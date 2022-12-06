Gerresheimer to expand significantly in High Value Solutions and further accelerates its sustainable profitable growth

Düsseldorf (ots) - At today's Capital Markets Day, Gerresheimer AG, a leadingprovider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma,biotech and cosmetics, reaffirmed its growth agenda and increased its revenueand adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company recorded a strong order intake in allareas with an increasing revenue share in biological solutions and injectables.New platform wins reinforce the position as a strategic partner for the globalpharmaceutical and biotech industry. The company continues to executeconsistently its formula g strategy while actively managing global, externalchallenges. "Gerresheimer has achieved important milestones on its transitiontowards becoming an innovation leader, solution provider and system integrator.We have continuously improved our competitiveness with a focus on customercentricity, innovation and operational excellence," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEOof Gerresheimer AG. "Our formula g strategy process is paying off and generatingsustainable growth across all our divisions. With new orders for High ValueSolutions and Medical Devices, we have further reinforced our leading positionsin attractive markets.We will continue to shift the portfolio from volume tovalue and expand our margins."Attractive growth projects, including new biologics orders in both High ValueSolutions and Contract Manufacturing are underling Gerresheimer's position as astrategic partner for the global pharma and biotech industries. Gerresheimer'sexpertise and strong track record are enabling the company to acceleratesustainable, profitable growth by consistently increasing the revenue share ofbiologics solutions and injectables. In particular "ready-to-fill" solutions insyringes and vials are driving growth in High Value Solutions while MedicalDevices are boosting growth in the area of Contract Manufacturing.More information:https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/newsroom/corporate-newsContact:Melanie EggerstedtDirector Corporate CommunicationsT +49 171 655 5838mailto:melanie.eggerstedt@gerresheimer.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5388303OTS: Gerresheimer AGISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

