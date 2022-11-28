Shanghai/Bangkok (ots) - · Strategic cooperation agreement: Aiways has sealed a

The traditional "signing ceremony" held Nov. 28 in Bangkok marks the start of along-term partnership between Phoenix Motion Company Ltd. (hereafter referred toas Phoenix EV) and Aiways. In addition to the volume of vehicles, the strategiccooperation agreement also covers other business areas in which the companiesintend to cooperate in the Thai market.In the ceremony, Sakonsak Sirachaiyasit, CEO Phoenix EV, Matthew Qiu, CEO Aiwaysand Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways,cemented a mutually groundbreaking collaboration. The partnership includesorders for up to 150,000 Aiways vehicles over the next five years. In addition,further measures will be taken to decisively advance the electrification of theThai automotive market.In recent years, Thailand has already taken the lead in transforming themobility sector, especially in the two-wheeler area. The Asian nation is nowalso looking to move from well over 70% non-renewable energy to 50% renewableenergy within the next five years. A big part of this is electric vehicles andAiways is a critical part of this plan. As an experienced service provider inthe "New Energy Vehicles" segment, Phoenix EV not only has excellent marketknowledge, but also enjoys the highest level of customer trust. Together withAiways, they will now significantly expand the product portfolio in and aroundThailand in a strong partnership.In addition to the vehicle order, the strategic cooperation agreement includesother points: Both sides plan to establish a joint venture, Aiways Thailand,that will manage other joint ventures. For example, Aiways Thailand is to takeover sales and service of the vehicles, and also will create its own chargingand battery swapping infrastructure. Local developments for special marketrequirements are also to be handled directly on site."The cooperation with Phoenix EV represents a significant step for the Aiwaysbrand. With its initial volume of 100,000 units, plus the option of 50,000 more,the order is a real milestone and the foundation for our Southeast Asiastrategy," explained Dr. Alexander Klose after signing the contract. Withbranches in Singapore and Laos, Aiways is now best positioned in all growthmarkets in Southeast Asia with Phoenix EV in Thailand.