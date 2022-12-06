ATU selects Avayler software to underpin new mobile repair and service operations across Germany
London (ots/PRNewswire) - - Halfords' new B2B software arm Avayler fast gaining
market share in European automotive sector
- ATU is one of Europe's biggest automotive companies and will use Avayler
Mobile to drive operational efficiency and customer-centricity for its newly
established mobile business unit
Avayler (https://www.avayler.com/) , the B2B software arm of Halfords, the UK's
largest provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announced
ATU (https://www.atu.de/) has selected the Avayler mobile solution to support
the company's new mobile servicing and tyre installation service division.
Avayler Mobile will initially be rolled out in Munich as part of ATU's "Mobile
Workshop" pilot project, with further plans of expansion throughout Germany. The
solution provides integrated customer-facing and back-office software to
optimise operational efficiency of mobile van operations to ensure the highest
levels of customer-centricity, from appointment booking through to job
completion.
ATU is Germany's leading automotive services provider with a mix of 556 centres,
531 in Germany and 25 in Austria offering a wide range of mobility accessories
and quality spare parts. The company identified a need to reach a new and
growing demographic to expand its customer base by introducing mobile servicing
and repairs into its business operations. ATU selected Avayler Mobile after a
market review that included on-site visits to see the Avayler solution in action
for the Halfords Mobile Expert network of 253 consumer vans and 440 commercial
vans in the UK. The technology has enabled Halfords to become the number one
automotive aftermarket service company globally, with a 4.8+ score on
Trustpilot.
The Avayler Mobile solution is designed to drive operational excellence. ATU
Technicians are given all the tools they need to complete a job successfully,
right down to ensuring the correct routes to get them to the job, alert the
customer of their arrival time, and give technicians all the information they
require for the job at hand. Using the specially designed customer portal, ATU
customers can pick a time slot for service that works for them and the business,
driven by a dynamic pricing engine. The portal will also ensure digital
communication is maintained with the customer throughout the service.
To drive further business and customer value, specific components within Avayler
Mobile can build in dynamic pricing to influence where and when customers
receive mobile services. These preferences are then dynamically scheduled into
daily planning to maximise the number of jobs completed per technician route,
ultimately ensuring the new ATU mobile service division is profitable, not a
