BMO Financial Group Increases Common Share Dividend by 4 cents from the prior quarter, up 8 per cent from the prior year
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today
announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.43 per
share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the first quarter of
fiscal year 2023 ("Q1 2023 Dividend"), a 4 cent, or 3 per cent, increase from
the prior quarter, up 8 per cent from the prior year.
The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:
- $0.24075 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 27;
- $0.2265 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 29;
- $0.240688 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 31;
- $0.190875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 33;
- $0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 44; and
- $0.31875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 46.
The dividend on the common shares is payable on February 28, 2023, to
shareholders of record on January 30, 2023. The dividends on the preferred
shares are payable on February 27, 2023, to shareholders of record on January
30, 2023.
The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated
as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any
similar provincial and territorial legislation.
Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common
shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend
Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan").
As previously announced, and until further notice, such additional common shares
will be issued from treasury with a two percent discount from the Average Market
Price (as defined in the Plan). The discount will not apply to common shares
purchased under the "Optional Cash Payment" feature of the Plan.
For existing members of the Plan, the discount will automatically be applied to
the reinvestment of the Q1 2023 Dividend. For registered shareholders who wish
to participate in the Plan and thereby receive the two percent discount in
respect of the Q1 2023 Dividend, Enrolment Forms must be received by the Bank's
transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by the close of business
on February 1, 2023. Beneficial or non-registered holders must contact their
financial institution or broker well in advance of the above date for
instructions on how to participate.
More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:
http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information
/dividend-reinvestment-plan (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3723935-1&h=381
4638500&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations
%2Fshareholder-information%2Fdividend-reinvestment-plan&a=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.c
om%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fshareholder-information%2Fdiv
idend-reinvestment-plan)
Internet: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3723935-1&h=3307728961&u=http%3A%2
F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com T w itter: @BMOmedia
For News Media Enquiries: Jeff Roman, Toronto, mailto:Jeff.Roman@bmo.com , (416)
867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto,
mailto:bill2.anderson@bmo.com , (416) 867-7834; For Bank Transfer Agent
Enquiries: Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 100 University Avenue, 8th
Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2Y1, Tel: 1-800-340-5021 (Canada and U.S.), 514-982-7800
(All other countries)
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmo-financial-
group-increases-common-share-dividend-by-4-cents-from-the-prior-quarter-up-8-per
-cent-from-the-prior-year-301691282.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/5384300
OTS: BMO Financial Group
