Gerresheimer to expand significantly in High Value Solutions and further accelerates its sustainable profitable growth

Düsseldorf (ots) - At today's Capital Markets Day, Gerresheimer AG, a leading
provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma,
biotech and cosmetics, reaffirmed its growth agenda and increased its revenue
and adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company recorded a strong order intake in all
areas with an increasing revenue share in biological solutions and injectables.
New platform wins reinforce the position as a strategic partner for the global
pharmaceutical and biotech industry. The company continues to execute
consistently its formula g strategy while actively managing global, external
challenges. "Gerresheimer has achieved important milestones on its transition
towards becoming an innovation leader, solution provider and system integrator.
We have continuously improved our competitiveness with a focus on customer
centricity, innovation and operational excellence," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO
of Gerresheimer AG. "Our formula g strategy process is paying off and generating
sustainable growth across all our divisions. With new orders for High Value
Solutions and Medical Devices, we have further reinforced our leading positions
in attractive markets.We will continue to shift the portfolio from volume to
value and expand our margins."

Attractive growth projects, including new biologics orders in both High Value
Solutions and Contract Manufacturing are underling Gerresheimer's position as a
strategic partner for the global pharma and biotech industries. Gerresheimer's
expertise and strong track record are enabling the company to accelerate
sustainable, profitable growth by consistently increasing the revenue share of
biologics solutions and injectables. In particular "ready-to-fill" solutions in
syringes and vials are driving growth in High Value Solutions while Medical
Devices are boosting growth in the area of Contract Manufacturing.

More information:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/newsroom/corporate-news

