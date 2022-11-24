German court confirms damage compensation claim of Nichia in the amount of 3.225 million EUR against Everlight's subsidiary WOFI

Munich (ots) - On October 31, 2022, the Düsseldorf District Court in Germanyannounced its judgment in damage compensation proceedings (docket number 4b O58/21) initiated by Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") against WOFI Leuchten Wortmann& Filz GmbH ("WOFI"). The Court awarded Nichia damage compensation in the totalamount of 3,225,000 EUR plus interests. WOFI is a manufacturer of residentiallighting products and a German subsidiary of Taiwanese LED manufacturerEverlight Electronics Co., Ltd.. The damage compensation obligation of WOFIresulted from the infringement of Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929)in Germany which was already confirmed by an earlier final judgment of theDüsseldorf District Court (docket number 4b O 132/16).In its judgment, the Court confirmed as appropriate damage compensation forNichia an amount of 25 % of WOFI's total profit of 12.9 million EUR. Thejudgment of the Düsseldorf District Court is not final and can be appealed.Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights andtakes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate andnecessary.Contact information:Public Relations, Nichia CorporationTel: +81-884-22-2311Fax: +81-884-23-7717Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/5378408OTS: Nichia Corporation