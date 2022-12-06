checkAd

ATU selects Avayler software to underpin new mobile repair and service operations across Germany

London (ots/PRNewswire) - - Halfords' new B2B software arm Avayler fast gaining
market share in European automotive sector

- ATU is one of Europe's biggest automotive companies and will use Avayler
Mobile to drive operational efficiency and customer-centricity for its newly
established mobile business unit

Avayler (https://www.avayler.com/) , the B2B software arm of Halfords, the UK's
largest provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announced
ATU (https://www.atu.de/) has selected the Avayler mobile solution to support
the company's new mobile servicing and tyre installation service division.
Avayler Mobile will initially be rolled out in Munich as part of ATU's "Mobile
Workshop" pilot project, with further plans of expansion throughout Germany. The
solution provides integrated customer-facing and back-office software to
optimise operational efficiency of mobile van operations to ensure the highest
levels of customer-centricity, from appointment booking through to job
completion.

ATU is Germany's leading automotive services provider with a mix of 556 centres,
531 in Germany and 25 in Austria offering a wide range of mobility accessories
and quality spare parts. The company identified a need to reach a new and
growing demographic to expand its customer base by introducing mobile servicing
and repairs into its business operations. ATU selected Avayler Mobile after a
market review that included on-site visits to see the Avayler solution in action
for the Halfords Mobile Expert network of 253 consumer vans and 440 commercial
vans in the UK. The technology has enabled Halfords to become the number one
automotive aftermarket service company globally, with a 4.8+ score on
Trustpilot.

The Avayler Mobile solution is designed to drive operational excellence. ATU
Technicians are given all the tools they need to complete a job successfully,
right down to ensuring the correct routes to get them to the job, alert the
customer of their arrival time, and give technicians all the information they
require for the job at hand. Using the specially designed customer portal, ATU
customers can pick a time slot for service that works for them and the business,
driven by a dynamic pricing engine. The portal will also ensure digital
communication is maintained with the customer throughout the service.

To drive further business and customer value, specific components within Avayler
Mobile can build in dynamic pricing to influence where and when customers
receive mobile services. These preferences are then dynamically scheduled into
daily planning to maximise the number of jobs completed per technician route,
ultimately ensuring the new ATU mobile service division is profitable, not a
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  49   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

ATU selects Avayler software to underpin new mobile repair and service operations across Germany - Halfords' new B2B software arm Avayler fast gaining market share in European automotive sector - ATU is one of Europe's biggest automotive companies and will use Avayler Mobile to drive operational efficiency and customer-centricity for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Zinsen für Tages- und Festgeld weiter auf Rekordjagd (FOTO)
662 Leser
eSalon wird Teil des DOUGLAS Partnerprogramms (FOTO)
444 Leser
IT-Branche im Aufwind: Steigende Nachfrage nach Cloud und Digitalisierung sorgt für stabiles Wachstum bei Diamant ...
358 Leser
Düsseldorfer Tabelle 2023: Höherer Kindesunterhalt und Selbstbehalt - Positive Signale aber Lösung für ...
348 Leser
Zu mehr Fachkräften im neuen Jahr - Experte nennt 5 Tipps, wie Handwerksbetriebe den ...
241 Leser
Finanzunternehmer Artan Qelaj aus Zürich: Privatmärkte boomen, doch der Zugang ist nicht immer einfach
217 Leser
Fiat im Wohnmobil-Abgasskandal am OLG Koblenz vor schwerer Schlappe / Gericht sieht Timerfunktion ...
187 Leser
Smartbroker Holding AG konkretisiert Pläne für den Relaunch ihres Next Generation Brokers ...
184 Leser
China Matters' Feature: Gäste aus deutscher Partnerstadt sind immer willkommen in Qingdao
165 Leser
Taiwantrade.com startet die Metaverse-Website TTverse, um Sie mit Technologieanbietern aus Taiwan ...
136 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6527 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
1740 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
981 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
980 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
815 Leser
Neues Modell sorgt für mehr Tempo beim Glasfaserausbau in Deutschland / Erstes Projekt in der ...
743 Leser
Volle Flexibilität: Nect Ident kann zur Registrierung bei Krankenkassen verwendet werden und schafft Alternativen ...
729 Leser
Zinsen für Tages- und Festgeld weiter auf Rekordjagd (FOTO)
662 Leser
Servus, Österreich! Teleperformance Germany Group expandiert (FOTO)
571 Leser
VectorBuilder vant førstepremie i et viktig oppfinnelseskonkurranse
565 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6527 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
1740 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1439 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
1056 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
981 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
980 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
935 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
922 Leser
Johannes B. Kerner steigt als Investor bei CloudEatery ein / Delivery Kitchen Unternehmen setzt auf ...
818 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6527 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3889 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3843 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2973 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
2954 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2944 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2592 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2490 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2420 Leser