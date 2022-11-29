checkAd

Cannbit-Tikun Olam begins cannabis extracts export from Israel to Europe at the largest commercial quantity to date

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Cannbit-Tikun Olam Israel
(https://cannbit.com/) (TASE:TKUN), Israel's medical cannabis pioneer, today
announced that the first commercial shipment of medical cannabis extracts
produced by the company was making its way to Germany. It marks the largest
volume of cannabis extracts exported from Israel to date.

The shipment to Germany includes thousands of medical cannabis extracts vials in
10-gram packages, with various concentrations of THC and CBD, all full-spectrum
the company's strains grown at its cultivation farm in the south Dead Sea, which
has been awarded EU-GMP certification (https://www.prnewswire.com/il/news-releas
es/cannbit--tikun-olam-israel-received-eu-gmp-certification-from-the-german-fede
ral-ministry-of-health-for-the-production-export-and-market-of-medical-cannabis-
to-europe-301609807.html) .

The exports are part of the agreement the company signed with German
pharmaceutical company, Fette Pharma (https://www.fette-pharma.de/cannabis) -
which will market and distribute the cannabis extracts to pharmacies across
Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Additionally, after successful shipment of a variety of cannabis strains from
Israel to Africa, done about six months ago, the company is continuing to export
inflorescence from the company's strains that were also grown under EU-GMP
conditions directly from Africa to Germany.

The export of the extracts is now possible after the company's production
facility was recently awarded prestigious EU-GMP certification, which is a
requirement for production, export and marketing of pharmaceuticals across
Europe and also applies to medical cannabis products.

Avinoam Sapir, CEO of Tikun Olam-Cannbit , said, "A historic day for Israel's
cannabis industry, especially for Tikun Olam-Cannbit! The large commercial
shipment that arrived in Germany is a significant and exciting milestone for the
company. Thanks to a significant investment of time and resources over the past
two years, we are deploying our global strategy and opening an attractive
channel for local cannabis companies."

About Cannbit - Tikun Olam Israel

Cannbit-Tikun Olam is Israel's first and leading cannabis supplier, engaged in
breakthrough clinical research and recognized worldwide as a modern medical
cannabis industry pioneer. The company has over 15 years of clinical research
experience and over 35 clinical and preclinical studies, many of which have been
published in the world's most prestigious scientific publications. The company
operates down the entire length of the medical cannabis value chain, ensuring an
ecosystem that combines the values of sustainability, continuity of care and
standardization of the quality of its products.

For more information: mailto:Elianah@tikun-olam.org.il

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cannbit-tikun-
olam-begins-cannabis-extracts-export-from-israel-to-europe-at-the-largest-commer
cial-quantity-to-date-301688819.html

Contact:

+972523650184

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167017/5382383
OTS: Tikun Olam Cannbit


Diskussion: Wann platzt die TESLA-Blase

Diskussion: NVA - vom erfolgreichen Explorer zum Produzenten


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Cannbit-Tikun Olam begins cannabis extracts export from Israel to Europe at the largest commercial quantity to date Cannbit-Tikun Olam Israel (https://cannbit.com/) (TASE:TKUN), Israel's medical cannabis pioneer, today announced that the first commercial shipment of medical cannabis extracts produced by the company was making its way to Germany. It marks the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Wegweisende Partnerschaft: Aiways und Phoenix EV schließen weitreichende Vereinbarung in Süd-Ostasien (FOTO)
134 Leser
Unboxing-Event mit livestream bei Alibaba.com auf der ISPO München (FOTO)
103 Leser
Milestone partnership: Aiways and Phoenix EV sign far-reaching agreement in South-East Asia (FOTO)
101 Leser
Das neue Feuerwerk ist grün (FOTO)
100 Leser
Gewalt in der öffentlichen Verwaltung / Expertinnen und Experten bieten ...
100 Leser
Trotz Krisen: Erwartung deutscher Verbraucher*innen an soziales Engagement von Unternehmen bleibt hoch (FOTO)
94 Leser
Adler spielt auf Zeit / Kommentar zum Rettungspaket für den krisengeschüttelten ...
93 Leser
Affidea gewinnt bei den renommierten LaingBuisson Health Awards 2022 den Preis für ...
87 Leser
Infosys and UNLEASH organize Global Innovation Lab 2022 to advance youth-led solutions in alignment ...
85 Leser
Sparkasse POS - jetzt mit PIN-Eingabe bei girocard-Zahlungen (FOTO)
77 Leser
Bürgermeisterin Crombie auf Dienstreise in Deutschland zur Förderung von Investitionen in ...
504 Leser
Neuer Cleaning-Großauftrag / Berliner Immobilienmanagement setzt erneut auf ...
440 Leser
Media Data Plattform: Acxiom, Kinesso und Treasure Data läuten mit First-Party-Daten eine neue Ära des ...
403 Leser
TECNO-Webinar "Push for Premium" präsentiert neues Vorzeigeprodukt der Serie PHANTOM ...
403 Leser
Teure Notbremse, Kommentar zur Strom- und Gaspreisbremse von Angela Wefers
389 Leser
Squared Financial Group ernennt neuen Chief Commercial Officer, um die Geschäftsentwicklung zu ...
361 Leser
Social-Media-Kampagne führt nicht zum gewünschten Erfolg? / 5 Fehler, die ...
353 Leser
Vom Startup zum Scaleup: Darmstädter Fintech INNO INVEST startet revolutionären Robo-Advisor auf Basis von ...
318 Leser
Mutproben vermeiden: So sorgen Betriebe für hohe Akzeptanz beim Arbeitsschutz (FOTO)
308 Leser
Deutsches Gericht bestätigt Schadensersatzforderung von Nichia gegen Everlight-Tochter WOFI in ...
303 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
1430 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1006 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
888 Leser
Now & Beyond TV Forum - nebeneinander wachsen, ohne einander zu schaden, parallel laufen, ohne ...
867 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
866 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
835 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
814 Leser
Johannes B. Kerner steigt als Investor bei CloudEatery ein / Delivery Kitchen Unternehmen setzt auf ...
750 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3509 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3361 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3121 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2923 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2813 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2490 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
2400 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2341 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2314 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser