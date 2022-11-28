checkAd

Milestone partnership Aiways and Phoenix EV sign far-reaching agreement in South-East Asia (FOTO)

Shanghai/Bangkok (ots) - · Strategic cooperation agreement: Aiways has sealed a
long-term partnership with Phoenix EV in Bangkok

· Transformation of the Thai automotive market: Within five years, Phoenix EV
aims to take delivery of 100,000 Aiways vehicles with an option for an
additional 50,000 units

· Holistic approach: Plans for joint ventures in sales, service, charging and
battery swap infrastructure, and local software development have started

The traditional "signing ceremony" held Nov. 28 in Bangkok marks the start of a
long-term partnership between Phoenix Motion Company Ltd. (hereafter referred to
as Phoenix EV) and Aiways. In addition to the volume of vehicles, the strategic
cooperation agreement also covers other business areas in which the companies
intend to cooperate in the Thai market.

In the ceremony, Sakonsak Sirachaiyasit, CEO Phoenix EV, Matthew Qiu, CEO Aiways
and Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways,
cemented a mutually groundbreaking collaboration. The partnership includes
orders for up to 150,000 Aiways vehicles over the next five years. In addition,
further measures will be taken to decisively advance the electrification of the
Thai automotive market.

In recent years, Thailand has already taken the lead in transforming the
mobility sector, especially in the two-wheeler area. The Asian nation is now
also looking to move from well over 70% non-renewable energy to 50% renewable
energy within the next five years. A big part of this is electric vehicles and
Aiways is a critical part of this plan. As an experienced service provider in
the "New Energy Vehicles" segment, Phoenix EV not only has excellent market
knowledge, but also enjoys the highest level of customer trust. Together with
Aiways, they will now significantly expand the product portfolio in and around
Thailand in a strong partnership.

In addition to the vehicle order, the strategic cooperation agreement includes
other points: Both sides plan to establish a joint venture, Aiways Thailand,
that will manage other joint ventures. For example, Aiways Thailand is to take
over sales and service of the vehicles, and also will create its own charging
and battery swapping infrastructure. Local developments for special market
requirements are also to be handled directly on site.

"The cooperation with Phoenix EV represents a significant step for the Aiways
brand. With its initial volume of 100,000 units, plus the option of 50,000 more,
the order is a real milestone and the foundation for our Southeast Asia
strategy," explained Dr. Alexander Klose after signing the contract. With
branches in Singapore and Laos, Aiways is now best positioned in all growth
markets in Southeast Asia with Phoenix EV in Thailand.

- Ends -

Press Releases & Media Assets

Aiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and
videos can be downloaded from the press portal https://media.ai-ways.eu/ .

Contact:

Aiways contact for media inquiries
Bernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135269
mailto:bernd.abel@ai-ways.eu

Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135278
mailto:georgia.chapman@ai-ways.eu

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5381535
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH



