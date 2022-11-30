Yanfeng's new XiM23 redefines luxury for future mobility

Neuss, Germany (ots) - Yanfeng unveils digital luxury concept car XiM23 in

Europe



The XiM23 concept is a vision of future luxury from leading global automotive

supplier, Yanfeng. Inspired by the company's recently released Luxury Research

Study (https://www.yanfeng.com/en/key-aspects-of-luxury) , the XiM23 uses

interior experience modes to show the company's broad integration capabilities,

where digital technologies and innovations transform the interior's features

into a user-centric, luxury experience.



"When discussing how luxury will evolve, two schools of thought emerge in

discussions with our customers," said Tim Shih, Vice President of Design and

User Experience for Yanfeng Technology (YFT). "The first is a focus on digital

technology driving the user experience, while the second relies on traditional

symbols of luxury like premium materials and finishes. What our research

revealed - and what we've explored in the XiM23 - is that a luxury solution is

not one or the other, but rather a dynamic combination of both to create

holistic and highly personalized interior experiences."



