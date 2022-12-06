checkAd

STIHL to increase depth of production with planned takeover of muffler manufacturer COSMOS (FOTO)

Waiblingen (ots) - The STIHL Group is planning to acquire COSMOS Manufacturing
Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of mufflers. COSMOS, a current STIHL development
partner and major supplier of mufflers, is headquartered in South Chicago
Heights, Illinois, USA and employs some 200 people in the development,
production, and sale of muffler systems and stamped components for small and
medium-sized engines.

"This acquisition will deepen our expertise in the development and manufacture
of mufflers and other exhaust components," says Martin Schwarz, STIHL Executive
Board Member for Manufacturing and Materials. "This represents a major step
forward in achieving increasingly strict emission standards and also reinforces
our supply chain resilience." STIHL has a high level of production depth of over
50 percent, safeguarding value creation at the company and cementing its
technological leadership.

Company founder underscores excellent collaboration

Just like STIHL, COSMOS is also a family-owned business. The founder of the
company, John Michelon, is withdrawing from the business due to his advancing
years. "COSMOS and STIHL have maintained a successful partnership for decades,"
he said. "I am happy to have secured the future of the company through the
takeover and am confident that COSMOS will be able to operate to its full
development and manufacturing potential as a part of the STIHL family."

STIHL to maintain current COSMOS strategy

The transaction is set to take place as an asset deal, with STIHL founding a new
company in the United States called CS COSMOS STIHL Manufacturing. The new
enterprise will take over the employees and existing customers and suppliers and
continue COSMOS' business seamlessly and without interruption. "We are building
on our well-established partnerships with existing partners," explains Martin
Schwarz. "COSMOS customers will continue to enjoy the outstanding development
services and products they are accustomed to."

COSMOS Manufacturing Inc. produces some 9 million mufflers annually and supplies
manufacturers of hand-operated power equipment, lawn mowers, and tractors.
Products also include a range of stamped and deep-drawn parts, such as clutch
drums and spiked bumpers.

The company was founded in 1972 and offers a wealth of expertise in the areas of
development, manufacturing, and industrialization. STIHL awarded COSMOS with its
Supplier of the Year prize on two occasions, in 2009 and 2013.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction
remains subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities.

Company Portrait

The STIHL Group develops, manufactures and distributes power tools for
professional forestry and agriculture as well as for garden and landscape
maintenance, the construction sector and private garden owners. The product
range is complemented by digital solutions and services. Products are
distributed through authorized dealers and STIHL's own online-shops, which will
be expanded internationally over the next few years - including 42 sales and
marketing subsidiaries, about 120 importers and more than 55,000 servicing
dealers in over 160 countries. STIHL produces in own plants in seven countries:
Germany, USA, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, China and in the Philippines. Since
1971 STIHL has been the world's top-selling chain saw brand. The company was
founded in 1926 and is based in Waiblingen near Stuttgart. In 2021, STIHL
achieved a worldwide sales volume of 5.06 billion euros with a workforce of
20,094.

This press release and pictures are available for downloading from the STIHL
website at https://www.stihl.com/daily-pressbusiness-press.aspx .

Your contact for daily and business press:

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
Dr. Stefan Caspari
Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations
Andreas-Stihl-Straße 4 / 71336 Waiblingen
Phone: +49 - (0) 7151/26-1402
Fax: +49 - (0) 7151/26-81402
E-Mail: mailto:stefan.caspari@stihl.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64484/5388000
OTS: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  10   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

STIHL to increase depth of production with planned takeover of muffler manufacturer COSMOS (FOTO) The STIHL Group is planning to acquire COSMOS Manufacturing Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of mufflers. COSMOS, a current STIHL development partner and major supplier of mufflers, is headquartered in South Chicago Heights, Illinois, USA and employs …

Nachrichten des Autors

Zinsen für Tages- und Festgeld weiter auf Rekordjagd (FOTO)
662 Leser
eSalon wird Teil des DOUGLAS Partnerprogramms (FOTO)
444 Leser
IT-Branche im Aufwind: Steigende Nachfrage nach Cloud und Digitalisierung sorgt für stabiles Wachstum bei Diamant ...
358 Leser
Zu mehr Fachkräften im neuen Jahr - Experte nennt 5 Tipps, wie Handwerksbetriebe den ...
241 Leser
Fiat im Wohnmobil-Abgasskandal am OLG Koblenz vor schwerer Schlappe / Gericht sieht Timerfunktion ...
190 Leser
China Matters' Feature: Gäste aus deutscher Partnerstadt sind immer willkommen in Qingdao
165 Leser
Taiwantrade.com startet die Metaverse-Website TTverse, um Sie mit Technologieanbietern aus Taiwan ...
139 Leser
Viele Variablen / Kommentar von Ralf Heidenreich zum Öl-Embargo
131 Leser
Gebrauchte Geschenke zu Weihnachten - 5 Tipps, wie Retouren-Händler vom ...
131 Leser
PwC unterstützt Unternehmen mit digitalen Lösungen bei nachhaltiger Transformation
130 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6565 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
1854 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
981 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
980 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
818 Leser
Neues Modell sorgt für mehr Tempo beim Glasfaserausbau in Deutschland / Erstes Projekt in der ...
743 Leser
Volle Flexibilität: Nect Ident kann zur Registrierung bei Krankenkassen verwendet werden und schafft Alternativen ...
729 Leser
Zinsen für Tages- und Festgeld weiter auf Rekordjagd (FOTO)
662 Leser
Servus, Österreich! Teleperformance Germany Group expandiert (FOTO)
571 Leser
VectorBuilder vant førstepremie i et viktig oppfinnelseskonkurranse
565 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6565 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
1854 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1439 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
1056 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
981 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
980 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
939 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
935 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
818 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6565 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3889 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3843 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2976 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
2954 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2944 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2592 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2490 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2420 Leser