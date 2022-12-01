checkAd

NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives SAP® Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality and Customer Success Management / Awards presented at SAP Customer LIVE Exec Connect | London (FOTO)

London / Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG today announced it
received two SAP® Global SAP Customer Experience Awards for Partner Excellence
2022. The first award recognizes Delivery Quality and the second Customer
Success Management. These recently launched awards were presented by SAP
(http://www.sap.com/) (NYSE: SAP) to top-performing partners for outstanding
contributions related to SAP Customer Experience solutions. Award winners - in
partnership with SAP - help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow
sustainably, and run more simply.

"Customer experience plays a vital role in the digital transformation of our
customers," said Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions and SVP NTT
DATA. "It is the connecting cloud software that puts them in the focus. Winning
these two new partner awards is a great honor for our people who successfully
sell leading SAP Cloud Customer Experience solutions and deliver high quality
projects recognized by our customers. Therefore, I am very proud of this
recognition by SAP."

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Awards are a newly
launched partner recognition program focusing on SAP's strategic business
priorities. The awards honor finalists and winners for their valuable
contributions to the realization of SAP's vision for cloud growth based on data
and key performance indicators. Nominations are based on internal SAP sales
data. A steering committee determines winning partners in each category
according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance.

"This new award recognizes exemplary partners that are successfully representing
multiple touch points in the customer experience," said Blaine Trainor, Global
Vice President, Partner Sales and GTM, SAP. "I want to congratulate NTT DATA
Business Solutions on their valuable contribution over the past year."

"Through our CX solutions, these top-performing partners are providing
end-to-end insights across the value chain, connecting real-time business data
and signals, which improve loyalty, customer retention, and revenue," said Frank
Schoutissen, Customer Experience Ecosystem Lead, SAP. "I am proud of what NTT
DATA Business Solutions has achieved and applaud them on this win."

The solutions and services portfolio of NTT DATA Business Solutions includes
SAP's entire customer experience portfolio. More than 475 experts in around 20
countries are

consulting and implementing CX topics in more than 300 projects. The SAP
portfolio is further complemented by NTT DATA Business Solutions' own products.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://nttdata-solutions.com) drive innovation -
from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously
enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies - and for their people.
Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA
Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP
solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies -
individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as
a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA
Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions
and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and
long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 12,000
people in 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and
business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through
consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT
modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,
to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'
long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve
them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at
https://www.nttdata.com/global/en .

# # #

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their
respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP
affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See
http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional
trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned
are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions AG:

Silvia Dicke
Head of Corporate Communications
T: +49 (0) 521 91448-107
E-mail: mailto:silvia.dicke@nttdata.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/5384090
OTS: NTT DATA Business Solutions AG



