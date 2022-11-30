Advanced Visualization of Virtualized Systems for Maximum Control / OpenSynergy and INCHRON join forces to ease time-domain analysis in virtualized environments

Berlin (ots) - A detailed time-domain analysis allows architects and integrators

to optimize temporal behavior in virtualized automotive domain controllers, such

as cockpit and virtualized powertrain domain controllers. Therefore, the

Berlin-based software company OpenSynergy has announced a new feature of their

automotive virtual platform COQOS Hypervisor SDK. OpenSynergy designed the

feature to work with chronVIEW, a tool to visualize and analyze hardware traces,

developed by OpenSynergy's partner INCHRON. chronVIEW is a powerful timing

visualization tool for use with virtualized solutions running on application

processors as well as on real-time domain controllers.



COQOS Hypervisor SDK enables the convergence of several functionalities on a

single System-on-Chip (SoC) while providing freedom from interference between

different systems. For a hypervisor to run optimally, it is necessary to provide

all virtual machines with sufficient computing time at the right moment. This

integration process stretches the limits of the hardware resources, safety

requirements, and drivers' expectations. Customers using the COQOS Hypervisor

SDK and its variant for real-time microcontrollers need to fine-tune the

allocation of processing resources to tasks, e.g., to ensure maximum utilization

of the compute resources, adherence to safety requirements (by ensuring that

specific processes run within a specified period) as well as low end-to-end

latency. The COQOS Hypervisor supports several standard tools for this.

Especially for the variant of the COQOS Hypervisor SDK for real-time processors,

OpenSynergy cooperates with INCHRON. By utilizing their tracing tool chronVIEW

with COQOS, customers can record and visualize timing behavior, and make

configuring the COQOS Hypervisor scheduler faster, more precise, and more

comfortable.



