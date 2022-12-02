Algorithm-based secondary stroke prevention finds great responses (FOTO)
Pirmasens and Liverpool (ots) -
- Great response at UK Stroke Forum 2022 for apoplex medical technologies' SRA® procedure for stroke-risk-analysis
procedure for stroke-risk-analysis
- Telemedicine screening method is already in use in around 240 stroke units
around Europe in automated secondary stroke prevention - Charing Cross
Hospital of Imperial College implements SRA®
(17th UK Stroke Forum, ACC Liverpool, 29.11.-01.12.2022)
The consistently positive results of the clinical use of SRA®
(stroke-risk-analysis) in about 240 stroke units across Europe led to a high
level of response at the apoplex medical technologies stand at the UK Stroke
Forum 2022, which ended yesterday.
The stroke prevention specialist considers the British market to be of high
strategic importance. Earlier this year, a study[1] conducted at the renowned
Imperial College London in the context of SRA® established the high medical
relevance of detecting paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (pAF) using
algorithm-based ECG analyses. In addition, Charing Cross Hospital, part of
Imperial College, is currently implementing SRA® itself on its stroke unit.
The UK Stroke Forum (UKSF) is considered the largest and most important
multi-disciplinary conference for stroke physicians in the UK. The last
attendance of apoplex medical technologies at UKSF dates back to the last
face-to-face event in 2019; due to the pandemic, the company did not participate
in the virtual events held in the meantime.
"The great response to our attendance in Liverpool underlined the particular
value of being able to have face-to-face conversations," says Mihir Vyas, UK
Sales Manager at apoplex medical technologies. "The pandemic prevented that for
for two years, but naturally regardless of that, the number of cases at stroke
units has not decreased - and behind every prevention of a secondary incident is
a patient helped."
Additional information about apoplex medical technologies
apoplex medical technologies GmbH was founded 2004 in Pirmasens, West
Palatinate, and specializes in new and innovative technology products for stroke
prevention in the field of medical technology for worldwide use. The subsidiary
of Geratherm Medical AG focuses on easy-to-use and efficient methods of
so-called patient screening using medical technology applications to prevent
strokes. The SRA® (Stroke-Risk-Analysis) method is the first practicable
screening method for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. It is available in variants
for use in clinics as well as in doctors' offices. apoplex medical technologies
is supported by an extensive academic and clinical network, which professionally
complements its own core competences in the fields of mathematics, physics and
medicine. Further information is available at https://apoplexmedical.com
[1] The study underscores the high importance of detecting TIA (Transient
Ischemic Attacks) for preventing further TIA and strokes as well as the high
importance of the immediate use of procedures such as SRA® for automatic
continuous ECG monitoring in TIA patients - both in terms of AF detection rate
and the risk of suffering a TIA or stroke again withing 6 months.
The results of mentioned study: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35110330/
Contact:
apoplex medical technologies GmbH
Maximilian Peter
Zweibrücker Straße 185
D-66954 Pirmasens
Telefon: +49 6331 698998-47
Telefax: +49 6331 698998-19
https://apoplexmedical.de
mailto:m.peter@apoplexmedical.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106272/5385382
OTS: apoplex medical technologies GmbH
