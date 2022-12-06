checkAd

The LEGO Foundation Announces Recipients of US$117 Million Global Challenge

Billund, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - The LEGO Foundation has announced five
recipients of its Build a World of Play Challenge to fund impactful solutions
focused on early childhood. A total of DKK 900 million (approximately US$ 117
Million) is being awarded to support organisations that make substantial
contributions to the lives of children from birth to six years old and spark a
global movement to prioritise early childhood development.

Three grants of DKK 200 million (or approx. US$ 28 million) each and two grants
for DKK 100 million (or approx. US$ 14 million) each were presented to the
awardees. The grants will help in furthering their projects which promote the
well-being of children, their caregivers, and their communities, using
culturally relevant and sustainable approaches.

The five awardee projects:

- Akili Family: Localised Play-Based Learning for African Families & Communities
(https://www.leverforchange.org/challenges/explore-challenges/build-a-world-of
-play/akili-play) (DKK 200 million or approx. US$ 28 million) : Ubongo
International will scale Akili Family, educational entertainment multi-channel
programmes that air in several African languages, to support at-home learning
for children and their caregivers.
- GogoPlay: Ecosystems of Play for Children in Rural South Africa (https://www.l
everforchange.org/challenges/explore-challenges/build-a-world-of-play/gogoplay
) (DKK 200 million or approx. US$ 28 million ) : IRD Global will build
ecosystems for early childhood development in rural South Africa by upskilling
women, especially grandmothers, in play and well-being within villages and
co-creating centralised playhouses.
- Reclaiming Indigenous Children's Futures through Home-Visiting and
Intergenerational Playspaces (https://www.leverforchange.org/challenges/explor
e-challenges/build-a-world-of-play/reclaiming-indigenous-childrens-futures)
(DKK 200 million or approx. US$ 28 million ) : Johns Hopkins Center for
Indigenous Health and partners worldwide will scale culture-based home
education and intergenerational play spaces for Indigenous children and
families.
- Catalysing REAL Fathers across Uganda for Early Learning and Play (https://www
.leverforchange.org/challenges/explore-challenges/build-a-world-of-play/cataly
zing-real-fathers-across-uganda) (DKK 1 00 million or approx. US$ 14 million )
: Impact and Innovations Development Centre and partners will teach positive
parenting and non-violent discipline to reinforce positive fatherhood norms.
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  23   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

The LEGO Foundation Announces Recipients of US$117 Million Global Challenge The LEGO Foundation has announced five recipients of its Build a World of Play Challenge to fund impactful solutions focused on early childhood. A total of DKK 900 million (approximately US$ 117 Million) is being awarded to support organisations …

Nachrichten des Autors

Zinsen für Tages- und Festgeld weiter auf Rekordjagd (FOTO)
659 Leser
eSalon wird Teil des DOUGLAS Partnerprogramms (FOTO)
444 Leser
IT-Branche im Aufwind: Steigende Nachfrage nach Cloud und Digitalisierung sorgt für stabiles Wachstum bei Diamant ...
358 Leser
Düsseldorfer Tabelle 2023: Höherer Kindesunterhalt und Selbstbehalt - Positive Signale aber Lösung für ...
339 Leser
Story House Egmont stärkt internationales Verlagsgeschäft durch Lizenzerwerb in Polen
305 Leser
Zu mehr Fachkräften im neuen Jahr - Experte nennt 5 Tipps, wie Handwerksbetriebe den ...
241 Leser
ZDK erwartet Schub bei Neuzulassungen im Dezember
236 Leser
Finanzunternehmer Artan Qelaj aus Zürich: Privatmärkte boomen, doch der Zugang ist nicht immer einfach
217 Leser
Ford Pro und Deutsche Post DHL Group arbeiten zusammen, um die Zustellung auf der letzten Meile ...
207 Leser
Erstes Fußball-Bundesliga-Benchmarking von Bain - Union Berlin, Dortmund und Köln jagen ...
191 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6518 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
1531 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
981 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
958 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
812 Leser
Neues Modell sorgt für mehr Tempo beim Glasfaserausbau in Deutschland / Erstes Projekt in der ...
740 Leser
Volle Flexibilität: Nect Ident kann zur Registrierung bei Krankenkassen verwendet werden und schafft Alternativen ...
729 Leser
Zinsen für Tages- und Festgeld weiter auf Rekordjagd (FOTO)
659 Leser
Servus, Österreich! Teleperformance Germany Group expandiert (FOTO)
571 Leser
VectorBuilder vant førstepremie i et viktig oppfinnelseskonkurranse
565 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6518 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
1531 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1433 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
1056 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
981 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
958 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
935 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
922 Leser
Johannes B. Kerner steigt als Investor bei CloudEatery ein / Delivery Kitchen Unternehmen setzt auf ...
818 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6518 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3889 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3843 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2973 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
2954 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2944 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2592 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2490 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2420 Leser