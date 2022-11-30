STOCKHOLM (ots) - The newest amendment to the Swedish constitution makes it

The literal excerpt from Chapter 7, Section 7 of the Swedish Instrument ofGovernment does not sound too exciting at first, but there have been bigdevelopments around it lately: On November 23, 2022, it was amended to allow thePrime Minister and other members of the cabinet to sign decrees and othercabinet decisions with a technology-neutral method. When the amendment takeseffect on January 1, 2023, the traditional ink-on-paper method can of coursestill be used, but it makes electronic signatures on cabinet decisions possibleand sets the foundation for any future technology of this kind to be included aswell, provided that it meets high security standards.This change to the Constitution follows the recent adoption of a new digitalsystem for drafting and signing judgments in criminal cases, and marks anotherimportant step for Sweden towards a more efficient way of conducting governmentbusiness while maintaining a high level of security. As Mathias Bjerkhaug, LegalCounsel at Scrive , puts it: "The signing of real estate purchasing contracts isone of the only examples of agreements that still must be signed on paper inSweden. But when the Prime Minister starts e-signing decrees on January 1st,2023, it's reasonable to expect that these few exceptions will disappear soon."