STIHL to increase depth of production with planned takeover of muffler manufacturer COSMOS (FOTO)
Waiblingen (ots) - The STIHL Group is planning to acquire COSMOS Manufacturing
Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of mufflers. COSMOS, a current STIHL development
partner and major supplier of mufflers, is headquartered in South Chicago
Heights, Illinois, USA and employs some 200 people in the development,
production, and sale of muffler systems and stamped components for small and
medium-sized engines.
"This acquisition will deepen our expertise in the development and manufacture
of mufflers and other exhaust components," says Martin Schwarz, STIHL Executive
Board Member for Manufacturing and Materials. "This represents a major step
forward in achieving increasingly strict emission standards and also reinforces
our supply chain resilience." STIHL has a high level of production depth of over
50 percent, safeguarding value creation at the company and cementing its
technological leadership.
Company founder underscores excellent collaboration
Just like STIHL, COSMOS is also a family-owned business. The founder of the
company, John Michelon, is withdrawing from the business due to his advancing
years. "COSMOS and STIHL have maintained a successful partnership for decades,"
he said. "I am happy to have secured the future of the company through the
takeover and am confident that COSMOS will be able to operate to its full
development and manufacturing potential as a part of the STIHL family."
STIHL to maintain current COSMOS strategy
The transaction is set to take place as an asset deal, with STIHL founding a new
company in the United States called CS COSMOS STIHL Manufacturing. The new
enterprise will take over the employees and existing customers and suppliers and
continue COSMOS' business seamlessly and without interruption. "We are building
on our well-established partnerships with existing partners," explains Martin
Schwarz. "COSMOS customers will continue to enjoy the outstanding development
services and products they are accustomed to."
COSMOS Manufacturing Inc. produces some 9 million mufflers annually and supplies
manufacturers of hand-operated power equipment, lawn mowers, and tractors.
Products also include a range of stamped and deep-drawn parts, such as clutch
drums and spiked bumpers.
The company was founded in 1972 and offers a wealth of expertise in the areas of
development, manufacturing, and industrialization. STIHL awarded COSMOS with its
Supplier of the Year prize on two occasions, in 2009 and 2013.
The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction
remains subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities.
Company Portrait
The STIHL Group develops, manufactures and distributes power tools for
professional forestry and agriculture as well as for garden and landscape
maintenance, the construction sector and private garden owners. The product
range is complemented by digital solutions and services. Products are
distributed through authorized dealers and STIHL's own online-shops, which will
be expanded internationally over the next few years - including 42 sales and
marketing subsidiaries, about 120 importers and more than 55,000 servicing
dealers in over 160 countries. STIHL produces in own plants in seven countries:
Germany, USA, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, China and in the Philippines. Since
1971 STIHL has been the world's top-selling chain saw brand. The company was
founded in 1926 and is based in Waiblingen near Stuttgart. In 2021, STIHL
achieved a worldwide sales volume of 5.06 billion euros with a workforce of
20,094.
This press release and pictures are available for downloading from the STIHL
website at https://www.stihl.com/daily-pressbusiness-press.aspx .
Your contact for daily and business press:
ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
Dr. Stefan Caspari
Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations
Andreas-Stihl-Straße 4 / 71336 Waiblingen
Phone: +49 - (0) 7151/26-1402
Fax: +49 - (0) 7151/26-81402
E-Mail: mailto:stefan.caspari@stihl.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64484/5388000
OTS: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
