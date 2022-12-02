INVESTCORP TO AQUIRE MARBLE POINT CREDIT

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Investcorp AUM to reach $50 billion



Combination will create top 15 global CLO manager



Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced it has

agreed to acquire Marble Point Credit Management LLC (Marble Point), a leading

US-based CLO manager. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



"The proposed acquisition of Marble Point is a significant milestone in

Investcorp's 40-year journey of growth through diversification, geographic

expansion and building scale. With $50 billion in total firm assets under

management after completion of this acquisition, Investcorp is well-poised for

the next phase of its evolution and development," said Mohammed Alardhi,

Executive Chairman of Investcorp.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

With $7.8 billion of assets under management, Marble Point is a specialist assetmanager focused exclusively on managing CLOs and portfolios of broadlysyndicated leveraged loans. Marble Point is led by Thomas Shandell, a 38-yearveteran of the credit markets, and Corey Geis, with 27 years of experience.Marble Point is an affiliate of Eagle Point Credit Management LLC."We are excited to be joining Investcorp," said Tom Shandell, who will lead thecombined US CLO and broadly syndicated loans business for Investcorp."Investcorp's credit business has been one of the primary engines in itsimpressive global expansion and provides an ideal platform to realize the nextexciting phase of our continued growth and advancement as a leading creditmanager.""Our combined platforms represent a formidable player in the credit markets,significantly enhancing our profile in the eyes of capital marketsparticipants," added Corey Geis, who will serve as Director of Capital Markets,Head Trader and Portfolio Manager at Investcorp.Thomas Majewski, Founder and Managing Partner of Eagle Point added, "Over thepast seven years, Tom and Corey have built Marble Point into a very strongplatform. It has been an absolute pleasure working with them and I believe theirnew combined platform is well positioned for the future."Upon closing of the transaction, Marble Point will be combined with InvestcorpCredit Management, a global credit platform with $14.2 billion in assets undermanagement and an 18-year history of investing across credit markets worldwide.The combined platform will manage $22 billion in assets and rank among the top15 CLO managers globally by AUM.Rishi Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Investcorp with oversight of itscredit businesses said, "This is an exciting moment for us and we are looking