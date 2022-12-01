C4T Strengthens C-Level Team to Accelerate Growth in Customs SaaS Sector

Mechelen, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - Customs solutions provider Customs4Trade NV

(C4T) announces a new CEO and two key executive appointments as it strengthens

its management to take advantage of accelerating growth in the UK and across

Europe.



Customs4Trade, one of Europe's leading SaaS platforms for customs management

solutions, has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Rupert

Spiegelberg as its new CEO. Rupert Spiegelberg will lead the team and is joined

by Chief Revenue Officer Jo Buvens and Chief Product and Technology Officer

Oliver Conze, to drive C4T management and its digital platform CAS in a new

direction to accelerate growth in 2023.



