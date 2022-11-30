checkAd

Grommunio Drop-in alternative to MS Exchange

Vienna (ots) - Since 2020, grommunio, an Austrian software manufacturer has been
offering exactly what data protectionists and security experts have been
demanding for years: A replacement for Microsoft Exchange that works with
standard programs and can be set up in infrastructures of any size.

The "drop-in" replacement for Exchange supports all software protocols used by
Microsoft's server, works in the usual way and without changes to clients with
Outlook, Android, iPhone and Linux clients and includes a modern web interface
including administration interface.

At the same time, the innovative open source architecture makes grommunio more
secure, efficient, transparent and traceable than competitors, while also being
significantly faster and more resource-efficient. grommunio runs on Raspberry Pi
up to mainframes.

However, grommunio offers not only email, calendar, tasks, office and contacts,
but also chat, video conferencing and file synchronization, as it relies on
proven enterprise open source components.

The attractive solutions for administrators are due to a powerful portal for
administration of grommunio servers. Warnings about impending bottlenecks
("predictive monitoring") and a self-service portal for users as well as an
installation wizard with data transfer from existing systems are also included.

grommunio works so smoothly as a replacement for Microsoft Exchange environments
of any size, because the software directly accesses the functions that Exchange
itself provides. In addition to MAPI/HTTP, grommunio offers all common open
standards, which ensures openness, transparency, security and stability - and
simplifies any migration to grommunio: IMAP, POP3, SMTP, EAS, CalDAV and CardDAV
are the most prominent examples.

From the website of the manufacturer https://grommunio.com/ a free community
version and detailed information is available.

Contact:

grommunio, Vienna, Helene Bauer, +4313750108, presse@grommunio.com,
https://grommunio.com/

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167031/5383172
OTS: grommunio Gmbh



