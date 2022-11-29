checkAd

Symphony powers up its markets strategy with the acquisition of NLP platform Amenity Analytics

New York, London and Tel Aviv (ots) - --News Direct--

Symphony - the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform - has
acquired Amenity Analytics, a natural language processing (NLP) data analytics
solution driving actionable insights to portfolio managers, research
professionals, analysts and other financial markets participants. This
acquisition will enhance Symphony's markets strategy with highly relevant data
and business insights use cases, including powerful ESG capabilities.

Amenity specializes in extracting insights - through research quality assurance,
tagging and key drivers - from a variety of content types including earnings
call transcripts, news, social media, filings, and research, among other
publicly available sources. Through this acquisition, Symphony will provide the
market with a purpose-built, transparent and comprehensive insights and
analytics offering that will help firms cut through noise and provide business
intelligence in real time, reinforcing the company's position in enabling
content distribution.

Symphony CEO, Brad Levy, said: "We are excited to provide a highly relevant NLP
solution to support firms in addressing some of their most pressing challenges
with a powerful business insights platform through the Amenity Analytics
acquisition. Our enhanced offering will allow the Symphony community,
particularly buy-side firms, to track corporate activity, positioning,
messaging, performance and sentiment that can be measured against a peer group.
We understand the impact our NLP generated business analytics will have in
facilitating insights driven decisions on multiple fronts."

"We are delighted to be joining such a strong team in the industry. This
opportunity was uniquely attractive to us as we think the combination of our
expertise in NLP with Symphony's best in class communications platform, will
yield exciting outcomes for our customers," said Nathaniel Storch, Amenity
Analytics CEO. "Amenity has developed impactful use cases that tackle real time
ESG insights, targeted content delivery and information overload, all key to the
future of the finance world, and now they'll be available to the over 1000
institutions Symphony serves," he said.

Amenity Analytics is the third company Symphony has acquired in the past 18
months. In June 2021, Symphony acquired
(https://symphony.com/2021/06/24/symphony-acquisition-of-cloud9-technologies/)
the trader voice and electronic communication company Cloud9 Technologies and
later that year, in August, the counterparty mapping platform StreetLinx (https:
//symphony.com/company/newsroom/press-release-en/symphony-acquires-streetlinx-co
mplete-secure-verified-identity-directory-financial-services/) . As a result of
the integration of both firms' technology and talent, Symphony has now
introduced its Instant Voice (https://innovate.symphony.com/videos/3540)
proposition and enhanced its directory.

Goodwin Procter LLP were legal advisers to Symphony, while D.A. Davidson and
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP were financial and legal advisers, respectively,
to Amenity Analytics in this transaction. Financial details of this transaction
have not been disclosed.

About Symphony Symphony is the most secure and compliant markets' infrastructure
and technology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize,
automate and innovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community of
over half a million financial professionals with a trusted directory and serves
over 1000 institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community built
applications and bots. For more information, visit www.symphony.com
(https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/LeK_Cv29MmuElEwziQSyel?domain=urldefense.com)
.

