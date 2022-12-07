checkAd

IceLake Capital backs HeadFirst Group as investment partner to accelerate future growth

Hoofddorp, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - HeadFirst Group, the leading HR-tech
service provider for professionals in the Benelux, has reached an agreement with
IceLake Capital to join as the new investor to enable expansion of HeadFirst
Group in Europe.

HeadFirst Group (https://www.headfirst.group/) delivers a suite of HR services
tailoring to the needs of large and mid-size enterprise clients in the private
and public sector, with over 20,000 highly skilled professionals active daily.
It has a proven track record of strong organic and M&A growth, doubling its size
over the past two years to over two billion revenue today.

HeadFirst Group's core market segments Managed Service Providers (MSP) and
sourcing of STEM-profiles continue to show positive momentum. With an
established presence in the Benelux, the company sees ample opportunities to
expand in Europe. With IceLake's commitment, there is solid financing in place
to realize these ambitions.

Financing for growth In IceLake (https://www.icelakecapital.com/) , HeadFirst
Group has found a pragmatic and ambitious shareholder that suits the company and
its entrepreneurial culture. IceLake was founded by experienced private equity
professionals and entrepreneurs with extensive experience in building and
growing companies. IceLake's initial investment is part of a broader funding
commitment towards the HeadFirst Group international M&A roadmap.

Han Kolff , Chairman of the Board of HeadFirst Group, said: "We are very pleased
to welcome IceLake as a strong investor, besides our financing partner Kartesia
(https://www.kartesia.com/) and our founders. It confirms our employees'
achievements in professionalizing our organization's solid growth in the past
years. With IceLake onboard, we will be able to realize our strategic goals
across Europe."

Bastiaan Hagenouw of IceLake added: "We are excited to back HeadFirst Group, as
we appreciate their development into a company with a unique and market leading
position in HR services. We look forward to work with their experienced board
and management team to realise their ambitions and providing its innovative,
value-added solutions to an even wider range of clients, suppliers, and
professionals."

Jean Diercxsens , Director at Kartesia, agrees: "HeadFirst Group more than
doubled its size and profitability during the two years of our financial
sponsorship and remain committed to be part of this journey. Kartesia is
delighted with IceLake as new investor, allowing HeadFirst Group to pursue its
profitable growth and international expansion."

The transaction is subject to customary competition approvals.

About

- HeadFirst Group (https://headfirst.group/en/about-us/)
- IceLake Capital (https://www.icelakecapital.com/#intro)
- Kartesia (https://www.kartesia.com/who-we-are/introduction)

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icelake-capita
l-backs-headfirst-group-as-investment-partner-to-accelerate-future-growth-301696
812.html

Contact:

Bart van der Geest | +31(0)615899574 | bart.vandergeest@headfirst.nl

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164305/5388530
OTS: HeadFirst Group



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

IceLake Capital backs HeadFirst Group as investment partner to accelerate future growth HeadFirst Group, the leading HR-tech service provider for professionals in the Benelux, has reached an agreement with IceLake Capital to join as the new investor to enable expansion of HeadFirst Group in Europe. HeadFirst Group …

Nachrichten des Autors

#digitalesForum: Reisen in bewegten Zeiten: Quo vadis Tourismus? / Interaktiver ADAC Live-Talk am Freitag, 9. ...
343 Leser
Größte Versicherung Deutschlands kündigt dem Fachzentrum für Finanzen die ...
298 Leser
Einfach, sicher, automatisiert: Die neue LapID API bietet umfangreiche Integrations- und Automatisierungsmöglichkeiten (FOTO)
290 Leser
CES 2023: Hyundai Mobis stellt neue Technologien für zweckgebundene Mobilität vor
268 Leser
REVEAL GENOMICS PRESENTS THE LATEST HER2DX® DATA IN HER2+ BREAST CANCER AT SABCS 2022
258 Leser
Verschmelzung von Fußball und Kunst in einer neuartigen NFT-Ausstellung
254 Leser
STIHL to increase depth of production with planned takeover of muffler manufacturer COSMOS (FOTO)
244 Leser
Invent Analytics nimmt 7,5 Millionen Dollar ein, um das Wachstum seiner KI-gesteuerten ...
228 Leser
Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking revolutioniert mit Gründung von NuWays Zugang zum ...
223 Leser
Urteil zu ECI US Öl- und Gasfonds XIII GmbH & Co. KG: Schadensersatz für geschädigten Anleger
221 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6833 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2055 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
984 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
980 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
917 Leser
Neues Modell sorgt für mehr Tempo beim Glasfaserausbau in Deutschland / Erstes Projekt in der ...
746 Leser
Volle Flexibilität: Nect Ident kann zur Registrierung bei Krankenkassen verwendet werden und schafft Alternativen ...
740 Leser
Zinsen für Tages- und Festgeld weiter auf Rekordjagd (FOTO)
674 Leser
Zu mehr Fachkräften im neuen Jahr - Experte nennt 5 Tipps, wie Handwerksbetriebe den ...
583 Leser
GGPoker erhält deutsche Online-Poker Lizenz (FOTO)
547 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6833 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2055 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1446 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
1040 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
984 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
980 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
939 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
917 Leser
KVB Finanz informiert: So funktioniert eine Finanzierung mit den Experten der KVB
870 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6833 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3889 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3850 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
3043 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3026 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2944 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2592 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2520 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
2436 Leser