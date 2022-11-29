Cannbit-Tikun Olam begins cannabis extracts export from Israel to Europe at the largest commercial quantity to date
Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Cannbit-Tikun Olam Israel
(https://cannbit.com/) (TASE:TKUN), Israel's medical cannabis pioneer, today
announced that the first commercial shipment of medical cannabis extracts
produced by the company was making its way to Germany. It marks the largest
volume of cannabis extracts exported from Israel to date.
The shipment to Germany includes thousands of medical cannabis extracts vials in
10-gram packages, with various concentrations of THC and CBD, all full-spectrum
the company's strains grown at its cultivation farm in the south Dead Sea, which
has been awarded EU-GMP certification (https://www.prnewswire.com/il/news-releas
es/cannbit--tikun-olam-israel-received-eu-gmp-certification-from-the-german-fede
ral-ministry-of-health-for-the-production-export-and-market-of-medical-cannabis-
to-europe-301609807.html) .
(https://cannbit.com/) (TASE:TKUN), Israel's medical cannabis pioneer, today
announced that the first commercial shipment of medical cannabis extracts
produced by the company was making its way to Germany. It marks the largest
volume of cannabis extracts exported from Israel to date.
The shipment to Germany includes thousands of medical cannabis extracts vials in
10-gram packages, with various concentrations of THC and CBD, all full-spectrum
the company's strains grown at its cultivation farm in the south Dead Sea, which
has been awarded EU-GMP certification (https://www.prnewswire.com/il/news-releas
es/cannbit--tikun-olam-israel-received-eu-gmp-certification-from-the-german-fede
ral-ministry-of-health-for-the-production-export-and-market-of-medical-cannabis-
to-europe-301609807.html) .
The exports are part of the agreement the company signed with German
pharmaceutical company, Fette Pharma (https://www.fette-pharma.de/cannabis) -
which will market and distribute the cannabis extracts to pharmacies across
Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Additionally, after successful shipment of a variety of cannabis strains from
Israel to Africa, done about six months ago, the company is continuing to export
inflorescence from the company's strains that were also grown under EU-GMP
conditions directly from Africa to Germany.
The export of the extracts is now possible after the company's production
facility was recently awarded prestigious EU-GMP certification, which is a
requirement for production, export and marketing of pharmaceuticals across
Europe and also applies to medical cannabis products.
Avinoam Sapir, CEO of Tikun Olam-Cannbit , said, "A historic day for Israel's
cannabis industry, especially for Tikun Olam-Cannbit! The large commercial
shipment that arrived in Germany is a significant and exciting milestone for the
company. Thanks to a significant investment of time and resources over the past
two years, we are deploying our global strategy and opening an attractive
channel for local cannabis companies."
About Cannbit - Tikun Olam Israel
Cannbit-Tikun Olam is Israel's first and leading cannabis supplier, engaged in
breakthrough clinical research and recognized worldwide as a modern medical
cannabis industry pioneer. The company has over 15 years of clinical research
experience and over 35 clinical and preclinical studies, many of which have been
published in the world's most prestigious scientific publications. The company
operates down the entire length of the medical cannabis value chain, ensuring an
ecosystem that combines the values of sustainability, continuity of care and
standardization of the quality of its products.
For more information: mailto:Elianah@tikun-olam.org.il
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cannbit-tikun-
olam-begins-cannabis-extracts-export-from-israel-to-europe-at-the-largest-commer
cial-quantity-to-date-301688819.html
Contact:
+972523650184
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167017/5382383
OTS: Tikun Olam Cannbit
pharmaceutical company, Fette Pharma (https://www.fette-pharma.de/cannabis) -
which will market and distribute the cannabis extracts to pharmacies across
Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Additionally, after successful shipment of a variety of cannabis strains from
Israel to Africa, done about six months ago, the company is continuing to export
inflorescence from the company's strains that were also grown under EU-GMP
conditions directly from Africa to Germany.
The export of the extracts is now possible after the company's production
facility was recently awarded prestigious EU-GMP certification, which is a
requirement for production, export and marketing of pharmaceuticals across
Europe and also applies to medical cannabis products.
Avinoam Sapir, CEO of Tikun Olam-Cannbit , said, "A historic day for Israel's
cannabis industry, especially for Tikun Olam-Cannbit! The large commercial
shipment that arrived in Germany is a significant and exciting milestone for the
company. Thanks to a significant investment of time and resources over the past
two years, we are deploying our global strategy and opening an attractive
channel for local cannabis companies."
About Cannbit - Tikun Olam Israel
Cannbit-Tikun Olam is Israel's first and leading cannabis supplier, engaged in
breakthrough clinical research and recognized worldwide as a modern medical
cannabis industry pioneer. The company has over 15 years of clinical research
experience and over 35 clinical and preclinical studies, many of which have been
published in the world's most prestigious scientific publications. The company
operates down the entire length of the medical cannabis value chain, ensuring an
ecosystem that combines the values of sustainability, continuity of care and
standardization of the quality of its products.
For more information: mailto:Elianah@tikun-olam.org.il
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cannbit-tikun-
olam-begins-cannabis-extracts-export-from-israel-to-europe-at-the-largest-commer
cial-quantity-to-date-301688819.html
Contact:
+972523650184
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167017/5382383
OTS: Tikun Olam Cannbit
|Diskussion: Wann platzt die TESLA-Blase
|Diskussion: NVA - vom erfolgreichen Explorer zum Produzenten
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 21 | 0 |