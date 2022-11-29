checkAd

SACO Shipping has selected WAVE BL to power its all-digital House Bills of Lading (eHBLs)

Philadelphia (ots/PRNewswire) - SACO Shipping uses WAVE BL's proprietary,
blockchain-powered platform to digitize all its House BL transactions

WAVE BL, the market leader in blockchain-powered trade, announced today that
SACO Shipping GmbH has chosen WAVE BL's platform for issuing, handling, and
transferring its HBLs electronically.

With the shipping industry moving from paper-based to electronic trade
documents, SACO Shipping was looking for a leading provider of secure digital
document solutions to partner with. By selecting WAVE BL, all parties involved
in the process are connected to a single, unified network. Issuing eBLs only
takes minutes, and entire document transactions are now completed in hours
instead of weeks.

" We are moving to digital HBLs since paper-based documents are notorious for
being unreliable ", stated Mr. Norman Vogt, General Manager of SACO Shipping. "
After partnering with WAVE BL, we now issue multiple House Bills of Lading
(HBLs) after receiving the Master Bill of Lading (MBL) using the unified ( WAVE
BL) platform. This makes the whole BL transactions process quick, secure, and
cost-effective without courier or cargo release delays".

Noam Rosenfeld, CEO at WAVE BL, added: " SACO Shipping's use of electronic HBLs
that are issued by our platform is an exciting milestone for both companies.
With the industry moving to digital trade documents, we are proud to offer a
solution that's easy to use and tailored to the industry's latest needs ".

About SACO Shipping

SACO Shipping has been providing NVOCC services in Hamburg, Bremen, and Duisburg
since 1988. The company is a pioneer of independent consolidation in the import
and export business with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and branches
throughout Europe, South America, and Africa.

For more information, visit http://www.saco.de/

About WAVE BL

WAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditional
process of transferring original paper documents electronically. The patented
proprietary solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of
Bills of Lading and other unique digital documents. WAVE BL's platform is
designed to meet the needs of every member along the supply chain, from the
smallest importer to the largest shipping carriers and banks.

For more information, visit www.wavebl.com (https://wavebl.com/)

Media Contact SACO Shipping: Media Contact WAVE BL

Mr. Norman Vogt Ms. Ilan Weiss

General Manager VP Marketing

norman.vogt@saco.de ilan.weiss@wavebl.com


Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957047/WAVE_BL_SACO_Shipping_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saco-shipping-
has-selected-wave-bl-to-power-its-all-digital-house-bills-of-lading-ehbls-301688
858.html

Contact:

Tel: +972-52-552-3091

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163274/5382540
OTS: WAVE BL



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  19   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

SACO Shipping has selected WAVE BL to power its all-digital House Bills of Lading (eHBLs) SACO Shipping uses WAVE BL's proprietary, blockchain-powered platform to digitize all its House BL transactions WAVE BL, the market leader in blockchain-powered trade, announced today that SACO Shipping GmbH has chosen WAVE BL's platform for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Trotz Krisen: Erwartung deutscher Verbraucher*innen an soziales Engagement von Unternehmen bleibt hoch (FOTO)
110 Leser
Unboxing-Event mit livestream bei Alibaba.com auf der ISPO München (FOTO)
103 Leser
Gewalt in der öffentlichen Verwaltung / Expertinnen und Experten bieten ...
100 Leser
Adler spielt auf Zeit / Kommentar zum Rettungspaket für den krisengeschüttelten ...
93 Leser
Infosys and UNLEASH organize Global Innovation Lab 2022 to advance youth-led solutions in alignment ...
92 Leser
Affidea gewinnt bei den renommierten LaingBuisson Health Awards 2022 den Preis für ...
89 Leser
Sparkasse POS - jetzt mit PIN-Eingabe bei girocard-Zahlungen (FOTO)
82 Leser
Forum Moderne Landwirtschaft gewinnt CLAAS als neues Mitglied (FOTO)
82 Leser
Fluchtmigration trägt seit Ende 2014 zu Bevölkerungswachstum in Deutschland bei
75 Leser
Wettbewerb "Energieeffizienteste Städte 2022" ausgelobt: Potsdam belegt den 1. Platz (FOTO)
73 Leser
Neuer Cleaning-Großauftrag / Berliner Immobilienmanagement setzt erneut auf ...
440 Leser
TECNO-Webinar "Push for Premium" präsentiert neues Vorzeigeprodukt der Serie PHANTOM ...
403 Leser
Teure Notbremse, Kommentar zur Strom- und Gaspreisbremse von Angela Wefers
389 Leser
Squared Financial Group ernennt neuen Chief Commercial Officer, um die Geschäftsentwicklung zu ...
361 Leser
Vom Startup zum Scaleup: Darmstädter Fintech INNO INVEST startet revolutionären Robo-Advisor auf Basis von ...
318 Leser
Mutproben vermeiden: So sorgen Betriebe für hohe Akzeptanz beim Arbeitsschutz (FOTO)
308 Leser
Deutsches Gericht bestätigt Schadensersatzforderung von Nichia gegen Everlight-Tochter WOFI in ...
303 Leser
Training centre and business park opened in Enugu (Nigeria)
280 Leser
NDR Verwaltungsrat stellt Wirtschaftsplan 2023 und Entwicklungsplan 2023 fest
277 Leser
DRV begrüßt einheitlichen Start für Entlastungen / "Rückwirkende ...
272 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
1430 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1006 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
888 Leser
Now & Beyond TV Forum - nebeneinander wachsen, ohne einander zu schaden, parallel laufen, ohne ...
867 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
866 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
835 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
814 Leser
Johannes B. Kerner steigt als Investor bei CloudEatery ein / Delivery Kitchen Unternehmen setzt auf ...
750 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3509 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3361 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3121 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2923 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2813 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2490 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
2400 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2341 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2314 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser