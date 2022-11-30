Creating impact with Quantum Technologies Uniper and Terra Quantum to apply hybrid quantum computing in the energy industry
- In a joint effort, Uniper and Terra Quantum are exploring solutions that
could harness the
power of hybrid quantum computing to create real world business value
- After assessing quantum computing use cases with Terra Quantum, Uniper has
prioritized three
use cases:
- LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) Logistics Optimization
- CO2 emissions prediction in biomass plants
- valuation of options and complex derivatives in energy trading
- With the deployment of tangible use cases, Terra Quantum is the only quantum
technology
company worldwide looking into production implementation
Terra Quantum, one of the leading quantum technology companies, and the global
energy company Uniper combine expertise to explore real world use cases using
hybrid quantum technologies. Their joint efforts focus on quantum powered
applications in the realms of optimization, machine learning and Monte Carlo
simulations (a computerized mathematical technique that allows users to
quantitatively account for risk in forecasting and decision-making). The
projects investigate potential benefits in LNG scheduling and forecasting,
optimizing the operational processes of biomass plants through improving
predictions of CO2 emissions and peaks. A further use case can enable faster and
more accurate risk pricing in Uniper's trading division.
Quantum technologies have the potential to help us find solutions to some of the
world's most complex problems. Uniper has joined forces with Terra Quantum, a
leading full-stack quantum technology company, to explore applying cutting-edge
technology to notoriously challenging problems in the energy landscape.
Markus Pflitsch, Founder and CEO of Terra Quantum, says: "The energy industry,
like many other industries, has a wide variety of optimization, machine learning
and simulation challenges which can be impacted by hybrid quantum computing
today. We are delighted to be driving this vital industry forward."
Use cases for proof of concept
LNG scheduling and forecasting
In this use case, Terra Quantum and Uniper are tackling complex optimization
problems that could enable an enhancement in delivery capacity at lower costs.
The hybrid quantum approach aims to build on existing approaches to find
improved solutions to complex scheduling problems.
CO2 emissions prediction in biomass plants
In this application, a hybrid quantum machine learning (QML) model is being
applied to Uniper's operation platform, which already utilizes Artificial
Intelligence to optimize processes within biomass plants. This platform analyzes
plant data and sensor measurements to predict emissions and peaks. QML could
enhance these predictions which would in turn lead to improved optimization of
the biomass plant processes, to ultimately reduce emissions and peaks.
Valuation of options and complex derivates in energy trading
A third use case being considered is in using quantum enhanced Monte Carlo
simulations to improve the valuation of options and complex derivatives for
Uniper's trading division. Monte Carlo simulation is one of the key methods used
to understand risk and price complex derivative products in financial markets.
Quantum simulation techniques have the potential to significantly enhance Monte
Carlo simulation methods by enabling speed-ups.
The organizations are working together in these areas with the aim of probing
real world use cases with hybrid quantum technologies, not merely academic
problems.
About Terra Quantum
Terra Quantum is a leading quantum technology company based in Germany and
Switzerland. It provides "Quantum as a Service (QaaS)" in three core areas, the
first one being "Quantum Algorithms as a Service". Here, customers are provided
access to an extensive library of algorithms, such as hybrid quantum
optimization and hybrid quantum neural networks, which can be used for solving
complex logistics problems or pattern recognition, among other things. Terra
Quantum also develops new quantum algorithms for its customers or adapts
existing algorithms to their specific needs. Secondly, through "Quantum
Computing as a Service", Terra Quantum offers its customers access to its
proprietary high-performance simulated quantum processing units (QPU), the
quantum ecosystem's physical QPUs, while also developing native QPUs. The third
division is "Quantum Security as a Service," through which Terra Quantum offers
its unique solutions for secure quantum and post-quantum communications
worldwide. Visit Terra Quantum on LinkedIn and at https://terraquantum.swiss .
