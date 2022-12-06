The LEGO Foundation Announces Recipients of US$117 Million Global Challenge
Billund, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - The LEGO Foundation has announced five
recipients of its Build a World of Play Challenge to fund impactful solutions
focused on early childhood. A total of DKK 900 million (approximately US$ 117
Million) is being awarded to support organisations that make substantial
contributions to the lives of children from birth to six years old and spark a
global movement to prioritise early childhood development.
Three grants of DKK 200 million (or approx. US$ 28 million) each and two grants
for DKK 100 million (or approx. US$ 14 million) each were presented to the
awardees. The grants will help in furthering their projects which promote the
well-being of children, their caregivers, and their communities, using
culturally relevant and sustainable approaches.
recipients of its Build a World of Play Challenge to fund impactful solutions
focused on early childhood. A total of DKK 900 million (approximately US$ 117
Million) is being awarded to support organisations that make substantial
contributions to the lives of children from birth to six years old and spark a
global movement to prioritise early childhood development.
Three grants of DKK 200 million (or approx. US$ 28 million) each and two grants
for DKK 100 million (or approx. US$ 14 million) each were presented to the
awardees. The grants will help in furthering their projects which promote the
well-being of children, their caregivers, and their communities, using
culturally relevant and sustainable approaches.
The five awardee projects:
- Akili Family: Localised Play-Based Learning for African Families & Communities
(https://www.leverforchange.org/challenges/explore-challenges/build-a-world-of
-play/akili-play) (DKK 200 million or approx. US$ 28 million) : Ubongo
International will scale Akili Family, educational entertainment multi-channel
programmes that air in several African languages, to support at-home learning
for children and their caregivers.
- GogoPlay: Ecosystems of Play for Children in Rural South Africa (https://www.l
everforchange.org/challenges/explore-challenges/build-a-world-of-play/gogoplay
) (DKK 200 million or approx. US$ 28 million ) : IRD Global will build
ecosystems for early childhood development in rural South Africa by upskilling
women, especially grandmothers, in play and well-being within villages and
co-creating centralised playhouses.
- Reclaiming Indigenous Children's Futures through Home-Visiting and
Intergenerational Playspaces (https://www.leverforchange.org/challenges/explor
e-challenges/build-a-world-of-play/reclaiming-indigenous-childrens-futures)
(DKK 200 million or approx. US$ 28 million ) : Johns Hopkins Center for
Indigenous Health and partners worldwide will scale culture-based home
education and intergenerational play spaces for Indigenous children and
families.
- Catalysing REAL Fathers across Uganda for Early Learning and Play (https://www
.leverforchange.org/challenges/explore-challenges/build-a-world-of-play/cataly
zing-real-fathers-across-uganda) (DKK 1 00 million or approx. US$ 14 million )
: Impact and Innovations Development Centre and partners will teach positive
parenting and non-violent discipline to reinforce positive fatherhood norms.
- Akili Family: Localised Play-Based Learning for African Families & Communities
(https://www.leverforchange.org/challenges/explore-challenges/build-a-world-of
-play/akili-play) (DKK 200 million or approx. US$ 28 million) : Ubongo
International will scale Akili Family, educational entertainment multi-channel
programmes that air in several African languages, to support at-home learning
for children and their caregivers.
- GogoPlay: Ecosystems of Play for Children in Rural South Africa (https://www.l
everforchange.org/challenges/explore-challenges/build-a-world-of-play/gogoplay
) (DKK 200 million or approx. US$ 28 million ) : IRD Global will build
ecosystems for early childhood development in rural South Africa by upskilling
women, especially grandmothers, in play and well-being within villages and
co-creating centralised playhouses.
- Reclaiming Indigenous Children's Futures through Home-Visiting and
Intergenerational Playspaces (https://www.leverforchange.org/challenges/explor
e-challenges/build-a-world-of-play/reclaiming-indigenous-childrens-futures)
(DKK 200 million or approx. US$ 28 million ) : Johns Hopkins Center for
Indigenous Health and partners worldwide will scale culture-based home
education and intergenerational play spaces for Indigenous children and
families.
- Catalysing REAL Fathers across Uganda for Early Learning and Play (https://www
.leverforchange.org/challenges/explore-challenges/build-a-world-of-play/cataly
zing-real-fathers-across-uganda) (DKK 1 00 million or approx. US$ 14 million )
: Impact and Innovations Development Centre and partners will teach positive
parenting and non-violent discipline to reinforce positive fatherhood norms.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 23 | 0 |