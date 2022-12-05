checkAd

Second production facility Aiways Thailand plans its own factory (FOTO)

Shanghai/Bangkok (ots) - With an investment of more than 40 million euros and
the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Bio Hub Asia, Aiways
cooperation partner Phoenix EV is laying the groundwork for an assembly plant in
Thailand that will produce the first locally produced units of the Aiways U5 SUV
and Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé as early as 2023.

Bio Hub Asia in Chachoengsao Province is the first vertically integrated
"Bio-Circular-Green-Economy" industrial area in Thailand and Southeast Asia. The
project aims to optimize the use of resources, at low cost and without
pollution. The planning assumes the establishment of 54 sustainable factories in
diverse sectors: From chemicals to energy to medicine and health, to a research
and development center for sustainable innovation.

With over 400 hectares of floor space for the vehicle assembly plant and battery
assembly plant, a significant portion of Bio Hub Asia is reserved for Aiways and
Phoenix EV. Completion of the first phase of construction is planned as early as
2023, allowing the first vehicle to be assembled. Phoenix EV's CEO, Sakonsak
Sirachaiyasit, plans a pilot series of 600 vehicles next year.

The benefits of local production in the Bio Hub promoted by the Board of
Investment of Thailand (BOI) and Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) are
multi-faceted. In addition to direct fiscal incentives, the exemption from
import duties in particular ensures market-driven pricing. With its assembly
plant in Chachoengsao, Aiways is the first Chinese manufacturer in a sustainable
environment, accelerating the transformation of the "Detroit of Asia" - Thailand
is the largest automotive hub in Southeast Asia and the tenth largest vehicle
manufacturing country in the world - toward a lower carbon footprint.

"The idea behind Bio Hub Asia fits perfectly with our company philosophy: we
want to create benefits. For our customers, but also for the community and
society, by solving the challenges of our time in an intelligent and sustainable
way," says Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at
Aiways, enthusiastic about the concept of the new site in Thailand. "The
benefits of the Bio Hub also extend far beyond the production of our vehicles;
for example, we are also working here with a software company that develops
charging solutions and grid stabilization for our infrastructure in Thailand,
and we are ensuring fast and efficient development of market-specific product
changes with a research team based here."

For Aiways, this move to Thailand also marks another milestone in the company's
history. As part of the "signing ceremony", the first drivable prototypes of the
right-hand drive version of the Aiways U5 SUV were shown, which will also roll
off the production line at the new plant in the future. The RHD version will not
only be limited to the Thai market; the Aiways U5 SUV and and a little later
also the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé will also be rolled out to other left-driving
markets from 2023 as announced.

Press Releases & Media Asset

Aiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and
videos can be downloaded from the press portal https://media.ai-ways.eu/ .

Contact:

Aiways contact for media inquiries
Bernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135269
mailto:bernd.abel@ai-ways.eu

Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135278
mailto:georgia.chapman@ai-ways.eu

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5386425
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  26   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Second production facility Aiways Thailand plans its own factory (FOTO) With an investment of more than 40 million euros and the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Bio Hub Asia, Aiways cooperation partner Phoenix EV is laying the groundwork for an assembly plant in Thailand that will produce the first locally …

Nachrichten des Autors

Naturkosmetikhersteller Laverana ist Sieger des Deutschen Nachhaltigkeitspreises 2023 - und gewinnt ...
103 Leser
Siwar Foods & DELY Waffles Sign Exclusive Regional Agreement
100 Leser
Die Bulat Utemuratov Foundation brachte internationale Autismus-Experten bei der vierten ...
99 Leser
Sirolimus-beschichteter Ballon zur BTK-Behandlung macht auf der VEITH 2022 einen starken Eindruck - ...
55 Leser
Gesetzliche Krankenkassen: Versicherte verschenken jährlich 4,5 Mrd. Euro (FOTO)
55 Leser
Das Medical-Metaverse-Unternehmen apoQlar erhält FDA 510(k)-Zulassung für seine ...
35 Leser
Als Hochzeitsfotograf Geld verdienen: So gewinnt man die richtigen Kunden (FOTO)
33 Leser
E-Learning für alle Generationen - wie Unternehmen Azubis und alte Hasen gleichermaßen ...
33 Leser
Spenden 2018: Spendensumme 0,9 % höher als im Vorjahr
32 Leser
3,7 % weniger Haushalte bezogen im Jahr 2021 Wohngeld
31 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6249 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
977 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
812 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
782 Leser
Neues Modell sorgt für mehr Tempo beim Glasfaserausbau in Deutschland / Erstes Projekt in der ...
740 Leser
Volle Flexibilität: Nect Ident kann zur Registrierung bei Krankenkassen verwendet werden und schafft Alternativen ...
649 Leser
Servus, Österreich! Teleperformance Germany Group expandiert (FOTO)
571 Leser
VectorBuilder vant førstepremie i et viktig oppfinnelseskonkurranse
549 Leser
GGPoker erhält deutsche Online-Poker Lizenz (FOTO)
547 Leser
Les nouvelles règles proposées en matière d'emballage reconnaissent les ...
449 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6249 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1433 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
1056 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
977 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
935 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
922 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
812 Leser
Johannes B. Kerner steigt als Investor bei CloudEatery ein / Delivery Kitchen Unternehmen setzt auf ...
812 Leser
KVB Finanz informiert: So funktioniert eine Finanzierung mit den Experten der KVB
801 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6249 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3889 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3797 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2973 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2944 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
2784 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2592 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2490 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2420 Leser