checkAd

Siwar Foods & DELY Waffles Sign Exclusive Regional Agreement

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - Siwar Foods (https://siwar.com/en) has
signed an exclusive agreement with DELY Waffles to bring frozen waffles to KSA
and the region. The agreement will see Siwar introduce a range of frozen waffles
under its own brand into the KSA & GCC market, focusing on retail and food
services.

The 'toast and eat' waffle range, which comes in different varieties and
flavours makes use of traditional Belgian techniques to produce a superior
tasting waffle. Aligned to Siwar's promise of bringing time saving food
solutions to the market, the waffles can be heated and enjoyed in just 30
seconds.

DELY Waffles, specialists in the manufacturing of freezer fresh Brussels
Waffles, are a family business that has mastered the know-how of frozen waffles
for three generations.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO & Founder Loaye Al-Nahedh said: 'We are
delighted to be partnering with one of Europe's finest Waffle manufacturers.
This will not only allow us to bring some of the world's best waffles to the
region, but we will benefit from the leading innovation and R&D that DELY are
known for, ultimately allowing us to anticipate consumer trends in our market,
both in retail and food services."

Davy Van Poucke, CEO & CO founder DELY, further added: "It's a privilege to be
working with such a new dynamic player in the FMCG space, this will allow us to
penetrate one of the largest untapped countries in the region and ultimately
grow with Siwar in other regional markets."

About Siwar Foods:

We are a new Saudi FMCG company, focused on redefining the 'time saving' food
sector in KSA and the region. Built on an agile business model, we work with
leading suppliers to bring ready to eat products, inspired by flavours from
around the world, to our market. Our products help people live a better life,
without compromising on what's important to them; variety, taste, quality and
affordability. We serve consumer and business sectors, with an omni channel
presence in retail, online and 'Chef in a Box' vending machines, a first for the
region. With our commitment to sustainability and an environmentally friendly
business approach, we are proudly aligned to Vision 2030.

Contact:

Yusuf Jehangir

mailto:yusufjehangir@siwar.com

+ 966 53 331 6701

+44 7384 262 777

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961084/Siwar_Foods_DELY_Waffles.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/siwar-foods--d
ely-waffles-sign-exclusive-regional-agreement-301694133.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165611/5386338
OTS: Siwar Foods



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  40   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Siwar Foods & DELY Waffles Sign Exclusive Regional Agreement Siwar Foods (https://siwar.com/en) has signed an exclusive agreement with DELY Waffles to bring frozen waffles to KSA and the region. The agreement will see Siwar introduce a range of frozen waffles under its own brand into the KSA & GCC market, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Naturkosmetikhersteller Laverana ist Sieger des Deutschen Nachhaltigkeitspreises 2023 - und gewinnt ...
82 Leser
Die Bulat Utemuratov Foundation brachte internationale Autismus-Experten bei der vierten ...
63 Leser
Siwar Foods & DELY Waffles Sign Exclusive Regional Agreement
39 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6123 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
970 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
812 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
782 Leser
Neues Modell sorgt für mehr Tempo beim Glasfaserausbau in Deutschland / Erstes Projekt in der ...
740 Leser
Volle Flexibilität: Nect Ident kann zur Registrierung bei Krankenkassen verwendet werden und schafft Alternativen ...
633 Leser
Servus, Österreich! Teleperformance Germany Group expandiert (FOTO)
571 Leser
VectorBuilder vant førstepremie i et viktig oppfinnelseskonkurranse
549 Leser
GGPoker erhält deutsche Online-Poker Lizenz (FOTO)
547 Leser
Les nouvelles règles proposées en matière d'emballage reconnaissent les ...
446 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6123 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1429 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
1056 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
970 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
935 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
922 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
812 Leser
Johannes B. Kerner steigt als Investor bei CloudEatery ein / Delivery Kitchen Unternehmen setzt auf ...
812 Leser
KVB Finanz informiert: So funktioniert eine Finanzierung mit den Experten der KVB
797 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6123 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3889 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3776 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2973 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2932 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
2756 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2592 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2490 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2420 Leser