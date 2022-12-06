ATU selects Avayler software to underpin new mobile repair and service operations across Germany

London (ots/PRNewswire) - - Halfords' new B2B software arm Avayler fast gaining

market share in European automotive sector



- ATU is one of Europe's biggest automotive companies and will use Avayler

Mobile to drive operational efficiency and customer-centricity for its newly

established mobile business unit



Avayler (https://www.avayler.com/) , the B2B software arm of Halfords, the UK's

largest provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announced

ATU (https://www.atu.de/) has selected the Avayler mobile solution to support

the company's new mobile servicing and tyre installation service division.

Avayler Mobile will initially be rolled out in Munich as part of ATU's "Mobile

Workshop" pilot project, with further plans of expansion throughout Germany. The

solution provides integrated customer-facing and back-office software to

optimise operational efficiency of mobile van operations to ensure the highest

levels of customer-centricity, from appointment booking through to job

completion.





ATU is Germany's leading automotive services provider with a mix of 556 centres,531 in Germany and 25 in Austria offering a wide range of mobility accessoriesand quality spare parts. The company identified a need to reach a new andgrowing demographic to expand its customer base by introducing mobile servicingand repairs into its business operations. ATU selected Avayler Mobile after amarket review that included on-site visits to see the Avayler solution in actionfor the Halfords Mobile Expert network of 253 consumer vans and 440 commercialvans in the UK. The technology has enabled Halfords to become the number oneautomotive aftermarket service company globally, with a 4.8+ score onTrustpilot.The Avayler Mobile solution is designed to drive operational excellence. ATUTechnicians are given all the tools they need to complete a job successfully,right down to ensuring the correct routes to get them to the job, alert thecustomer of their arrival time, and give technicians all the information theyrequire for the job at hand. Using the specially designed customer portal, ATUcustomers can pick a time slot for service that works for them and the business,driven by a dynamic pricing engine. The portal will also ensure digitalcommunication is maintained with the customer throughout the service.To drive further business and customer value, specific components within AvaylerMobile can build in dynamic pricing to influence where and when customersreceive mobile services. These preferences are then dynamically scheduled intodaily planning to maximise the number of jobs completed per technician route,ultimately ensuring the new ATU mobile service division is profitable, not a