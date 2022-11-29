VectorBuilder Won First Prize in Major Innovation Competition
VectorBuilder Inc. - a global leader in gene delivery technologies - announced
that its R&D and manufacturing center in Guangzhou won championship in the 7th
"Chuangke Innovation and Entrepreneurship Global Competition" held in Hangzhou,
China.
This influential and highly competitive contest is one of the largest in China,
covering growth-stage enterprises across all high-tech industries including
green energy, new materials, artificial intelligence, information technology,
smart manufacturing, biotechnology, etc. This year, over 37,000 high-tech
companies competed, more than any other year. The judges awarded VectorBuilder
the highest score for its "transformative innovations in gene delivery
technologies that drove its rapid ascension as an industry leader."
VectorBuilder provides gene delivery solutions for both basic research and
clinical needs including CGT. It offers a full spectrum of CRO, CDMO, and IP
out-licensing services. A highlight of VectorBuilder is its innovative
e-commerce platform that enables researchers to easily design and order custom
vectors online. This platform is quickly gaining popularity among researchers
and has propelled VectorBuilder to expand rapidly into a wide range of gene
delivery services. Thus far, VectorBuilder has provided CRO and CDMO services to
thousands of academic institutions and biotech/pharma companies in over 80
countries.
"It is a great honor to win the top place in this big competition," Dr. Bruce
Lahn, VectorBuilder's chief scientist, commented, "We will continue to drive
ourselves to develop innovative me-best and me-only products in the gene
delivery space to empower life sciences research and genetic medicine around the
world."
Dr. Kristofer Mussar, VectorBuilder's COO, added "The culture at VectorBuilder
is to inspire every team member to think creatively and outside the box to
develop optimal solutions for our customers. Being recognized as the most
inventive, not only in our sector, but amongst all emergent technologies is
truly remarkable, though perhaps not entirely unexpected."
About VectorBuilder Inc.
VectorBuilder is a global leader in gene delivery technologies. As a trusted
partner in thousands of labs and biotech/pharma companies around the world,
VectorBuilder is the one-stop shop for the design, development and optimization
of gene delivery solutions from basic research to clinical applications. Its
award-winning Vector Design Studio is a transformative innovation that allows
researchers to easily design and order custom vectors online, freeing them from
the tedious work of cloning and packaging vectors in the lab. The global company
boasts high-throughput vector production capacity, vast vector and component
inventories, one-on-one CRO solutions including advanced AAV capsid engineering
capabilities, and state-of-the-art GMP facilities. Its CGT products have won IND
approvals from regulatory authorities including the FDA. With leading R&D and
CDMO manufacturing capacity, the VectorBuilder team strives to provide the most
effective gene delivery tools and solutions for life sciences research and
genetic medicine.
