DEKRA sets direction for future growth (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - In the context of accelerating transformation of the TICindustry, DEKRA announces new composition of its Board of Management. Somesignificant management and organizational changes are set to take place as ofJanuary 1st, 2023. These changes are designed to achieve greater strategicfocus, increase the speed of transformation, improve profitability and betterserve the needs of customer across the globe. Strengthened global position andimprove business results To strengthen DEKRA's position in the key markets,improve business results and to better serve the needs of its customers acrossthe globe DEKRA will establish a new position of a Chief Operating Officer inthe Board of Management. "Our ambition is to enlarge our footprint in thestrategic growth markets of North America and Asia and to deliver the bestcustomer experience, both physical and digital, of any TIC organizations" saidStan Zurkiewicz DEKRA's CEO. Strong focus on transformation by digitalizationand IT Considering ongoing transformation of mobility and the megatrends ofsustainability and digitalization, the company has defined five corporate focusareas: Future Mobility, Cyber Security, Remote Services, AI & AdvancedAnalytics, and Sustainability. DEKRA will seek to further improve existingservice portfolio and, at the same time, develop new and especially digitalservices. Given the prominence of digitalization in DEKRA's strategy, a positionof Chief Digitalization Officer will be established as Member of the ManagementBoard. To increase focus and accelerate transformation of the Group, goingforward, Service Divisions responsible for future orientation of the Group willreport directly to the CEO.Ulrike Hetzel (50) currently Chief Technology Officer has made a personaldecision to pursue opportunities outside DEKRA to take over a high-levelleader-ship position within another company as of January 1st, 2023. StanZurkiewicz, CEO of DEKRA added: "I would like to sincerely thank my esteemedcolleague Ulrike Hetzel for her extraordinary dedication and contribution toDEKRA. Over the last two years Ulrike significantly shaped her area ofresponsibility and has had a significant impact on our successes throughout allservice divisions and corporate focus areas. I personally wish Ulrike all thebest for her future."About DEKRADEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is todayone of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary ofDEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2022, DEKRA willgenerate preliminary sales totaling almost EUR 3.7 billion. The companycurrently employs over 48,000 people (as of 30.09.2022) in approximately 60countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert ser-vices,they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range fromvehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial andbuilding inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of productsand systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for thecompany's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for asafe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRAis now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.