Advantages through good partnerships Aiways links direct sales with stationary retailing (FOTO)
Shanghai/Munich (ots) - For the sales launch of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, the
young brand from Shanghai can rely on a close-knit sales network in Europe. An
intelligent mix of digital direct sales and stationary points of contact creates
real added value for customers and clearly sets Aiways apart from the
competition.
Establishing a new brand is no easy task. Even more so in the very conservative
automotive sector. It is not enough to score points with innovation,
functionality, design and price. Today's customers also want support and
service, because statistically the purchase of a car is the second most
expensive thing in life after owning a home. Aiways has therefore created an
innovative sales solution.
Strong partnerships: The best intelligently combined
Building a dealer network is complex, time-consuming and expensive. For many
brands, it is therefore the biggest obstacle to rapid growth. Aiways therefore
decided against building its own network and instead looked for an intelligent
solution that combines the best of all worlds and found it in the
country-specific partner model.
"Our innovative direct sales model has enabled rapid expansion into new European
markets despite the challenging market environment. To best support our
customers, we have established a network of trained professionals in each market
who provide reliable service when needed," explains Pierre-Adrien Ducarre,
Director Buiness Development and Sales at Aiways Overseas, with regard to the
benefits of close cooperation with the European distribution partners.
Digital 360° customer consulting: modern solutions for modern customers
With the functional U5 SUV and the lifestyle-oriented U6 SUV-Coupé, the Aiways
model range is aimed at a young and technology-savvy generation of customers.
Aiways wants to facilitate the entry into future-oriented electric mobility and
therefore convince with innovative solutions from the very first moment. The
country-specific websites, for example, offer a 360° product experience that
ranges from individual vehicle configuration to digital ordering options -
always closely interlinked with stationary sales.
Everywhere on site: over 160 sales bases in 14 European countries
In just two years, Aiways has already achieved in Europe what many competitors
can currently only announce. With more than 160 sales outlets in 14 countries,
the model range can be reached and tried out by customers in every metropolitan
area. The close-knit network of contact points and service partners is an
essential part of the brand philosophy and a major advantage over the
competition.
In addition to the sales bases, Aiways also organizes spare parts management
locally and keeps not only wear parts but also body parts and all components of
the high-voltage battery and drive system in stock in a large central warehouse
in Amsterdam covering more than 12,000 square meters. This ensures smooth and
timely customer service.
Press Releases & Media Assets
Aiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and
videos can be downloaded from the press portal https://media.ai-ways.eu/ .
About Aiways
Founded in 2017, Aiways is a Shanghai-based personal mobility provider with its
European HQ in Munich, Germany. It was the first Chinese start-up to introduce
an electric vehicle to the European market with the launch of the U5 in 2020 - a
battery-electric SUV with impressive range, style, and quality. Aiways is
rapidly continuing its expansion in Europe and beyond: order books are open in
Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Israel, Switzerland, Spain,
Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Iceland, and Slovenia - with
more markets to follow. The U5 SUV is produced at Aiways' smart production
facility in Shangrao - one of the most modern car production facilities in
China. The IT-controlled processes with challenging quality gates follow the
standards of Industry 4.0. With an initial production capacity of 150,000 units
per annum, Aiways can increase this number to 300,000 units when global EV
demand rises. Aiways' next model for Europe will be the battery-electric U6
SUV-Coupé. With a focus on sophisticated aerodynamics, highly connected driving,
safety technology, and a sporty design, the U6 SUV-Coupé is just the next
chapter of Aiways' promising future.
Aiways contact for media inquiries
Bernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135269
mailto:bernd.abel@ai-ways.eu
Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135278
mailto:georgia.chapman@ai-ways.eu
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5378865
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
