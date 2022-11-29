Symphony powers up its markets strategy with the acquisition of NLP platform Amenity Analytics

Symphony - the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform - has

acquired Amenity Analytics, a natural language processing (NLP) data analytics

solution driving actionable insights to portfolio managers, research

professionals, analysts and other financial markets participants. This

acquisition will enhance Symphony's markets strategy with highly relevant data

and business insights use cases, including powerful ESG capabilities.



Amenity specializes in extracting insights - through research quality assurance,

tagging and key drivers - from a variety of content types including earnings

call transcripts, news, social media, filings, and research, among other

publicly available sources. Through this acquisition, Symphony will provide the

market with a purpose-built, transparent and comprehensive insights and

analytics offering that will help firms cut through noise and provide business

intelligence in real time, reinforcing the company's position in enabling

content distribution.



