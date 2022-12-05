Firmenich announces Dragon Fruit as 2023 Flavor of the Year

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned

fragrance and taste company, is excited to announce its 2023 Flavor of the Year,

dragon fruit , celebrating consumers' desire for exciting new ingredients and

bold, adventurous flavor creation.



"This marks our 11th Flavor of the Year, which is something our customers have

come to look forward to each year. Dragon fruit's bold vibrancy is a perfect

choice as we embark an exciting year of change," said Maurizio Clementi, ad

interim President, Firmenich's Taste & Beyond division. "Our in-depth Human

Insights have identified the strong shift towards wellbeing and sustainability

in people's food and beverage choices, as well as newly-emerging elevated

expectations in terms of taste. As everything we do is rooted in nature and deep

consumer understanding, this inspired us to choose a Flavor of the Year which

captures both."



