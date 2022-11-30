LUCIDITY phase 3 topline data presented at CTAD for HMTM - the only oral anti-Tau therapy in late-stage development
Aberdeen, Scotland and Singapore (ots/PRNewswire) - - Tau aggregation inhibitor,
HMTM, is an oral drug with a strong safety profile, having no risk of amyloid
related imaging abnormalities
- Topline results for the Phase 3 study, LUCIDITY, were shared at the Clinical
Trials in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference on Wednesday, 30th November
2022, in San Francisco
HMTM, is an oral drug with a strong safety profile, having no risk of amyloid
related imaging abnormalities
- Topline results for the Phase 3 study, LUCIDITY, were shared at the Clinical
Trials in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference on Wednesday, 30th November
2022, in San Francisco
- For people with early Alzheimer's (MCI), HMTM improvement in cognition over
pre-treatment baseline now shown to be sustained over 18 months
TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a global leader in Tau-based research in
Alzheimer's disease (AD), being the only company running late-stage clinical
trials for a potential therapy designed to target the Tau pathology of
Alzheimer's. Pathological aggregation of Tau correlates with clinical disease
severity and brain atrophy. As a hallmark of the disease, it is recognised as a
key target for disease modifying treatments.
This approach by TauRx contrasts to many in the field, where the focus has
largely been on the role of beta-amyloid. Experts in the field are increasingly
looking at alternative therapeutic approaches to find a breakthrough treatment
that offers clinically meaningful benefit, ease of administration and low burden
of care associated with a reassuring safety profile.
Supporting a path to regulatory submissions, the most recent data from LUCIDITY
shows sustained improvement in cognition over 18 months over pre-treatment
levels in those participants with MCI due to AD, building on previous data
shared in October 2022 (https://taurx.com/news-insights/taurx-announces-results-
from-phase-3-alzheimers-disease-study-lucidity-assuring-path-for-regulatory-subm
issions) . This treatment effect was seen only at the 16 mg/day dose of HMTM.
Sustained cognitive improvement over baseline has not been seen with any other
late-stage treatment for Alzheimer's currently being studied. Coupled with the
strong safety profile, convenient oral administration, and lack of need for more
than routine clinical monitoring, this positions HMTM as a game-changing
prospect for the future treatment of this global unmet need.
On hearing the data and explanations for the path forward from TauRx, Dr George
Grossberg, Professor, Director Division of Geriatric Psychiatry Department of
Psychiatry & Behavioural Neuroscience, St Louis University School of Medicine,
commented, "It is encouraging to see data on a potential disease modifying
therapy focusing on the role of Tau in Alzheimer's disease. Being an oral agent
with a good safety profile is another advance in the disease-modifying arena for
pre-treatment baseline now shown to be sustained over 18 months
TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a global leader in Tau-based research in
Alzheimer's disease (AD), being the only company running late-stage clinical
trials for a potential therapy designed to target the Tau pathology of
Alzheimer's. Pathological aggregation of Tau correlates with clinical disease
severity and brain atrophy. As a hallmark of the disease, it is recognised as a
key target for disease modifying treatments.
This approach by TauRx contrasts to many in the field, where the focus has
largely been on the role of beta-amyloid. Experts in the field are increasingly
looking at alternative therapeutic approaches to find a breakthrough treatment
that offers clinically meaningful benefit, ease of administration and low burden
of care associated with a reassuring safety profile.
Supporting a path to regulatory submissions, the most recent data from LUCIDITY
shows sustained improvement in cognition over 18 months over pre-treatment
levels in those participants with MCI due to AD, building on previous data
shared in October 2022 (https://taurx.com/news-insights/taurx-announces-results-
from-phase-3-alzheimers-disease-study-lucidity-assuring-path-for-regulatory-subm
issions) . This treatment effect was seen only at the 16 mg/day dose of HMTM.
Sustained cognitive improvement over baseline has not been seen with any other
late-stage treatment for Alzheimer's currently being studied. Coupled with the
strong safety profile, convenient oral administration, and lack of need for more
than routine clinical monitoring, this positions HMTM as a game-changing
prospect for the future treatment of this global unmet need.
On hearing the data and explanations for the path forward from TauRx, Dr George
Grossberg, Professor, Director Division of Geriatric Psychiatry Department of
Psychiatry & Behavioural Neuroscience, St Louis University School of Medicine,
commented, "It is encouraging to see data on a potential disease modifying
therapy focusing on the role of Tau in Alzheimer's disease. Being an oral agent
with a good safety profile is another advance in the disease-modifying arena for
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 22 | 0 |