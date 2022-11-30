LUCIDITY phase 3 topline data presented at CTAD for HMTM - the only oral anti-Tau therapy in late-stage development

Aberdeen, Scotland and Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) - - Tau aggregation inhibitor,

HMTM, is an oral drug with a strong safety profile, having no risk of amyloid

related imaging abnormalities



- Topline results for the Phase 3 study, LUCIDITY, were shared at the Clinical

Trials in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference on Wednesday, 30th November

2022, in San Francisco





- For people with early Alzheimer's (MCI), HMTM improvement in cognition overpre-treatment baseline now shown to be sustained over 18 monthsTauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a global leader in Tau-based research inAlzheimer's disease (AD), being the only company running late-stage clinicaltrials for a potential therapy designed to target the Tau pathology ofAlzheimer's. Pathological aggregation of Tau correlates with clinical diseaseseverity and brain atrophy. As a hallmark of the disease, it is recognised as akey target for disease modifying treatments.This approach by TauRx contrasts to many in the field, where the focus haslargely been on the role of beta-amyloid. Experts in the field are increasinglylooking at alternative therapeutic approaches to find a breakthrough treatmentthat offers clinically meaningful benefit, ease of administration and low burdenof care associated with a reassuring safety profile.Supporting a path to regulatory submissions, the most recent data from LUCIDITYshows sustained improvement in cognition over 18 months over pre-treatmentlevels in those participants with MCI due to AD, building on previous datashared in October 2022 (https://taurx.com/news-insights/taurx-announces-results-from-phase-3-alzheimers-disease-study-lucidity-assuring-path-for-regulatory-submissions) . This treatment effect was seen only at the 16 mg/day dose of HMTM.Sustained cognitive improvement over baseline has not been seen with any otherlate-stage treatment for Alzheimer's currently being studied. Coupled with thestrong safety profile, convenient oral administration, and lack of need for morethan routine clinical monitoring, this positions HMTM as a game-changingprospect for the future treatment of this global unmet need.On hearing the data and explanations for the path forward from TauRx, Dr GeorgeGrossberg, Professor, Director Division of Geriatric Psychiatry Department ofPsychiatry & Behavioural Neuroscience, St Louis University School of Medicine,commented, "It is encouraging to see data on a potential disease modifyingtherapy focusing on the role of Tau in Alzheimer's disease. Being an oral agentwith a good safety profile is another advance in the disease-modifying arena for