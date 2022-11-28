Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - L'OCCITANE Group, leading manufacturer and retailer of

premium and sustainable beauty and wellness products, unveils its new corporate

mission statement: With empowerment we positively impact people and regenerate

nature.



Since its inception, the Group has curated a portfolio of entrepreneurial beauty

brands all inspired by nature. The new corporate mission represents the next

phase in its ambitious transformation into a geographically balanced,

multi-brand Group.





Globally, employees of all levels were invited to contribute to the missionbefore its launch internally last September. To protect the mission over timeand truly incorporate it into decision-making, the Board and shareholders haveapproved amending the company's Articles of Association to include ESGconsiderations. The Group also created a Sustainability Committee and eachmember of the leadership team has signed a letter committing to be a steward ofthe company's mission.The origins of the Group hark back to 1976 with the creation of L'OCCITANE enProvence by eco pioneer, Olivier Baussan. Taking a humanist approach tosustainability, Baussan reconnected customers to the natural world by offeringthem a range of organic products inspired by the untamed beauty of Provence.Under the guidance of entrepreneur and current Chairman, Reinold Geiger,supported by CEO, André Hoffmann, the Group has witnessed steady and sustainedgrowth.The three core principles of the mission are:- To empower : the Group means to inspire innovation and unlock newopportunities for its stakeholders at every level, allowing them to createchange and bring out the best in one other. This ethos extends to inspiringand bringing value to all its consumers and communities.- To ensure the Group's actions have a positive impact on people is demonstratedby its unwavering commitment to the communities with which it works in termsof ethical sourcing, design, manufacture and sale of its goods. The Groupfirmly believes that everyone can make a difference by taking responsibilityfor one another and nature.- To regenerate nature : focuses on nature and how the positive actions of allemployees can have a direct impact on it. By joining forces, real change canbe achieved across the entire cosmetics and agricultural industry.L'OCCITANE Group continues to expand its portfolio, with each branddemonstrating a strong identity, individuality and sense of purpose. Whilecontinuing to focus on their own businesses, all regard the new mission as acritical point of reference steering the actions of the entire organisation inan atmosphere of inclusivity.Reinold Geiger, Chairman of the L'OCCITANE Group, said, "The most meaningful wayto make a difference in this rapidly changing world is to work together. In thatsense, the mission is what links and drives us: a genuine desire to have apositive impact on both people and nature."André Hoffmann, CEO of the L'OCCITANE Group, said, "The essence of the missionhas always been fundamental to our business. However, as we continue to grow andwelcome new brands on board, we recognise the importance of underlining ourshared ambitions. We believe this is the perfect time in our evolution tointroduce a new corporate mission that resonates with and involves all ourstakeholders. As a group of synergistic brands, our clear mission will enable usto move forward together in a spirit of collaboration, mutual respect andunity."With its corporate mission firmly in place, L'OCCITANE Group will continue toharness and invest in the inherent strength of its brands. It is committed tocreating long-term value for all its stakeholders.