The LEGO Foundation Announces Recipients of US$117 Million Global Challenge

Billund, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - The LEGO Foundation has announced five

recipients of its Build a World of Play Challenge to fund impactful solutions

focused on early childhood. A total of DKK 900 million (approximately US$ 117

Million) is being awarded to support organisations that make substantial

contributions to the lives of children from birth to six years old and spark a

global movement to prioritise early childhood development.



Three grants of DKK 200 million (or approx. US$ 28 million) each and two grants

for DKK 100 million (or approx. US$ 14 million) each were presented to the

awardees. The grants will help in furthering their projects which promote the

well-being of children, their caregivers, and their communities, using

culturally relevant and sustainable approaches.



