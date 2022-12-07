DEKRA sets direction for future growth (FOTO)
Stuttgart (ots) - In the context of accelerating transformation of the TIC
industry, DEKRA announces new composition of its Board of Management. Some
significant management and organizational changes are set to take place as of
January 1st, 2023. These changes are designed to achieve greater strategic
focus, increase the speed of transformation, improve profitability and better
serve the needs of customer across the globe. Strengthened global position and
improve business results To strengthen DEKRA's position in the key markets,
improve business results and to better serve the needs of its customers across
the globe DEKRA will establish a new position of a Chief Operating Officer in
the Board of Management. "Our ambition is to enlarge our footprint in the
strategic growth markets of North America and Asia and to deliver the best
customer experience, both physical and digital, of any TIC organizations" said
Stan Zurkiewicz DEKRA's CEO. Strong focus on transformation by digitalization
and IT Considering ongoing transformation of mobility and the megatrends of
sustainability and digitalization, the company has defined five corporate focus
areas: Future Mobility, Cyber Security, Remote Services, AI & Advanced
Analytics, and Sustainability. DEKRA will seek to further improve existing
service portfolio and, at the same time, develop new and especially digital
services. Given the prominence of digitalization in DEKRA's strategy, a position
of Chief Digitalization Officer will be established as Member of the Management
Board. To increase focus and accelerate transformation of the Group, going
forward, Service Divisions responsible for future orientation of the Group will
report directly to the CEO.
Ulrike Hetzel (50) currently Chief Technology Officer has made a personal
decision to pursue opportunities outside DEKRA to take over a high-level
leader-ship position within another company as of January 1st, 2023. Stan
Zurkiewicz, CEO of DEKRA added: "I would like to sincerely thank my esteemed
colleague Ulrike Hetzel for her extraordinary dedication and contribution to
DEKRA. Over the last two years Ulrike significantly shaped her area of
responsibility and has had a significant impact on our successes throughout all
service divisions and corporate focus areas. I personally wish Ulrike all the
best for her future."
About DEKRA
DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in
1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today
one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of
DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2022, DEKRA will
generate preliminary sales totaling almost EUR 3.7 billion. The company
currently employs over 48,000 people (as of 30.09.2022) in approximately 60
countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert ser-vices,
they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from
vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and
building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products
and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the
company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a
safe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA
is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.
Contact:
DEKRA e.V.
Corporate Communications
Uta Leitner
+49.711.7861-2877
+49.711.7861-742877
mailto:Uta.Leitner@dekra.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5388597
OTS: DEKRA SE
industry, DEKRA announces new composition of its Board of Management. Some
significant management and organizational changes are set to take place as of
January 1st, 2023. These changes are designed to achieve greater strategic
focus, increase the speed of transformation, improve profitability and better
serve the needs of customer across the globe. Strengthened global position and
improve business results To strengthen DEKRA's position in the key markets,
improve business results and to better serve the needs of its customers across
the globe DEKRA will establish a new position of a Chief Operating Officer in
the Board of Management. "Our ambition is to enlarge our footprint in the
strategic growth markets of North America and Asia and to deliver the best
customer experience, both physical and digital, of any TIC organizations" said
Stan Zurkiewicz DEKRA's CEO. Strong focus on transformation by digitalization
and IT Considering ongoing transformation of mobility and the megatrends of
sustainability and digitalization, the company has defined five corporate focus
areas: Future Mobility, Cyber Security, Remote Services, AI & Advanced
Analytics, and Sustainability. DEKRA will seek to further improve existing
service portfolio and, at the same time, develop new and especially digital
services. Given the prominence of digitalization in DEKRA's strategy, a position
of Chief Digitalization Officer will be established as Member of the Management
Board. To increase focus and accelerate transformation of the Group, going
forward, Service Divisions responsible for future orientation of the Group will
report directly to the CEO.
Ulrike Hetzel (50) currently Chief Technology Officer has made a personal
decision to pursue opportunities outside DEKRA to take over a high-level
leader-ship position within another company as of January 1st, 2023. Stan
Zurkiewicz, CEO of DEKRA added: "I would like to sincerely thank my esteemed
colleague Ulrike Hetzel for her extraordinary dedication and contribution to
DEKRA. Over the last two years Ulrike significantly shaped her area of
responsibility and has had a significant impact on our successes throughout all
service divisions and corporate focus areas. I personally wish Ulrike all the
best for her future."
About DEKRA
DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in
1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today
one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of
DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2022, DEKRA will
generate preliminary sales totaling almost EUR 3.7 billion. The company
currently employs over 48,000 people (as of 30.09.2022) in approximately 60
countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert ser-vices,
they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from
vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and
building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products
and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the
company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a
safe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA
is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.
Contact:
DEKRA e.V.
Corporate Communications
Uta Leitner
+49.711.7861-2877
+49.711.7861-742877
mailto:Uta.Leitner@dekra.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5388597
OTS: DEKRA SE
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 29 | 0 |