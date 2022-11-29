checkAd

Infosys and UNLEASH organize Global Innovation Lab 2022 to advance youth-led solutions in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The event brings together over 1,000 young
minds between 18 and 35 years of age to innovate and design sustainable
solutions for the future.

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced its collaboration with UNLEASH (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.out
look.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Funleash.org%2F&data=05%7C01%7Canshul.dhamija%40infos
ys.com%7C53060efcbef4469044cb08dad084bc64%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0
%7C0%7C638051565759184750%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2
luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=lZzZo%2FADBqENP2NiGzH
w14HB5deAVq91OGwj0xrcXec%3D&reserved=0) , a non-profit organization with a
mission to get the youth to create innovative and scalable solutions to help
reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Together, Infosys and UNLEASH
will advance youth-led solutions aligned with the UN SDGs, amplify ESG best
practices and accelerate digital skilling, through the Global Innovation Lab
2022. Through interactive exercises and activities based on human-centered
design thinking, participants at the Global Innovation Lab 2022 will develop
tech-savvy solutions for the SDGs, while pursuing their vision to provide
quality education and learning opportunities for all.

The Global Innovation Lab 2022 will be hosted from December 3rd to 10th at
Infosys' Mysuru Development Center, one of the world's largest corporate
universities. The event brings together over 1,000 young minds between 18 and 35
years of age, from around the world, to innovate and design sustainable
solutions for the future.

"Infosys, since inception, has been steered by its purpose to amplify human
potential and create opportunities for people, business, and communities. We are
delighted to collaborate with UNLEASH and host the Global Innovation Lab 2022, a
platform that mobilizes youth to co-create a sustainable future. Together,
Infosys and UNLEASH will facilitate the exploration of digital solutions to
address UN's SDGs and create digital solutions to improve education reforms
globally," said, Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys.

"We are very pleased that Infosys will be hosting the UNLEASH Global Innovation
Lab at their unique campus in Mysuru, and I can think of no better place for
UNLEASH Talents to co-create solutions to some of our times most daunting, grand
challenges. Infosys' innovative and disruptive technologies and their focus on
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  63   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Infosys and UNLEASH organize Global Innovation Lab 2022 to advance youth-led solutions in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals The event brings together over 1,000 young minds between 18 and 35 years of age to innovate and design sustainable solutions for the future. Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Vererben und enterben: flexible Nachlassplanung mit der Immobilienrente
213 Leser
Wegweisende Partnerschaft: Aiways und Phoenix EV schließen weitreichende Vereinbarung in Süd-Ostasien (FOTO)
134 Leser
d-fine mit klarer Wachstumsprognose für 2023: Mehr als 200 neue Stellen und Inflationsausgleichsprämie in voller Höhe (FOTO)
105 Leser
Unboxing-Event mit livestream bei Alibaba.com auf der ISPO München (FOTO)
103 Leser
Milestone partnership: Aiways and Phoenix EV sign far-reaching agreement in South-East Asia (FOTO)
101 Leser
Fair abwerben in der Pflege: Wann Pflegeeinrichtungen abwerben sollten - und wie sie es richtig machen (FOTO)
100 Leser
Gewalt in der öffentlichen Verwaltung / Expertinnen und Experten bieten ...
100 Leser
Das neue Feuerwerk ist grün (FOTO)
96 Leser
Adler spielt auf Zeit / Kommentar zum Rettungspaket für den krisengeschüttelten ...
93 Leser
Trotz Krisen: Erwartung deutscher Verbraucher*innen an soziales Engagement von Unternehmen bleibt hoch (FOTO)
91 Leser
Bürgermeisterin Crombie auf Dienstreise in Deutschland zur Förderung von Investitionen in ...
501 Leser
Neuer Cleaning-Großauftrag / Berliner Immobilienmanagement setzt erneut auf ...
440 Leser
Media Data Plattform: Acxiom, Kinesso und Treasure Data läuten mit First-Party-Daten eine neue Ära des ...
403 Leser
TECNO-Webinar "Push for Premium" präsentiert neues Vorzeigeprodukt der Serie PHANTOM ...
403 Leser
Teure Notbremse, Kommentar zur Strom- und Gaspreisbremse von Angela Wefers
389 Leser
Squared Financial Group ernennt neuen Chief Commercial Officer, um die Geschäftsentwicklung zu ...
361 Leser
Social-Media-Kampagne führt nicht zum gewünschten Erfolg? / 5 Fehler, die ...
353 Leser
Vom Startup zum Scaleup: Darmstädter Fintech INNO INVEST startet revolutionären Robo-Advisor auf Basis von ...
318 Leser
Mutproben vermeiden: So sorgen Betriebe für hohe Akzeptanz beim Arbeitsschutz (FOTO)
308 Leser
Deutsches Gericht bestätigt Schadensersatzforderung von Nichia gegen Everlight-Tochter WOFI in ...
303 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
1412 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1006 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
888 Leser
Now & Beyond TV Forum - nebeneinander wachsen, ohne einander zu schaden, parallel laufen, ohne ...
867 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
866 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
818 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
814 Leser
Johannes B. Kerner steigt als Investor bei CloudEatery ein / Delivery Kitchen Unternehmen setzt auf ...
750 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3509 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3361 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3121 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2920 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2813 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2490 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
2400 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2341 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2314 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser