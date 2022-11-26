APRIL signs strategic partnership with KKR for its next phase of growth

Paris and Lyon, France (ots/PRNewswire) - After refocusing its activities around

insurance distribution and carrying out an in-depth transformation of its

business model since its acquisition by CVC Capital Partners in 2019, enabling

the group to return to a high level of performance, the APRIL Group announces

that it has signed a long-term strategic partnership with global investment firm

KKR. By teaming up with KKR, APRIL, which is already one of the leading

insurance brokers in Europe, is preparing to accelerate its development and

digitalization in the markets for borrowers, health and personal protection,

niche property and casualty, international health insurance and wealth

management in France and internationally.



With a turnover of EUR544 million in 2021, double-digit growth dynamics for 2022

and a nearly 20-point rise in its NPS, the APRIL Group has completed its

transformation, achieving its objectives more than a year in advance. Building

on this upward trajectory and its position as the French leader in wholesale

insurance, the group has decided to take its ambitions to the next level and

secure the means to become a key player at an international level.



