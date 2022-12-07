IceLake Capital backs HeadFirst Group as investment partner to accelerate future growth
Hoofddorp, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - HeadFirst Group, the leading HR-tech
service provider for professionals in the Benelux, has reached an agreement with
IceLake Capital to join as the new investor to enable expansion of HeadFirst
Group in Europe.
HeadFirst Group (https://www.headfirst.group/) delivers a suite of HR services
tailoring to the needs of large and mid-size enterprise clients in the private
and public sector, with over 20,000 highly skilled professionals active daily.
It has a proven track record of strong organic and M&A growth, doubling its size
over the past two years to over two billion revenue today.
HeadFirst Group's core market segments Managed Service Providers (MSP) and
sourcing of STEM-profiles continue to show positive momentum. With an
established presence in the Benelux, the company sees ample opportunities to
expand in Europe. With IceLake's commitment, there is solid financing in place
to realize these ambitions.
Financing for growth In IceLake (https://www.icelakecapital.com/) , HeadFirst
Group has found a pragmatic and ambitious shareholder that suits the company and
its entrepreneurial culture. IceLake was founded by experienced private equity
professionals and entrepreneurs with extensive experience in building and
growing companies. IceLake's initial investment is part of a broader funding
commitment towards the HeadFirst Group international M&A roadmap.
Han Kolff , Chairman of the Board of HeadFirst Group, said: "We are very pleased
to welcome IceLake as a strong investor, besides our financing partner Kartesia
(https://www.kartesia.com/) and our founders. It confirms our employees'
achievements in professionalizing our organization's solid growth in the past
years. With IceLake onboard, we will be able to realize our strategic goals
across Europe."
Bastiaan Hagenouw of IceLake added: "We are excited to back HeadFirst Group, as
we appreciate their development into a company with a unique and market leading
position in HR services. We look forward to work with their experienced board
and management team to realise their ambitions and providing its innovative,
value-added solutions to an even wider range of clients, suppliers, and
professionals."
Jean Diercxsens , Director at Kartesia, agrees: "HeadFirst Group more than
doubled its size and profitability during the two years of our financial
sponsorship and remain committed to be part of this journey. Kartesia is
delighted with IceLake as new investor, allowing HeadFirst Group to pursue its
profitable growth and international expansion."
The transaction is subject to customary competition approvals.
About
- HeadFirst Group (https://headfirst.group/en/about-us/)
- IceLake Capital (https://www.icelakecapital.com/#intro)
- Kartesia (https://www.kartesia.com/who-we-are/introduction)
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icelake-capita
l-backs-headfirst-group-as-investment-partner-to-accelerate-future-growth-301696
812.html
Contact:
Bart van der Geest | +31(0)615899574 | bart.vandergeest@headfirst.nl
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164305/5388530
OTS: HeadFirst Group
