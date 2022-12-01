checkAd

Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic packaging

Berlin (ots) - Commission misses opportunity to fully embrace necessary shift to
biobased feedstock

European Bioplastics (EUBP) welcomes the proposed new rules on packaging and
bioplastics adopted today by the European Commission. "We appreciate the
Commission's first comprehensive policy framework on innovative bioplastic
materials, acknowledging their potential to provide genuine environmental
benefits. EUBP in particular commends the Commission's endorsement of the
important role of compostable plastic packaging in the proposed packaging rules
in reaching the ambitious waste and climate targets," says Hasso von Pogrell,
Managing Director of EUBP, "however, we would have expected stronger support for
the use of biobased feedstock".

"We are especially relieved to see that an initially proposed partial ban on
compostable plastic packaging was eventually lifted and compostable packaging
solutions will continue to be allowed to be marketed and recycled in the EU",
says von Pogrell. The Commission's proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and
Packaging Waste (PPWR) recognises the contributions of compostable plastics in
increasing the volumes and quality of separately collected biowaste and reducing
the contamination of (organic) waste streams. By making several packaging
applications mandatory to be compostable in industrial composting facilities,
including tea bags, filter coffee pods and pads, fruit stickers, and very
lightweight plastic carrier bags, the Commission is taking a first step in the
right direction, EUBP states.

"Unfortunately, a few persistent misconceptions remain in the Communication on
the policy framework for biobased, biodegradable and compostable plastics with
regards to land-use, the methods used to evaluate environmental benefits,
alleged risks of cross-contamination of waste streams, as well as
biodegradability in different environments. It prevented the Commission from
fully embracing the shift to biobased products that would enable Europe to
reduce its dependency on fossil resources and achieve its ambitious climate and
circularity goals," says von Pogrell.

Notably, the Commission's proposal for a PPWR falls short on promoting biobased
content equally to recycled content through targets to help secure feedstock
availability, to achieve recycled content targets, and to meet the strict
requirements for contact-sensitive materials. Prioritising recycled content and
mechanical recycling will not be enough to replace the EU's dependence on fossil
resources and to stop the current trend of over-packaging and excessive waste in
the EU, EUBP argues.

"We call on EU policymakers to show more ambition and clear vision in their
political support to biobased and compostable plastics by improving and further
clarifying the proposal with the aim to decisively support innovation in the
sector of sustainable materials and packaging solutions, ensuring that
investments, jobs, and innovation remain in Europe", concludes von Pogrell.
During the upcoming ordinary legislative procedure, EUBP will continue to
provide evidence and expertise in order to make sure that the potential and
benefits of bioplastics in the transition to a climate-neutral circular economy
are being fully acknowledged.

European Bioplastics:

European Bioplastics represents the interests of the European bioplastics
industry. Its members include companies from the entire value chain. The members
produce, process and distribute plastics that are made from renewable raw
materials, are biodegradable or combine both properties. Further information can
be found at: http://www.european-bioplastics.org .

Press contact:

Oliver Buchholz, Head of Communications, European Bioplastics, Marienstr.
19/20, 10117 Berlin,
Phone: +49 (0) 30 28482 353, Fax: +49 (0)30 284 82 359, press@european-bioplas

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68147/5383781
OTS: European Bioplastics



