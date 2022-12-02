INVESTCORP TO AQUIRE MARBLE POINT CREDIT
New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Investcorp AUM to reach $50 billion
Combination will create top 15 global CLO manager
Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced it has
agreed to acquire Marble Point Credit Management LLC (Marble Point), a leading
US-based CLO manager. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"The proposed acquisition of Marble Point is a significant milestone in
Investcorp's 40-year journey of growth through diversification, geographic
expansion and building scale. With $50 billion in total firm assets under
management after completion of this acquisition, Investcorp is well-poised for
the next phase of its evolution and development," said Mohammed Alardhi,
Executive Chairman of Investcorp.
With $7.8 billion of assets under management, Marble Point is a specialist asset
manager focused exclusively on managing CLOs and portfolios of broadly
syndicated leveraged loans. Marble Point is led by Thomas Shandell, a 38-year
veteran of the credit markets, and Corey Geis, with 27 years of experience.
Marble Point is an affiliate of Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.
"We are excited to be joining Investcorp," said Tom Shandell, who will lead the
combined US CLO and broadly syndicated loans business for Investcorp.
"Investcorp's credit business has been one of the primary engines in its
impressive global expansion and provides an ideal platform to realize the next
exciting phase of our continued growth and advancement as a leading credit
manager."
"Our combined platforms represent a formidable player in the credit markets,
significantly enhancing our profile in the eyes of capital markets
participants," added Corey Geis, who will serve as Director of Capital Markets,
Head Trader and Portfolio Manager at Investcorp.
Thomas Majewski, Founder and Managing Partner of Eagle Point added, "Over the
past seven years, Tom and Corey have built Marble Point into a very strong
platform. It has been an absolute pleasure working with them and I believe their
new combined platform is well positioned for the future."
Upon closing of the transaction, Marble Point will be combined with Investcorp
Credit Management, a global credit platform with $14.2 billion in assets under
management and an 18-year history of investing across credit markets worldwide.
The combined platform will manage $22 billion in assets and rank among the top
15 CLO managers globally by AUM.
Rishi Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Investcorp with oversight of its
credit businesses said, "This is an exciting moment for us and we are looking
