SACO Shipping has selected WAVE BL to power its all-digital House Bills of Lading (eHBLs)
Philadelphia (ots/PRNewswire) - SACO Shipping uses WAVE BL's proprietary,
blockchain-powered platform to digitize all its House BL transactions
WAVE BL, the market leader in blockchain-powered trade, announced today that
SACO Shipping GmbH has chosen WAVE BL's platform for issuing, handling, and
transferring its HBLs electronically.
With the shipping industry moving from paper-based to electronic trade
documents, SACO Shipping was looking for a leading provider of secure digital
document solutions to partner with. By selecting WAVE BL, all parties involved
in the process are connected to a single, unified network. Issuing eBLs only
takes minutes, and entire document transactions are now completed in hours
instead of weeks.
blockchain-powered platform to digitize all its House BL transactions
WAVE BL, the market leader in blockchain-powered trade, announced today that
SACO Shipping GmbH has chosen WAVE BL's platform for issuing, handling, and
transferring its HBLs electronically.
With the shipping industry moving from paper-based to electronic trade
documents, SACO Shipping was looking for a leading provider of secure digital
document solutions to partner with. By selecting WAVE BL, all parties involved
in the process are connected to a single, unified network. Issuing eBLs only
takes minutes, and entire document transactions are now completed in hours
instead of weeks.
" We are moving to digital HBLs since paper-based documents are notorious for
being unreliable ", stated Mr. Norman Vogt, General Manager of SACO Shipping. "
After partnering with WAVE BL, we now issue multiple House Bills of Lading
(HBLs) after receiving the Master Bill of Lading (MBL) using the unified ( WAVE
BL) platform. This makes the whole BL transactions process quick, secure, and
cost-effective without courier or cargo release delays".
Noam Rosenfeld, CEO at WAVE BL, added: " SACO Shipping's use of electronic HBLs
that are issued by our platform is an exciting milestone for both companies.
With the industry moving to digital trade documents, we are proud to offer a
solution that's easy to use and tailored to the industry's latest needs ".
About SACO Shipping
SACO Shipping has been providing NVOCC services in Hamburg, Bremen, and Duisburg
since 1988. The company is a pioneer of independent consolidation in the import
and export business with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and branches
throughout Europe, South America, and Africa.
For more information, visit http://www.saco.de/
About WAVE BL
WAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditional
process of transferring original paper documents electronically. The patented
proprietary solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of
Bills of Lading and other unique digital documents. WAVE BL's platform is
designed to meet the needs of every member along the supply chain, from the
smallest importer to the largest shipping carriers and banks.
For more information, visit www.wavebl.com (https://wavebl.com/)
Media Contact SACO Shipping: Media Contact WAVE BL
Mr. Norman Vogt Ms. Ilan Weiss
General Manager VP Marketing
norman.vogt@saco.de ilan.weiss@wavebl.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957047/WAVE_BL_SACO_Shipping_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saco-shipping-
has-selected-wave-bl-to-power-its-all-digital-house-bills-of-lading-ehbls-301688
858.html
Contact:
Tel: +972-52-552-3091
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163274/5382540
OTS: WAVE BL
being unreliable ", stated Mr. Norman Vogt, General Manager of SACO Shipping. "
After partnering with WAVE BL, we now issue multiple House Bills of Lading
(HBLs) after receiving the Master Bill of Lading (MBL) using the unified ( WAVE
BL) platform. This makes the whole BL transactions process quick, secure, and
cost-effective without courier or cargo release delays".
Noam Rosenfeld, CEO at WAVE BL, added: " SACO Shipping's use of electronic HBLs
that are issued by our platform is an exciting milestone for both companies.
With the industry moving to digital trade documents, we are proud to offer a
solution that's easy to use and tailored to the industry's latest needs ".
About SACO Shipping
SACO Shipping has been providing NVOCC services in Hamburg, Bremen, and Duisburg
since 1988. The company is a pioneer of independent consolidation in the import
and export business with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and branches
throughout Europe, South America, and Africa.
For more information, visit http://www.saco.de/
About WAVE BL
WAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditional
process of transferring original paper documents electronically. The patented
proprietary solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of
Bills of Lading and other unique digital documents. WAVE BL's platform is
designed to meet the needs of every member along the supply chain, from the
smallest importer to the largest shipping carriers and banks.
For more information, visit www.wavebl.com (https://wavebl.com/)
Media Contact SACO Shipping: Media Contact WAVE BL
Mr. Norman Vogt Ms. Ilan Weiss
General Manager VP Marketing
norman.vogt@saco.de ilan.weiss@wavebl.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957047/WAVE_BL_SACO_Shipping_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saco-shipping-
has-selected-wave-bl-to-power-its-all-digital-house-bills-of-lading-ehbls-301688
858.html
Contact:
Tel: +972-52-552-3091
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163274/5382540
OTS: WAVE BL
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 19 | 0 |