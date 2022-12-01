Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic packaging

Berlin (ots) - Commission misses opportunity to fully embrace necessary shift to

biobased feedstock



European Bioplastics (EUBP) welcomes the proposed new rules on packaging and

bioplastics adopted today by the European Commission. "We appreciate the

Commission's first comprehensive policy framework on innovative bioplastic

materials, acknowledging their potential to provide genuine environmental

benefits. EUBP in particular commends the Commission's endorsement of the

important role of compostable plastic packaging in the proposed packaging rules

in reaching the ambitious waste and climate targets," says Hasso von Pogrell,

Managing Director of EUBP, "however, we would have expected stronger support for

the use of biobased feedstock".



"We are especially relieved to see that an initially proposed partial ban on

compostable plastic packaging was eventually lifted and compostable packaging

solutions will continue to be allowed to be marketed and recycled in the EU",

says von Pogrell. The Commission's proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and

Packaging Waste (PPWR) recognises the contributions of compostable plastics in

increasing the volumes and quality of separately collected biowaste and reducing

the contamination of (organic) waste streams. By making several packaging

applications mandatory to be compostable in industrial composting facilities,

including tea bags, filter coffee pods and pads, fruit stickers, and very

lightweight plastic carrier bags, the Commission is taking a first step in the

right direction, EUBP states.



