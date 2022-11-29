Infosys and UNLEASH organize Global Innovation Lab 2022 to advance youth-led solutions in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The event brings together over 1,000 young
minds between 18 and 35 years of age to innovate and design sustainable
solutions for the future.
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced its collaboration with UNLEASH (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.out
look.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Funleash.org%2F&data=05%7C01%7Canshul.dhamija%40infos
ys.com%7C53060efcbef4469044cb08dad084bc64%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0
%7C0%7C638051565759184750%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2
luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=lZzZo%2FADBqENP2NiGzH
w14HB5deAVq91OGwj0xrcXec%3D&reserved=0) , a non-profit organization with a
mission to get the youth to create innovative and scalable solutions to help
reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Together, Infosys and UNLEASH
will advance youth-led solutions aligned with the UN SDGs, amplify ESG best
practices and accelerate digital skilling, through the Global Innovation Lab
2022. Through interactive exercises and activities based on human-centered
design thinking, participants at the Global Innovation Lab 2022 will develop
tech-savvy solutions for the SDGs, while pursuing their vision to provide
quality education and learning opportunities for all.
The Global Innovation Lab 2022 will be hosted from December 3rd to 10th at
Infosys' Mysuru Development Center, one of the world's largest corporate
universities. The event brings together over 1,000 young minds between 18 and 35
years of age, from around the world, to innovate and design sustainable
solutions for the future.
"Infosys, since inception, has been steered by its purpose to amplify human
potential and create opportunities for people, business, and communities. We are
delighted to collaborate with UNLEASH and host the Global Innovation Lab 2022, a
platform that mobilizes youth to co-create a sustainable future. Together,
Infosys and UNLEASH will facilitate the exploration of digital solutions to
address UN's SDGs and create digital solutions to improve education reforms
globally," said, Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys.
"We are very pleased that Infosys will be hosting the UNLEASH Global Innovation
Lab at their unique campus in Mysuru, and I can think of no better place for
UNLEASH Talents to co-create solutions to some of our times most daunting, grand
challenges. Infosys' innovative and disruptive technologies and their focus on
