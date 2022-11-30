checkAd

Constitutional Amendment allows for e-signing of cabinet decrees Scrive sees symbolic milestone for digitalisation in Sweden and beyond

STOCKHOLM (ots) - The newest amendment to the Swedish constitution makes it
possible for cabinet decrees to be signed electronically. Scrive, a
Stockholm-based electronic signature and identification solutions provider, sees
this decision as a symbolic milestone towards the greater adoption of
digitalisation in Sweden and beyond.

"Statutes, proposals to the Riksdag, and other Government decisions to be
dispatched are only valid when signed by the Prime Minister or another minister
on behalf of the Government."

The literal excerpt from Chapter 7, Section 7 of the Swedish Instrument of
Government does not sound too exciting at first, but there have been big
developments around it lately: On November 23, 2022, it was amended to allow the
Prime Minister and other members of the cabinet to sign decrees and other
cabinet decisions with a technology-neutral method. When the amendment takes
effect on January 1, 2023, the traditional ink-on-paper method can of course
still be used, but it makes electronic signatures on cabinet decisions possible
and sets the foundation for any future technology of this kind to be included as
well, provided that it meets high security standards.

This change to the Constitution follows the recent adoption of a new digital
system for drafting and signing judgments in criminal cases, and marks another
important step for Sweden towards a more efficient way of conducting government
business while maintaining a high level of security. As Mathias Bjerkhaug, Legal
Counsel at Scrive , puts it: "The signing of real estate purchasing contracts is
one of the only examples of agreements that still must be signed on paper in
Sweden. But when the Prime Minister starts e-signing decrees on January 1st,
2023, it's reasonable to expect that these few exceptions will disappear soon."

About Scrive

A digitalisation leader since 2010, Scrive automates agreements-based business
processes with electronic signature and identification solutions. Along the way
to becoming the Nordic market leader in e-signing, Scrive became the first to
use blockchain technology to secure document integrity. Today, more than 8,000
customers in more than 50 countries rely on Scrive, among them market leaders in
their fields such as Pleo and Trustly, to onboard and sign agreements with their
customers, partners, and employees. http://www.scrive.com

Contact:

Sven Kersten-Reichherzer
+49 89 211 871 36

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166328/5382837
OTS: Scrive



