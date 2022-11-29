Infosys and UNLEASH organize Global Innovation Lab 2022 to advance youth-led solutions in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The event brings together over 1,000 youngminds between 18 and 35 years of age to innovate and design sustainablesolutions for the future.Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced its collaboration with UNLEASH (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Funleash.org%2F&data=05%7C01%7Canshul.dhamija%40infosys.com%7C53060efcbef4469044cb08dad084bc64%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638051565759184750%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=lZzZo%2FADBqENP2NiGzHw14HB5deAVq91OGwj0xrcXec%3D&reserved=0) , a non-profit organization with amission to get the youth to create innovative and scalable solutions to helpreach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Together, Infosys and UNLEASHwill advance youth-led solutions aligned with the UN SDGs, amplify ESG bestpractices and accelerate digital skilling, through the Global Innovation Lab2022. Through interactive exercises and activities based on human-centereddesign thinking, participants at the Global Innovation Lab 2022 will developtech-savvy solutions for the SDGs, while pursuing their vision to providequality education and learning opportunities for all.The Global Innovation Lab 2022 will be hosted from December 3rd to 10th atInfosys' Mysuru Development Center, one of the world's largest corporateuniversities. The event brings together over 1,000 young minds between 18 and 35years of age, from around the world, to innovate and design sustainablesolutions for the future."Infosys, since inception, has been steered by its purpose to amplify humanpotential and create opportunities for people, business, and communities. We aredelighted to collaborate with UNLEASH and host the Global Innovation Lab 2022, aplatform that mobilizes youth to co-create a sustainable future. Together,Infosys and UNLEASH will facilitate the exploration of digital solutions toaddress UN's SDGs and create digital solutions to improve education reformsglobally," said, Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys."We are very pleased that Infosys will be hosting the UNLEASH Global InnovationLab at their unique campus in Mysuru, and I can think of no better place forUNLEASH Talents to co-create solutions to some of our times most daunting, grandchallenges. Infosys' innovative and disruptive technologies and their focus on