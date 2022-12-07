IceLake Capital backs HeadFirst Group as investment partner to accelerate future growth

Hoofddorp, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - HeadFirst Group, the leading HR-tech

service provider for professionals in the Benelux, has reached an agreement with

IceLake Capital to join as the new investor to enable expansion of HeadFirst

Group in Europe.



HeadFirst Group (https://www.headfirst.group/) delivers a suite of HR services

tailoring to the needs of large and mid-size enterprise clients in the private

and public sector, with over 20,000 highly skilled professionals active daily.

It has a proven track record of strong organic and M&A growth, doubling its size

over the past two years to over two billion revenue today.





HeadFirst Group's core market segments Managed Service Providers (MSP) andsourcing of STEM-profiles continue to show positive momentum. With anestablished presence in the Benelux, the company sees ample opportunities toexpand in Europe. With IceLake's commitment, there is solid financing in placeto realize these ambitions.Financing for growth In IceLake (https://www.icelakecapital.com/) , HeadFirstGroup has found a pragmatic and ambitious shareholder that suits the company andits entrepreneurial culture. IceLake was founded by experienced private equityprofessionals and entrepreneurs with extensive experience in building andgrowing companies. IceLake's initial investment is part of a broader fundingcommitment towards the HeadFirst Group international M&A roadmap.Han Kolff , Chairman of the Board of HeadFirst Group, said: "We are very pleasedto welcome IceLake as a strong investor, besides our financing partner Kartesia(https://www.kartesia.com/) and our founders. It confirms our employees'achievements in professionalizing our organization's solid growth in the pastyears. With IceLake onboard, we will be able to realize our strategic goalsacross Europe."Bastiaan Hagenouw of IceLake added: "We are excited to back HeadFirst Group, aswe appreciate their development into a company with a unique and market leadingposition in HR services. We look forward to work with their experienced boardand management team to realise their ambitions and providing its innovative,value-added solutions to an even wider range of clients, suppliers, andprofessionals."Jean Diercxsens , Director at Kartesia, agrees: "HeadFirst Group more thandoubled its size and profitability during the two years of our financialsponsorship and remain committed to be part of this journey. Kartesia isdelighted with IceLake as new investor, allowing HeadFirst Group to pursue itsprofitable growth and international expansion."The transaction is subject to customary competition approvals.About- HeadFirst Group (https://headfirst.group/en/about-us/)- IceLake Capital (https://www.icelakecapital.com/#intro)- Kartesia (https://www.kartesia.com/who-we-are/introduction)