Firmenich announces Dragon Fruit as 2023 Flavor of the Year
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned
fragrance and taste company, is excited to announce its 2023 Flavor of the Year,
dragon fruit , celebrating consumers' desire for exciting new ingredients and
bold, adventurous flavor creation.
"This marks our 11th Flavor of the Year, which is something our customers have
come to look forward to each year. Dragon fruit's bold vibrancy is a perfect
choice as we embark an exciting year of change," said Maurizio Clementi, ad
interim President, Firmenich's Taste & Beyond division. "Our in-depth Human
Insights have identified the strong shift towards wellbeing and sustainability
in people's food and beverage choices, as well as newly-emerging elevated
expectations in terms of taste. As everything we do is rooted in nature and deep
consumer understanding, this inspired us to choose a Flavor of the Year which
captures both."
Drawing Inspiration from Color & Trenz
This is the second consecutive year of a sensory partnership between Firmenich
and Pantone®. The global color authority has just launched its 2023 Color of the
Year, PANTONE® 18-1750 Viva Magenta(TM), which it describes as a "brave and
fearless, a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes optimism and joy." Mikel
Cirkus, Global Creative Director for Taste & Beyond said: "In the same way that
Pantone's Color of the Year captures the emerging themes seen in the world
around us, our choice for Flavor of the Year does so by translating new signals
into positive sensory experiences. Our 2023 choice of dragon fruit reflects the
global consumer's increasingly adventurous palate and desire for the new or
exotic when it comes to ingredients and taste."
Jeff Schmoyer, Firmenich Global Head of Human Insights, said: "Dragon fruit's
subtle flavor creates a wonderful opportunity to bring the exceptional
creativity and expertise of Firmenich's Flavorists to the fore, providing the
perfect canvas for them to dare to imagine bold, exciting and delicious new
taste combinations."
A Fruit by Any Other Name
Native to Central America, where it is known as Pitahaya, and thriving in
tropical and subtropical climates across the world, dragon fruit's flesh is rich
in antioxidants and high in calcium. Dragon Fruit grows from a climbing cactus,
making it a drought-resistant and naturally low water-use crop, requiring only a
quarter of the water to grow compared to that of an avocado.
Much like the mystical creature that inspired its name, dragon fruit is fierce
in appearance, with a scale-like skin in bold hues ranging from fiery yellow to
bold magenta. However, its delicate flavor belies its imposing armor. With
