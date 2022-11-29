VectorBuilder Won First Prize in Major Innovation Competition

Chicago, IL (ots) - --News Direct--



VectorBuilder Inc. - a global leader in gene delivery technologies - announced

that its R&D and manufacturing center in Guangzhou won championship in the 7th

"Chuangke Innovation and Entrepreneurship Global Competition" held in Hangzhou,

China.



This influential and highly competitive contest is one of the largest in China,

covering growth-stage enterprises across all high-tech industries including

green energy, new materials, artificial intelligence, information technology,

smart manufacturing, biotechnology, etc. This year, over 37,000 high-tech

companies competed, more than any other year. The judges awarded VectorBuilder

the highest score for its "transformative innovations in gene delivery

technologies that drove its rapid ascension as an industry leader."





VectorBuilder provides gene delivery solutions for both basic research and clinical needs including CGT. It offers a full spectrum of CRO, CDMO, and IP out-licensing services. A highlight of VectorBuilder is its innovative e-commerce platform that enables researchers to easily design and order custom vectors online. This platform is quickly gaining popularity among researchers and has propelled VectorBuilder to expand rapidly into a wide range of gene delivery services. Thus far, VectorBuilder has provided CRO and CDMO services to thousands of academic institutions and biotech/pharma companies in over 80 countries.

"It is a great honor to win the top place in this big competition," Dr. Bruce Lahn, VectorBuilder's chief scientist, commented, "We will continue to drive ourselves to develop innovative me-best and me-only products in the gene delivery space to empower life sciences research and genetic medicine around the world."

Dr. Kristofer Mussar, VectorBuilder's COO, added "The culture at VectorBuilder is to inspire every team member to think creatively and outside the box to develop optimal solutions for our customers. Being recognized as the most inventive, not only in our sector, but amongst all emergent technologies is truly remarkable, though perhaps not entirely unexpected."

About VectorBuilder Inc.

VectorBuilder is a global leader in gene delivery technologies. As a trusted partner in thousands of labs and biotech/pharma companies around the world, VectorBuilder is the one-stop shop for the design, development and optimization of gene delivery solutions from basic research to clinical applications. Its award-winning Vector Design Studio is a transformative innovation that allows researchers to easily design and order custom vectors online, freeing them from the tedious work of cloning and packaging vectors in the lab. The global company boasts high-throughput vector production capacity, vast vector and component inventories, one-on-one CRO solutions including advanced AAV capsid engineering capabilities, and state-of-the-art GMP facilities. Its CGT products have won IND approvals from regulatory authorities including the FDA. With leading R&D and CDMO manufacturing capacity, the VectorBuilder team strives to provide the most effective gene delivery tools and solutions for life sciences research and genetic medicine.