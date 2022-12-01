checkAd

Creating the Leaders of Tomorrow Valuable 500 Reach Milestone for 'Generation Valuable' on International Day for Persons with Disabilities

London (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Powered by Verizon, the Valuable 500 has enlisted 75 Generation Valuable
Mentees and Mentors.
- Launching in January 2023, the Generation Valuable participants will gain
access to world class creative leadership courses and collaborative
opportunities with the other multinational corporations taking part in the
initial cohort.
- The programme modules include Creative Leadership, Leadership Identity,
Strategic Thinking, Business for Good/ESG, and Disability Advocacy.
- The Inaugural cohort includes: AMS, Coles Group, EY, ISS, London Stock
Exchange, Mahindra, Nestle, P&G, Santen, and Verizon and includes companies
for every continent in the programme.

Celebrating International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) the Valuable
500 today announces reaching the goal of securing 75 mentees and mentors as the
inaugural cohort for its innovative leadership ' Generation Valuable' programme
(https://www.thevaluable500.com/update/generation-valuable) from companies in
every continent. This follows the launch of the search for the leaders of
tomorrow at WEF (https://www.thevaluable500.com/press-release/the-valuable-500-l
aunch-generation-valuable-on-world-economic-forum-stage) in May.

Research shows that marginalised talent often faces systemic barriers to
promotion, leading to a shockingly low number of disabled people in leadership
positions - particularly within the executive level and C-Suite. Generation
Valuable seeks to address the gap in disability talent, at all levels, by
creating an opportunity for one rising leader from each member company to
receive training provided by some of the world's leading disability inclusion
and leadership development experts, as well as an internal executive mentor.

The mentors will champion the development of their mentees by sharing industry
insights, encouraging growth mindsets, and equipping them with the tools
necessary to flourish in business. The programme will strengthen participants'
personal leadership identities to cultivate environments that execute business
strategies with an ESG and equity lens.

Caroline Casey, Founder, the Valuable 500 commented: " Generation Valuable will
amplify real talent and pave the way for eliminating outdated biases that
prevent aspiring leaders from attaining the C-Suite rung on their career
ladders. I am truly excited for our next steps and look forward, as a
Collective, to building better faster together."

Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO, ISS Group commented: "We believe that this mentoring
programme offers a unique opportunity not only to gain further insights into the
challenges that upcoming leaders with (dis)abilities face but also to make sure
we foster a truly diverse and inclusive leadership culture. We can't wait to get
started with this great initiative,"

Julie Nicholson, Key Account Manager, ISS Ireland, commented: "When I received
my diagnosis, it was as if a room of darkness was suddenly filled with light. It
all made sense. This new awareness, combined with great support from ISS, has
given me a fresh perspective on my life and career. I love my job, but this is
just the beginning."

Generation Valuable will be co-chaired by powerhouses in DEI Fred Moltz, Head of
Accessibility, Verizon, Sam Latif, Company Accessibility Leader, P&G and KR Liu,
Head of Brand Accessibility, Google.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959747/Generation_Valuable.jpg

