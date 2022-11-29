SACO Shipping has selected WAVE BL to power its all-digital House Bills of Lading (eHBLs)

Philadelphia (ots/PRNewswire) - SACO Shipping uses WAVE BL's proprietary,

blockchain-powered platform to digitize all its House BL transactions



WAVE BL, the market leader in blockchain-powered trade, announced today that

SACO Shipping GmbH has chosen WAVE BL's platform for issuing, handling, and

transferring its HBLs electronically.



With the shipping industry moving from paper-based to electronic trade

documents, SACO Shipping was looking for a leading provider of secure digital

document solutions to partner with. By selecting WAVE BL, all parties involved

in the process are connected to a single, unified network. Issuing eBLs only

takes minutes, and entire document transactions are now completed in hours

instead of weeks.





" We are moving to digital HBLs since paper-based documents are notorious forbeing unreliable ", stated Mr. Norman Vogt, General Manager of SACO Shipping. "After partnering with WAVE BL, we now issue multiple House Bills of Lading(HBLs) after receiving the Master Bill of Lading (MBL) using the unified ( WAVEBL) platform. This makes the whole BL transactions process quick, secure, andcost-effective without courier or cargo release delays".Noam Rosenfeld, CEO at WAVE BL, added: " SACO Shipping's use of electronic HBLsthat are issued by our platform is an exciting milestone for both companies.With the industry moving to digital trade documents, we are proud to offer asolution that's easy to use and tailored to the industry's latest needs ".About SACO ShippingSACO Shipping has been providing NVOCC services in Hamburg, Bremen, and Duisburgsince 1988. The company is a pioneer of independent consolidation in the importand export business with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and branchesthroughout Europe, South America, and Africa.For more information, visit http://www.saco.de/About WAVE BLWAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditionalprocess of transferring original paper documents electronically. The patentedproprietary solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer ofBills of Lading and other unique digital documents. WAVE BL's platform isdesigned to meet the needs of every member along the supply chain, from thesmallest importer to the largest shipping carriers and banks.For more information, visit www.wavebl.com (https://wavebl.com/)Media Contact SACO Shipping: Media Contact WAVE BLMr. Norman Vogt Ms. Ilan WeissGeneral Manager VP Marketingnorman.vogt@saco.de ilan.weiss@wavebl.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957047/WAVE_BL_SACO_Shipping_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saco-shipping-has-selected-wave-bl-to-power-its-all-digital-house-bills-of-lading-ehbls-301688858.htmlContact:Tel: +972-52-552-3091Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163274/5382540OTS: WAVE BL