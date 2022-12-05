Shanghai/Bangkok (ots) - With an investment of more than 40 million euros and

the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Bio Hub Asia, Aiways

cooperation partner Phoenix EV is laying the groundwork for an assembly plant in

Thailand that will produce the first locally produced units of the Aiways U5 SUV

and Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé as early as 2023.



Bio Hub Asia in Chachoengsao Province is the first vertically integrated

"Bio-Circular-Green-Economy" industrial area in Thailand and Southeast Asia. The

project aims to optimize the use of resources, at low cost and without

pollution. The planning assumes the establishment of 54 sustainable factories in

diverse sectors: From chemicals to energy to medicine and health, to a research

and development center for sustainable innovation.





With over 400 hectares of floor space for the vehicle assembly plant and batteryassembly plant, a significant portion of Bio Hub Asia is reserved for Aiways andPhoenix EV. Completion of the first phase of construction is planned as early as2023, allowing the first vehicle to be assembled. Phoenix EV's CEO, SakonsakSirachaiyasit, plans a pilot series of 600 vehicles next year.The benefits of local production in the Bio Hub promoted by the Board ofInvestment of Thailand (BOI) and Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) aremulti-faceted. In addition to direct fiscal incentives, the exemption fromimport duties in particular ensures market-driven pricing. With its assemblyplant in Chachoengsao, Aiways is the first Chinese manufacturer in a sustainableenvironment, accelerating the transformation of the "Detroit of Asia" - Thailandis the largest automotive hub in Southeast Asia and the tenth largest vehiclemanufacturing country in the world - toward a lower carbon footprint."The idea behind Bio Hub Asia fits perfectly with our company philosophy: wewant to create benefits. For our customers, but also for the community andsociety, by solving the challenges of our time in an intelligent and sustainableway," says Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations atAiways, enthusiastic about the concept of the new site in Thailand. "Thebenefits of the Bio Hub also extend far beyond the production of our vehicles;for example, we are also working here with a software company that developscharging solutions and grid stabilization for our infrastructure in Thailand,and we are ensuring fast and efficient development of market-specific productchanges with a research team based here."For Aiways, this move to Thailand also marks another milestone in the company'shistory. As part of the "signing ceremony", the first drivable prototypes of theright-hand drive version of the Aiways U5 SUV were shown, which will also rolloff the production line at the new plant in the future. The RHD version will notonly be limited to the Thai market; the Aiways U5 SUV and and a little lateralso the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé will also be rolled out to other left-drivingmarkets from 2023 as announced.Press Releases & Media AssetAiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos andvideos can be downloaded from the press portal https://media.ai-ways.eu/ .Contact:Aiways contact for media inquiriesBernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135269mailto:bernd.abel@ai-ways.euGeorgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135278mailto:georgia.chapman@ai-ways.euAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5386425OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH