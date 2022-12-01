checkAd

Cartier has opened a new boutique at the P.C. Hooftstraat in Amsterdam

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - "I am delighted to announce the opening of the new
Cartier boutique in Amsterdam. When Cartier introduced its iconic red box in the
Netherlands, it created a ripple effect that still echoes today, between the
city and the unique savoir-faire of the Maison. Cartier's designs connect people
in an unforgettable manner. The new boutique will be an open window to timeless
design, celebrating creativity and craftsmanship. A perfect reflection of
Cartier's distinctive blend of tradition and innovation."

- Valérie Ahner-Boudier , Managing Director Cartier Benelux & Nordics

This winter, a new chapter begins for Cartier in Amsterdam with the opening of
the new boutique at the P.C. Hooftstraat 129. Studio Parisien carried the
boutique's design from the facade to the interiors, inspired and supported by
Dutch local talents.

Dutch Influences

The boutique's playful and welcoming ceramic façade designed by Amsterdam-based
artist Eva Crebolder , is inspired by the perfect imperfections of the
Amsterdam's canal houses. All ceramic elements were produced in the world's
oldest operating tile factory (Koninklijke Tichelaar Makkum). Stepping inside,
visitors encounter delicate touches such as Atelier Tollis columns in organic
shapes. They have been sculpted and coloured as a re-interpretation of the
bricks that define the city of Amsterdam. In the back, a colourful wall
panelling pattern refers to De Stijl, influenced by Mondriaan and his use of
primary colours. Sustainable French oak parquet shows a pattern based on those
in Vermeer's art. Upstairs in the salon, ceiling coves call to mind the spatula-
centred painting techniques of Van Gogh. An airy staircase opens the path to a
dreamy and light area located on the boutique's first floor. Here, a masterpiece
by Atelier Midavaine made of lacquer and mother of pearl punctuates the rise
from the canals to the polder cloudy landscapes. On the upper level a courtyard
garden can be found, designed by the architects of MAAK space from Amersfoort.
The new Amsterdam boutique meets the highest ecological standards as directed by
the globally recognized Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)
certification.

Cartier in the Netherlands

The link between Cartier and the Netherlands dates back to the beginning of the
20th century. Cartier exhibited a number of important jewellery pieces in Hotel
des Indes in The Hague in 1925. They were designs that had been included in the
Exposition des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes held in Paris that year.
The official history of Cartier in the Netherlands began when a boutique opened
its doors on the Herengracht 442 in 1975, on the corner of Amsterdam's
Koningsplein, in premises that had housed a range of jewellers since the
beginning of the last century. In 1994, Cartier moved from Koningsplein to the
corner of the Hobbemastraat and P.C. Hooftstraat. Since that first boutique in
1994, two other premises were occupied on the same street in 2007, at numbers
132 and 134.

