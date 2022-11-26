checkAd

APRIL signs strategic partnership with KKR for its next phase of growth

Paris and Lyon, France (ots/PRNewswire) - After refocusing its activities around
insurance distribution and carrying out an in-depth transformation of its
business model since its acquisition by CVC Capital Partners in 2019, enabling
the group to return to a high level of performance, the APRIL Group announces
that it has signed a long-term strategic partnership with global investment firm
KKR. By teaming up with KKR, APRIL, which is already one of the leading
insurance brokers in Europe, is preparing to accelerate its development and
digitalization in the markets for borrowers, health and personal protection,
niche property and casualty, international health insurance and wealth
management in France and internationally.

With a turnover of EUR544 million in 2021, double-digit growth dynamics for 2022
and a nearly 20-point rise in its NPS, the APRIL Group has completed its
transformation, achieving its objectives more than a year in advance. Building
on this upward trajectory and its position as the French leader in wholesale
insurance, the group has decided to take its ambitions to the next level and
secure the means to become a key player at an international level.

To support this new stage of growth, the APRIL Group will now be supported by
KKR, which, as a majority shareholder, will bring its global expertise in
insurance and financial services.

The transaction will be subject to the usual legal and regulatory approvals.

"The APRIL Group was created 35 years ago by a visionary entrepreneur. After a
great collaboration with CVC Capital Partners, April recovered its original
strength. Our aim is to continue the history of this great company and to make
it a French champion on a global scale. This next chapter will be enabled by the
management team, our 2,300 employees, and KKR, for the benefit of our partners
and policyholders ," states Eric Maumy, President & CEO of APRIL Group.

Over the past 3 years, the APRIL Group has reinvented itself:

- Organic growth of +8% in 2021 thanks to substantial work on products in France
and worldwide across all its markets - loan insurance, health / personal
protection, casualty niche insurance, international medical insurance - and
entering a new market, property insurance, through the acquisition of
Magnacarta;
- Improvement in customer experience, as recognised by 24-point NPS;
- Returned to its position as an industry leader, with all actors mobilised
around the liberalisation of the loan insurance market;
- Strengthened digital and technological capabilities, with the creation of the
dedicated APRIL X hub and the acquisition of ELOA and Comparadise;
- 800 employees recruited in 3 years;
- International expansion, with offices opened in Germany and Dubai.

About APRIL APRIL is the leading wholesale broker in France, with a network of
15,000 partner brokers. The group's 2,300 staff members aim to offer their
customers and partners - individuals, professionals and companies - an
outstanding experience, combining the best of human relationships and
technology, for health and personal protection for individuals, professionals
and VSEs; loan insurance; international health insurance; property and casualty
niche insurance; and asset management. By 2023, APRIL aspires to become an
agile, omnichannel, digital operator, a champion of customer experience and a
leader in its markets, while committing to the social responsibility goals in
its Oxygen programme. The APRIL Group operates in 17 countries and recorded
turnover of EUR544m in 2021.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916032/APRIL_Group.jpg

Press contacts APRIL Mélanie Sutter

mailto:melanie.sutter@april.com

Agence Monet+Associés agency for the APRIL group Laureen Arnol - Lison
Douvegheant - Alice Perrin

mailto:april@monet-rp.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/april-signs-st
rategic-partnership-with-kkr-for-its-next-phase-of-growth-301687384.html

Contact:

06 43 54 66 67 | Laureen Arnol - Lison Douvegheant - Alice Perrin: 04 78 37 34
64

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166997/5380040
OTS: APRIL Group



