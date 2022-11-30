checkAd

Creating impact with Quantum Technologies Uniper and Terra Quantum to apply hybrid quantum computing in the energy industry

Zurich, Switzerland (ots) -

- In a joint effort, Uniper and Terra Quantum are exploring solutions that
could harness the
power of hybrid quantum computing to create real world business value

- After assessing quantum computing use cases with Terra Quantum, Uniper has
prioritized three
use cases:
- LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) Logistics Optimization
- CO2 emissions prediction in biomass plants
- valuation of options and complex derivatives in energy trading

- With the deployment of tangible use cases, Terra Quantum is the only quantum
technology
company worldwide looking into production implementation

Terra Quantum, one of the leading quantum technology companies, and the global
energy company Uniper combine expertise to explore real world use cases using
hybrid quantum technologies. Their joint efforts focus on quantum powered
applications in the realms of optimization, machine learning and Monte Carlo
simulations (a computerized mathematical technique that allows users to
quantitatively account for risk in forecasting and decision-making). The
projects investigate potential benefits in LNG scheduling and forecasting,
optimizing the operational processes of biomass plants through improving
predictions of CO2 emissions and peaks. A further use case can enable faster and
more accurate risk pricing in Uniper's trading division.

Quantum technologies have the potential to help us find solutions to some of the
world's most complex problems. Uniper has joined forces with Terra Quantum, a
leading full-stack quantum technology company, to explore applying cutting-edge
technology to notoriously challenging problems in the energy landscape.

Markus Pflitsch, Founder and CEO of Terra Quantum, says: "The energy industry,
like many other industries, has a wide variety of optimization, machine learning
and simulation challenges which can be impacted by hybrid quantum computing
today. We are delighted to be driving this vital industry forward."

Use cases for proof of concept

LNG scheduling and forecasting

In this use case, Terra Quantum and Uniper are tackling complex optimization
problems that could enable an enhancement in delivery capacity at lower costs.
The hybrid quantum approach aims to build on existing approaches to find
improved solutions to complex scheduling problems.

CO2 emissions prediction in biomass plants

In this application, a hybrid quantum machine learning (QML) model is being
applied to Uniper's operation platform, which already utilizes Artificial
Intelligence to optimize processes within biomass plants. This platform analyzes
plant data and sensor measurements to predict emissions and peaks. QML could
enhance these predictions which would in turn lead to improved optimization of
the biomass plant processes, to ultimately reduce emissions and peaks.

Valuation of options and complex derivates in energy trading

A third use case being considered is in using quantum enhanced Monte Carlo
simulations to improve the valuation of options and complex derivatives for
Uniper's trading division. Monte Carlo simulation is one of the key methods used
to understand risk and price complex derivative products in financial markets.
Quantum simulation techniques have the potential to significantly enhance Monte
Carlo simulation methods by enabling speed-ups.

The organizations are working together in these areas with the aim of probing
real world use cases with hybrid quantum technologies, not merely academic
problems.

About Terra Quantum

Terra Quantum is a leading quantum technology company based in Germany and
Switzerland. It provides "Quantum as a Service (QaaS)" in three core areas, the
first one being "Quantum Algorithms as a Service". Here, customers are provided
access to an extensive library of algorithms, such as hybrid quantum
optimization and hybrid quantum neural networks, which can be used for solving
complex logistics problems or pattern recognition, among other things. Terra
Quantum also develops new quantum algorithms for its customers or adapts
existing algorithms to their specific needs. Secondly, through "Quantum
Computing as a Service", Terra Quantum offers its customers access to its
proprietary high-performance simulated quantum processing units (QPU), the
quantum ecosystem's physical QPUs, while also developing native QPUs. The third
division is "Quantum Security as a Service," through which Terra Quantum offers
its unique solutions for secure quantum and post-quantum communications
worldwide. Visit Terra Quantum on LinkedIn and at https://terraquantum.swiss .

Contact:

Media Contact
Victoria Jodl
Global Head of Communications
Mail: mailto:vj@terraquantum.swiss
Mobil: +49 152 52423959

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167027/5382805
OTS: Terra Quantum AG



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  25   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Creating impact with Quantum Technologies Uniper and Terra Quantum to apply hybrid quantum computing in the energy industry - In a joint effort, Uniper and Terra Quantum are exploring solutions that could harness the power of hybrid quantum computing to create real world business value - After assessing quantum computing use cases with Terra Quantum, Uniper has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Astronergy verbessert TOPCon-Produkte des N-Typs weiterhin
264 Leser
Baugewerbe zur Kabinettsdiskussion: Fachkräfteeinwanderung muss liberaler und einfacher werden
255 Leser
neubau kompass setzt auf ökologische und nachhaltige Initiativen
207 Leser
"Global Dream": Disney kauft größtes Kreuzfahrtschiff der Welt zum Discountpreis
196 Leser
Karrieremesse X-DAY 2022: Rutronik eröffnet Nachwuchstalenten Einstiegsmöglichkeiten und Berufsperspektiven
194 Leser
IIF: Digital Investor Conference on December 7 - International Investment Forum
186 Leser
VectorBuilder vant førstepremie i et viktig oppfinnelseskonkurranse
183 Leser
Trotz Krisen: Erwartung deutscher Verbraucher*innen an soziales Engagement von Unternehmen bleibt hoch (FOTO)
182 Leser
Service-Checks der Deutschen Umwelthilfe belegen: Unzureichender Kundenservice in Baumärkten zur Information und Rücknahme von ...
179 Leser
Nobu Hospitality und Aldar Properties planen Nobu Residenzen, Hotel und Restaurant auf der Insel ...
168 Leser
Neuer Cleaning-Großauftrag / Berliner Immobilienmanagement setzt erneut auf ...
443 Leser
Training centre and business park opened in Enugu (Nigeria)
440 Leser
Mutproben vermeiden: So sorgen Betriebe für hohe Akzeptanz beim Arbeitsschutz (FOTO)
403 Leser
NDR Verwaltungsrat stellt Wirtschaftsplan 2023 und Entwicklungsplan 2023 fest
395 Leser
Die Schutzmaßnahmen von ExpressVPN wurden in zwei neuen unabhängigen Audits von KPMG und ...
372 Leser
Squared Financial Group ernennt neuen Chief Commercial Officer, um die Geschäftsentwicklung zu ...
361 Leser
Vom Startup zum Scaleup: Darmstädter Fintech INNO INVEST startet revolutionären Robo-Advisor auf Basis von ...
342 Leser
Deutsches Gericht bestätigt Schadensersatzforderung von Nichia gegen Everlight-Tochter WOFI in ...
327 Leser
61 % der Unternehmen im Jahr 2020 in globale Wertschöpfungsketten eingebunden / Pilotstudie ...
308 Leser
Von Januar bis September 2022 wurden 81 % weniger Feuerwerkskörper importiert als im gleichen ...
304 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
1605 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1093 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
894 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
888 Leser
Now & Beyond TV Forum - nebeneinander wachsen, ohne einander zu schaden, parallel laufen, ohne ...
867 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
866 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
814 Leser
Johannes B. Kerner steigt als Investor bei CloudEatery ein / Delivery Kitchen Unternehmen setzt auf ...
750 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3551 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3550 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3121 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2923 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2813 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
2504 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2490 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2341 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
2314 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser