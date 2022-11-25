Flu tests from R-Biopharm also detect new virus variants (FOTO)

Darmstadt (ots) - The flu season has begun and different virus variants are also

circulating in Germany. With the flu tests from biotechnology company

R-Biopharm, patients quickly have certainty: Its RIDA®GENE Flu assays also

reliably detect the two novel variants. The company made the announcement with

regard to influenza A H1N1pdm09, which is circulating primarily in the United

Kingdom, and the H3N2 subtype, which was rampant in Denmark in the spring and is

currently dominating influenza activity in Germany.



"Mutations in the target gene (MP gene) can affect the diagnostic performance of

influenza screening assays, producing false-negative test results," explains Dr.

Andreas Simons, Head of Product Management at R-Biopharm. " Alignments of the

detection systems we used with the described sequences of the two novel virus

variants showed no mismatches. Their reliable detection is not affected by the

described mutations."



