Flu tests from R-Biopharm also detect new virus variants (FOTO)

Darmstadt (ots) - The flu season has begun and different virus variants are also
circulating in Germany. With the flu tests from biotechnology company
R-Biopharm, patients quickly have certainty: Its RIDA®GENE Flu assays also
reliably detect the two novel variants. The company made the announcement with
regard to influenza A H1N1pdm09, which is circulating primarily in the United
Kingdom, and the H3N2 subtype, which was rampant in Denmark in the spring and is
currently dominating influenza activity in Germany.

"Mutations in the target gene (MP gene) can affect the diagnostic performance of
influenza screening assays, producing false-negative test results," explains Dr.
Andreas Simons, Head of Product Management at R-Biopharm. " Alignments of the
detection systems we used with the described sequences of the two novel virus
variants showed no mismatches. Their reliable detection is not affected by the
described mutations."

This means laboratories can continue to reliably confirm or rule out influenza
infections using R-Biopharm's RIDA®GENE (PG0505, PG0545, PG6825) assays. The
tests are multiplex real-time RT-PCR for the direct qualitative detection of
influenza viruses.

About R-Biopharm

R-Biopharm AG, located in Darmstadt, is one of Germany's leading biotechnology
companies. Founded in 1988, the company is family-run in the second generation
and considers itself as a pioneer for health and quality of life. Its
aspiration: to provide the highest possible precision, safety, clarity and
certainty in prevention, therapy and healing. To this end, R-Biopharm develops
technologies, products and solutions for Clinical Diagnostics, Nutrition Care
and Food and Feed Analytics - and does so in internationally recognized top
quality. R-Biopharm is the world market leader for test systems in the field of
allergen analysis.

R-Biopharm unites research, development and sales under one roof in order to
respond to ever new challenges with agile processes and to accompany the
steadily growing world population into a new health era. The company is
represented in more than 120 countries - through 29 subsidiaries and 120
distributors. It employs around 1,400 people worldwide (690 at its headquarters
in Darmstadt) and was repeatedly recognized with the "Sustainability Award" for
sustainable and profitable growth.

Contact:

Simone Feiler
Head of Corporate Brand Communication
https://r-biopharm.com/de/
https://r-biopharm.com/de/kontakt/presse/
https://r-biopharm.com/de/news-presse/download-galerie/

R-Biopharm AG
An der neuen Bergstraße 17
64297 Darmstadt
Phone: 0 61 51 - 81 02-538
Mobile: 0 160 - 55 273 60
Fax: 0 61 51 - 81 02-40
Email: mailto:s.feiler@r-biopharm.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129757/5379272
OTS: R-Biopharm AG



