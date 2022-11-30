Yanfeng's new XiM23 redefines luxury for future mobility
Neuss, Germany (ots) - Yanfeng unveils digital luxury concept car XiM23 in
Europe
The XiM23 concept is a vision of future luxury from leading global automotive
supplier, Yanfeng. Inspired by the company's recently released Luxury Research
Study (https://www.yanfeng.com/en/key-aspects-of-luxury) , the XiM23 uses
interior experience modes to show the company's broad integration capabilities,
where digital technologies and innovations transform the interior's features
into a user-centric, luxury experience.
"When discussing how luxury will evolve, two schools of thought emerge in
discussions with our customers," said Tim Shih, Vice President of Design and
User Experience for Yanfeng Technology (YFT). "The first is a focus on digital
technology driving the user experience, while the second relies on traditional
symbols of luxury like premium materials and finishes. What our research
revealed - and what we've explored in the XiM23 - is that a luxury solution is
not one or the other, but rather a dynamic combination of both to create
holistic and highly personalized interior experiences."
Calm & Rich Modes unlock users' luxury experiences Through unique experience
modes, the XiM23 shows how traditionally luxurious features can be elevated with
technology integrations, becoming infinitely flexible and intelligently
orchestrated to address the five aspects of luxury (Simplicity, Service,
Personalization, Control, and Comfort), meeting users' wants, needs, and
preferences.
Connected to a mobile app, the XiM23 recognizes passengers, adjusting its
settings to the preferences designated by the driver. Upon approach, the XiM23's
mono-post front seats pivot and the rear seats slide forward for easy ingress,
serving as a welcome to occupants. This initial experience, known as Calm Mode,
is visually simple and elegant. No screens are present and the ambient lighting
of the interior is soft and airy.
Once the XiM23 recognizes that the driver is settled, the front seats return to
their forward-facing positions, and the steering wheel, outfitted with
secret-till-lit lighting and controls, illuminates. Simultaneously, a slim,
curved, pillar-to-pillar 8K display rises from the instrument panel, as well as
two slim touch displays nestled in the floor console.
When users desire to transition from the serene Calm Mode to the more
interactive experience of Rich Mode , the power is in their hands via the
multi-controller, a "phygital" innovation combining a physical dial with
gestural controls and interactive smart surfaces. By hovering a hand over the
multi-controller for a few seconds, the Rich Mode experience is activated, and
