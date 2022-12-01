London (ots/PRNewswire) -



Celebrating International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) the Valuable

500 today announces reaching the goal of securing 75 mentees and mentors as the

inaugural cohort for its innovative leadership ' Generation Valuable' programme

(https://www.thevaluable500.com/update/generation-valuable) from companies in

every continent. This follows the launch of the search for the leaders of

tomorrow at WEF (https://www.thevaluable500.com/press-release/the-valuable-500-l

aunch-generation-valuable-on-world-economic-forum-stage) in May.





Research shows that marginalised talent often faces systemic barriers topromotion, leading to a shockingly low number of disabled people in leadershippositions - particularly within the executive level and C-Suite. GenerationValuable seeks to address the gap in disability talent, at all levels, bycreating an opportunity for one rising leader from each member company toreceive training provided by some of the world's leading disability inclusionand leadership development experts, as well as an internal executive mentor.The mentors will champion the development of their mentees by sharing industryinsights, encouraging growth mindsets, and equipping them with the toolsnecessary to flourish in business. The programme will strengthen participants'personal leadership identities to cultivate environments that execute businessstrategies with an ESG and equity lens.Caroline Casey, Founder, the Valuable 500 commented: " Generation Valuable willamplify real talent and pave the way for eliminating outdated biases thatprevent aspiring leaders from attaining the C-Suite rung on their careerladders. I am truly excited for our next steps and look forward, as aCollective, to building better faster together."Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO, ISS Group commented: "We believe that this mentoringprogramme offers a unique opportunity not only to gain further insights into thechallenges that upcoming leaders with (dis)abilities face but also to make surewe foster a truly diverse and inclusive leadership culture. We can't wait to getstarted with this great initiative,"Julie Nicholson, Key Account Manager, ISS Ireland, commented: "When I receivedmy diagnosis, it was as if a room of darkness was suddenly filled with light. Itall made sense. This new awareness, combined with great support from ISS, hasgiven me a fresh perspective on my life and career. I love my job, but this isjust the beginning."Generation Valuable will be co-chaired by powerhouses in DEI Fred Moltz, Head ofAccessibility, Verizon, Sam Latif, Company Accessibility Leader, P&G and KR Liu,Head of Brand Accessibility, Google.