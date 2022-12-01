NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives SAP® Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality and Customer Success Management / Awards presented at SAP Customer LIVE Exec Connect | London (FOTO)

London / Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG today announced it

received two SAP® Global SAP Customer Experience Awards for Partner Excellence

2022. The first award recognizes Delivery Quality and the second Customer

Success Management. These recently launched awards were presented by SAP

(http://www.sap.com/) (NYSE: SAP) to top-performing partners for outstanding

contributions related to SAP Customer Experience solutions. Award winners - in

partnership with SAP - help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow

sustainably, and run more simply.



"Customer experience plays a vital role in the digital transformation of our

customers," said Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions and SVP NTT

DATA. "It is the connecting cloud software that puts them in the focus. Winning

these two new partner awards is a great honor for our people who successfully

sell leading SAP Cloud Customer Experience solutions and deliver high quality

projects recognized by our customers. Therefore, I am very proud of this

recognition by SAP."





SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Awards are a newlylaunched partner recognition program focusing on SAP's strategic businesspriorities. The awards honor finalists and winners for their valuablecontributions to the realization of SAP's vision for cloud growth based on dataand key performance indicators. Nominations are based on internal SAP salesdata. A steering committee determines winning partners in each categoryaccording to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance."This new award recognizes exemplary partners that are successfully representingmultiple touch points in the customer experience," said Blaine Trainor, GlobalVice President, Partner Sales and GTM, SAP. "I want to congratulate NTT DATABusiness Solutions on their valuable contribution over the past year.""Through our CX solutions, these top-performing partners are providingend-to-end insights across the value chain, connecting real-time business dataand signals, which improve loyalty, customer retention, and revenue," said FrankSchoutissen, Customer Experience Ecosystem Lead, SAP. "I am proud of what NTTDATA Business Solutions has achieved and applaud them on this win."The solutions and services portfolio of NTT DATA Business Solutions includesSAP's entire customer experience portfolio. More than 475 experts in around 20countries areconsulting and implementing CX topics in more than 300 projects. The SAPportfolio is further complemented by NTT DATA Business Solutions' own products.About NTT DATA Business SolutionsNTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com) drive innovation -from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuouslyenhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies - and for their people.Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATABusiness Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAPsolutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies -individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and asa global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATABusiness Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutionsand developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation andlong-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 12,000people in 30 countries.About NTT DATANTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT andbusiness services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform throughconsulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & ITmodernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to servethem in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us athttps://www.nttdata.com/global/en .