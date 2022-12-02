Algorithm-based secondary stroke prevention finds great responses (FOTO)

Pirmasens and Liverpool (ots) -



- Great response at UK Stroke Forum 2022 for apoplex medical technologies' SRA®

procedure for stroke-risk-analysis



- Telemedicine screening method is already in use in around 240 stroke units

around Europe in automated secondary stroke prevention - Charing Cross

Hospital of Imperial College implements SRA®





(17th UK Stroke Forum, ACC Liverpool, 29.11.-01.12.2022)The consistently positive results of the clinical use of SRA®(stroke-risk-analysis) in about 240 stroke units across Europe led to a highlevel of response at the apoplex medical technologies stand at the UK StrokeForum 2022, which ended yesterday.The stroke prevention specialist considers the British market to be of highstrategic importance. Earlier this year, a study[1] conducted at the renownedImperial College London in the context of SRA® established the high medicalrelevance of detecting paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (pAF) usingalgorithm-based ECG analyses. In addition, Charing Cross Hospital, part ofImperial College, is currently implementing SRA® itself on its stroke unit.The UK Stroke Forum (UKSF) is considered the largest and most importantmulti-disciplinary conference for stroke physicians in the UK. The lastattendance of apoplex medical technologies at UKSF dates back to the lastface-to-face event in 2019; due to the pandemic, the company did not participatein the virtual events held in the meantime."The great response to our attendance in Liverpool underlined the particularvalue of being able to have face-to-face conversations," says Mihir Vyas, UKSales Manager at apoplex medical technologies. "The pandemic prevented that forfor two years, but naturally regardless of that, the number of cases at strokeunits has not decreased - and behind every prevention of a secondary incident isa patient helped."Additional information about apoplex medical technologiesapoplex medical technologies GmbH was founded 2004 in Pirmasens, WestPalatinate, and specializes in new and innovative technology products for strokeprevention in the field of medical technology for worldwide use. The subsidiaryof Geratherm Medical AG focuses on easy-to-use and efficient methods ofso-called patient screening using medical technology applications to preventstrokes. The SRA® (Stroke-Risk-Analysis) method is the first practicablescreening method for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. It is available in variantsfor use in clinics as well as in doctors' offices. apoplex medical technologiesis supported by an extensive academic and clinical network, which professionallycomplements its own core competences in the fields of mathematics, physics andmedicine. Further information is available at https://apoplexmedical.com[1] The study underscores the high importance of detecting TIA (TransientIschemic Attacks) for preventing further TIA and strokes as well as the highimportance of the immediate use of procedures such as SRA® for automaticcontinuous ECG monitoring in TIA patients - both in terms of AF detection rateand the risk of suffering a TIA or stroke again withing 6 months.The results of mentioned study: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35110330/Contact:apoplex medical technologies GmbHMaximilian PeterZweibrücker Straße 185D-66954 PirmasensTelefon: +49 6331 698998-47Telefax: +49 6331 698998-19https://apoplexmedical.demailto:m.peter@apoplexmedical.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106272/5385382