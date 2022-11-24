German court confirms damage compensation claim of Nichia in the amount of 3.225 million EUR against Everlight's subsidiary WOFI
Munich (ots) - On October 31, 2022, the Düsseldorf District Court in Germany
announced its judgment in damage compensation proceedings (docket number 4b O
58/21) initiated by Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") against WOFI Leuchten Wortmann
& Filz GmbH ("WOFI"). The Court awarded Nichia damage compensation in the total
amount of 3,225,000 EUR plus interests. WOFI is a manufacturer of residential
lighting products and a German subsidiary of Taiwanese LED manufacturer
Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.. The damage compensation obligation of WOFI
resulted from the infringement of Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929)
in Germany which was already confirmed by an earlier final judgment of the
Düsseldorf District Court (docket number 4b O 132/16).
In its judgment, the Court confirmed as appropriate damage compensation for
Nichia an amount of 25 % of WOFI's total profit of 12.9 million EUR. The
judgment of the Düsseldorf District Court is not final and can be appealed.
Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and
takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and
necessary.
Contact information:
Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
Tel: +81-884-22-2311
Fax: +81-884-23-7717
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/5378408
OTS: Nichia Corporation
announced its judgment in damage compensation proceedings (docket number 4b O
58/21) initiated by Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") against WOFI Leuchten Wortmann
& Filz GmbH ("WOFI"). The Court awarded Nichia damage compensation in the total
amount of 3,225,000 EUR plus interests. WOFI is a manufacturer of residential
lighting products and a German subsidiary of Taiwanese LED manufacturer
Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.. The damage compensation obligation of WOFI
resulted from the infringement of Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929)
in Germany which was already confirmed by an earlier final judgment of the
Düsseldorf District Court (docket number 4b O 132/16).
In its judgment, the Court confirmed as appropriate damage compensation for
Nichia an amount of 25 % of WOFI's total profit of 12.9 million EUR. The
judgment of the Düsseldorf District Court is not final and can be appealed.
Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and
takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and
necessary.
Contact information:
Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
Tel: +81-884-22-2311
Fax: +81-884-23-7717
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/5378408
OTS: Nichia Corporation
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 16 | 0 |