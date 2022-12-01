Cartier has opened a new boutique at the P.C. Hooftstraat in Amsterdam

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - "I am delighted to announce the opening of the new

Cartier boutique in Amsterdam. When Cartier introduced its iconic red box in the

Netherlands, it created a ripple effect that still echoes today, between the

city and the unique savoir-faire of the Maison. Cartier's designs connect people

in an unforgettable manner. The new boutique will be an open window to timeless

design, celebrating creativity and craftsmanship. A perfect reflection of

Cartier's distinctive blend of tradition and innovation."



- Valérie Ahner-Boudier , Managing Director Cartier Benelux & Nordics





This winter, a new chapter begins for Cartier in Amsterdam with the opening ofthe new boutique at the P.C. Hooftstraat 129. Studio Parisien carried theboutique's design from the facade to the interiors, inspired and supported byDutch local talents.Dutch InfluencesThe boutique's playful and welcoming ceramic façade designed by Amsterdam-basedartist Eva Crebolder , is inspired by the perfect imperfections of theAmsterdam's canal houses. All ceramic elements were produced in the world'soldest operating tile factory (Koninklijke Tichelaar Makkum). Stepping inside,visitors encounter delicate touches such as Atelier Tollis columns in organicshapes. They have been sculpted and coloured as a re-interpretation of thebricks that define the city of Amsterdam. In the back, a colourful wallpanelling pattern refers to De Stijl, influenced by Mondriaan and his use ofprimary colours. Sustainable French oak parquet shows a pattern based on thosein Vermeer's art. Upstairs in the salon, ceiling coves call to mind the spatula-centred painting techniques of Van Gogh. An airy staircase opens the path to adreamy and light area located on the boutique's first floor. Here, a masterpieceby Atelier Midavaine made of lacquer and mother of pearl punctuates the risefrom the canals to the polder cloudy landscapes. On the upper level a courtyardgarden can be found, designed by the architects of MAAK space from Amersfoort.The new Amsterdam boutique meets the highest ecological standards as directed bythe globally recognized Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)certification.Cartier in the NetherlandsThe link between Cartier and the Netherlands dates back to the beginning of the20th century. Cartier exhibited a number of important jewellery pieces in Hoteldes Indes in The Hague in 1925. They were designs that had been included in theExposition des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes held in Paris that year.The official history of Cartier in the Netherlands began when a boutique openedits doors on the Herengracht 442 in 1975, on the corner of Amsterdam'sKoningsplein, in premises that had housed a range of jewellers since thebeginning of the last century. In 1994, Cartier moved from Koningsplein to thecorner of the Hobbemastraat and P.C. Hooftstraat. Since that first boutique in1994, two other premises were occupied on the same street in 2007, at numbers132 and 134.