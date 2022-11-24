DEKRA Positioned for the Future Thanks to Focus on Safety, Security and Sustainability (FOTO)
Stuttgart (ots) - · Automated and connected driving: further investment at the
Lausitzring test facility
· Renewable energies: new photovoltaic lab opened in China
· E-mobility: fast battery test patented and launched on the market
· Cyber security: leading technology companies join customer base
· Vehicle inspection business: expansion continues with entry into Spanish and
Costa Rican market
· Hydrogen: support for launch of first truck rental fleet and BMW consumption
test
DEKRA is managing to successfully withstand the economic and political upheaval
in the crisis-ridden year 2022. The global expert organization expects to
achieve sales of almost 3.7 billion euros this year, an increase of about 5%.
"Thanks to our strong market position and the ongoing trend for greater safety,
security, and sustainability, we remain on our growth target," said Stan
Zurkiewicz, who has been DEKRA CEO and Chairman of the Management Board since
April 2022. The focus is on leveraging opportunities for growth in areas with
great potential going forward, such as future mobility, cyber security, and
sustainability. For the DEKRA boss, one particular area of interest will be the
creation of a hydrogen economy. "If we want to accelerate the transition towards
a hydrogen-based future, we will need to step up investments in hydrogen
infrastructure and establish a comprehensive regulatory framework to assure safe
adoption of the technology," explains Zurkiewicz. "Then green hydrogen will be
able to play a key role in combating climate change thanks to its wide range of
potential applications." The DEKRA CEO is also aiming to realize the digital
transformation of DEKRA's service portfolio, all while ensuring customers' needs
are placed front and center. This is how the expert organization will become the
global partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world.
Read full version: https://www.dekra.com/en/newsroom/#tab=press
Contact:
Dr. Torsten Knödler
+49 (0)711.7861-2075
+49 (0)711.7861-742075
mailto:torsten.knoedler@dekra.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5378504
OTS: DEKRA SE
