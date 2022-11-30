Zurich, Switzerland (ots) -



- In a joint effort, Uniper and Terra Quantum are exploring solutions that

could harness the

power of hybrid quantum computing to create real world business value



- After assessing quantum computing use cases with Terra Quantum, Uniper has

prioritized three

use cases:

- LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) Logistics Optimization

- CO2 emissions prediction in biomass plants

- valuation of options and complex derivatives in energy trading





- With the deployment of tangible use cases, Terra Quantum is the only quantumtechnologycompany worldwide looking into production implementationTerra Quantum, one of the leading quantum technology companies, and the globalenergy company Uniper combine expertise to explore real world use cases usinghybrid quantum technologies. Their joint efforts focus on quantum poweredapplications in the realms of optimization, machine learning and Monte Carlosimulations (a computerized mathematical technique that allows users toquantitatively account for risk in forecasting and decision-making). Theprojects investigate potential benefits in LNG scheduling and forecasting,optimizing the operational processes of biomass plants through improvingpredictions of CO2 emissions and peaks. A further use case can enable faster andmore accurate risk pricing in Uniper's trading division.Quantum technologies have the potential to help us find solutions to some of theworld's most complex problems. Uniper has joined forces with Terra Quantum, aleading full-stack quantum technology company, to explore applying cutting-edgetechnology to notoriously challenging problems in the energy landscape.Markus Pflitsch, Founder and CEO of Terra Quantum, says: "The energy industry,like many other industries, has a wide variety of optimization, machine learningand simulation challenges which can be impacted by hybrid quantum computingtoday. We are delighted to be driving this vital industry forward."Use cases for proof of conceptLNG scheduling and forecastingIn this use case, Terra Quantum and Uniper are tackling complex optimizationproblems that could enable an enhancement in delivery capacity at lower costs.The hybrid quantum approach aims to build on existing approaches to findimproved solutions to complex scheduling problems.CO2 emissions prediction in biomass plantsIn this application, a hybrid quantum machine learning (QML) model is beingapplied to Uniper's operation platform, which already utilizes ArtificialIntelligence to optimize processes within biomass plants. This platform analyzesplant data and sensor measurements to predict emissions and peaks. QML couldenhance these predictions which would in turn lead to improved optimization ofthe biomass plant processes, to ultimately reduce emissions and peaks.Valuation of options and complex derivates in energy tradingA third use case being considered is in using quantum enhanced Monte Carlosimulations to improve the valuation of options and complex derivatives forUniper's trading division. Monte Carlo simulation is one of the key methods usedto understand risk and price complex derivative products in financial markets.Quantum simulation techniques have the potential to significantly enhance MonteCarlo simulation methods by enabling speed-ups.The organizations are working together in these areas with the aim of probingreal world use cases with hybrid quantum technologies, not merely academicproblems.About Terra QuantumTerra Quantum is a leading quantum technology company based in Germany andSwitzerland. It provides "Quantum as a Service (QaaS)" in three core areas, thefirst one being "Quantum Algorithms as a Service". Here, customers are providedaccess to an extensive library of algorithms, such as hybrid quantumoptimization and hybrid quantum neural networks, which can be used for solvingcomplex logistics problems or pattern recognition, among other things. TerraQuantum also develops new quantum algorithms for its customers or adaptsexisting algorithms to their specific needs. Secondly, through "QuantumComputing as a Service", Terra Quantum offers its customers access to itsproprietary high-performance simulated quantum processing units (QPU), thequantum ecosystem's physical QPUs, while also developing native QPUs. The thirddivision is "Quantum Security as a Service," through which Terra Quantum offersits unique solutions for secure quantum and post-quantum communicationsworldwide. Visit Terra Quantum on LinkedIn and at https://terraquantum.swiss .