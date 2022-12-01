POKERSTARS ANNOUNCE FULL EPT 2023 CALENDAR WITH EXCITING NEW STOPS ON THE TOUR

Onchan, Isle of Man (ots/PRNewswire) - The highly anticipated 2023 calendar

EPT ADDS GLAMOROUS NEW DESTINATIONAfter a thrilling 2022, the 2023 European Poker Tour (EPT)(https://youtu.be/DFQZtPoGl_M) kicks off in February with EPT Paris at the HyattRegency Paris Etoile, in partnership with Le Club Barrière Paris from February15 to 26.Online satellites for Paris will go live on December 1, giving players theopportunity to win their way to the tour. This includes a EUR5,300 buy-in forthe Paris Main Event and 8 nights' accommodation at the luxury event location.The next stop brings the glitz and glamour of Monte-Carlo with a Spring Tour toMonaco. From April 26 to May 6, players will head to the Monte-Carlo Casino® fortwo weeks of the best poker action.PokerStars players can again mark their calendar this August and December withEPT Barcelona and EPT Prague. EPT Barcelona will run from August 21 to September3 in Casino Barcelona and PokerStars will round out the year with EPT Praguefrom December 6 to 17.EXCITING NEW STOP ON THE EUROPEAN POKER TOURFrom October 11 to 22, PokerStars players will experience the stunning newlocation of the Merit Royal Diamond Hotel & Casino & Spa as Cyprus is added tothe roster for 2023. PokerStars are excited to announce this brand-new locationon the EPT and look forward to bringing the biggest prize pools and mostprestigious titles to the Mediterranean.Cedric Billot, Head of Global Live Event Operations said: "We're incrediblyexcited to announce our schedule for The European Poker Tour 2023. The scheduleincludes our players' firm favourites, the first time in the glamorous Frenchcapital and another exciting new addition to the tour. Cyprus is the perfectlocation to add to our schedule and we look forward to bringing all that an EPThas to offer to this new location. We will continue to improve player experienceboth for online qualifications and at our live events."Check out this year's full EPT schedule:- EPT Paris - 15 to 26 February 2023- EPT Monte-Carlo - 26 April to 06 May 2023- EPT Barcelona - 21 August to 03 September 2023- EPT Cyprus - 11 to 22 October 2023- EPT Prague - 06 to 17 December 2023EXPERIENCE A FULL SEASON ON TOUR POKERSTARSLIVE.COM(https://www.pokerstarslive.com/)For more details go to the PokerStars blog (https://pokerstarslearn.com/poker/learn/news/ept-announces-five-stop-schedule-for-2023-including-first-visits-to-paris-and-cyprus) .About PokerStarsPokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving theglobal poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become thefirst choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments thananywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion handshave been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR;EURONEXT: FLTR).Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit ourwebsite at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960039/PokerStars_EPT.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pokerstars-announce-full-ept-2023-calendar-with-exciting-new-stops-on-the-tour-301691884.htmlContact:Moya Wilson; moyaw@pokerstarsint.com; M +44 (0)7624 480109Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81109/5384801OTS: PokerStars