Grommunio Drop-in alternative to MS Exchange

Vienna (ots) - Since 2020, grommunio, an Austrian software manufacturer has been

offering exactly what data protectionists and security experts have been

demanding for years: A replacement for Microsoft Exchange that works with

standard programs and can be set up in infrastructures of any size.



The "drop-in" replacement for Exchange supports all software protocols used by

Microsoft's server, works in the usual way and without changes to clients with

Outlook, Android, iPhone and Linux clients and includes a modern web interface

including administration interface.



