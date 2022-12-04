Siwar Foods & DELY Waffles Sign Exclusive Regional Agreement

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - Siwar Foods (https://siwar.com/en) has

signed an exclusive agreement with DELY Waffles to bring frozen waffles to KSA

and the region. The agreement will see Siwar introduce a range of frozen waffles

under its own brand into the KSA & GCC market, focusing on retail and food

services.



The 'toast and eat' waffle range, which comes in different varieties and

flavours makes use of traditional Belgian techniques to produce a superior

tasting waffle. Aligned to Siwar's promise of bringing time saving food

solutions to the market, the waffles can be heated and enjoyed in just 30

seconds.





DELY Waffles, specialists in the manufacturing of freezer fresh BrusselsWaffles, are a family business that has mastered the know-how of frozen wafflesfor three generations.Commenting on the partnership, CEO & Founder Loaye Al-Nahedh said: 'We aredelighted to be partnering with one of Europe's finest Waffle manufacturers.This will not only allow us to bring some of the world's best waffles to theregion, but we will benefit from the leading innovation and R&D that DELY areknown for, ultimately allowing us to anticipate consumer trends in our market,both in retail and food services."Davy Van Poucke, CEO & CO founder DELY, further added: "It's a privilege to beworking with such a new dynamic player in the FMCG space, this will allow us topenetrate one of the largest untapped countries in the region and ultimatelygrow with Siwar in other regional markets."About Siwar Foods:We are a new Saudi FMCG company, focused on redefining the 'time saving' foodsector in KSA and the region. Built on an agile business model, we work withleading suppliers to bring ready to eat products, inspired by flavours fromaround the world, to our market. Our products help people live a better life,without compromising on what's important to them; variety, taste, quality andaffordability. We serve consumer and business sectors, with an omni channelpresence in retail, online and 'Chef in a Box' vending machines, a first for theregion. With our commitment to sustainability and an environmentally friendlybusiness approach, we are proudly aligned to Vision 2030.Contact:Yusuf Jehangirmailto:yusufjehangir@siwar.com+ 966 53 331 6701+44 7384 262 777