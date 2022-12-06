STIHL to increase depth of production with planned takeover of muffler manufacturer COSMOS (FOTO)

Waiblingen (ots) - The STIHL Group is planning to acquire COSMOS Manufacturing

Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of mufflers. COSMOS, a current STIHL development

partner and major supplier of mufflers, is headquartered in South Chicago

Heights, Illinois, USA and employs some 200 people in the development,

production, and sale of muffler systems and stamped components for small and

medium-sized engines.



"This acquisition will deepen our expertise in the development and manufacture

of mufflers and other exhaust components," says Martin Schwarz, STIHL Executive

Board Member for Manufacturing and Materials. "This represents a major step

forward in achieving increasingly strict emission standards and also reinforces

our supply chain resilience." STIHL has a high level of production depth of over

50 percent, safeguarding value creation at the company and cementing its

technological leadership.





Company founder underscores excellent collaborationJust like STIHL, COSMOS is also a family-owned business. The founder of thecompany, John Michelon, is withdrawing from the business due to his advancingyears. "COSMOS and STIHL have maintained a successful partnership for decades,"he said. "I am happy to have secured the future of the company through thetakeover and am confident that COSMOS will be able to operate to its fulldevelopment and manufacturing potential as a part of the STIHL family."STIHL to maintain current COSMOS strategyThe transaction is set to take place as an asset deal, with STIHL founding a newcompany in the United States called CS COSMOS STIHL Manufacturing. The newenterprise will take over the employees and existing customers and suppliers andcontinue COSMOS' business seamlessly and without interruption. "We are buildingon our well-established partnerships with existing partners," explains MartinSchwarz. "COSMOS customers will continue to enjoy the outstanding developmentservices and products they are accustomed to."COSMOS Manufacturing Inc. produces some 9 million mufflers annually and suppliesmanufacturers of hand-operated power equipment, lawn mowers, and tractors.Products also include a range of stamped and deep-drawn parts, such as clutchdrums and spiked bumpers.The company was founded in 1972 and offers a wealth of expertise in the areas ofdevelopment, manufacturing, and industrialization. STIHL awarded COSMOS with itsSupplier of the Year prize on two occasions, in 2009 and 2013.The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transactionremains subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities.Company PortraitThe STIHL Group develops, manufactures and distributes power tools forprofessional forestry and agriculture as well as for garden and landscapemaintenance, the construction sector and private garden owners. The productrange is complemented by digital solutions and services. Products aredistributed through authorized dealers and STIHL's own online-shops, which willbe expanded internationally over the next few years - including 42 sales andmarketing subsidiaries, about 120 importers and more than 55,000 servicingdealers in over 160 countries. STIHL produces in own plants in seven countries:Germany, USA, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, China and in the Philippines. Since1971 STIHL has been the world's top-selling chain saw brand. The company wasfounded in 1926 and is based in Waiblingen near Stuttgart. In 2021, STIHLachieved a worldwide sales volume of 5.06 billion euros with a workforce of20,094.