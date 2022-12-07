checkAd

DEKRA sets direction for future growth (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - In the context of accelerating transformation of the TIC
industry, DEKRA announces new composition of its Board of Management. Some
significant management and organizational changes are set to take place as of
January 1st, 2023. These changes are designed to achieve greater strategic
focus, increase the speed of transformation, improve profitability and better
serve the needs of customer across the globe. Strengthened global position and
improve business results To strengthen DEKRA's position in the key markets,
improve business results and to better serve the needs of its customers across
the globe DEKRA will establish a new position of a Chief Operating Officer in
the Board of Management. "Our ambition is to enlarge our footprint in the
strategic growth markets of North America and Asia and to deliver the best
customer experience, both physical and digital, of any TIC organizations" said
Stan Zurkiewicz DEKRA's CEO. Strong focus on transformation by digitalization
and IT Considering ongoing transformation of mobility and the megatrends of
sustainability and digitalization, the company has defined five corporate focus
areas: Future Mobility, Cyber Security, Remote Services, AI & Advanced
Analytics, and Sustainability. DEKRA will seek to further improve existing
service portfolio and, at the same time, develop new and especially digital
services. Given the prominence of digitalization in DEKRA's strategy, a position
of Chief Digitalization Officer will be established as Member of the Management
Board. To increase focus and accelerate transformation of the Group, going
forward, Service Divisions responsible for future orientation of the Group will
report directly to the CEO.

Ulrike Hetzel (50) currently Chief Technology Officer has made a personal
decision to pursue opportunities outside DEKRA to take over a high-level
leader-ship position within another company as of January 1st, 2023. Stan
Zurkiewicz, CEO of DEKRA added: "I would like to sincerely thank my esteemed
colleague Ulrike Hetzel for her extraordinary dedication and contribution to
DEKRA. Over the last two years Ulrike significantly shaped her area of
responsibility and has had a significant impact on our successes throughout all
service divisions and corporate focus areas. I personally wish Ulrike all the
best for her future."

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in
1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today
one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of
DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2022, DEKRA will
generate preliminary sales totaling almost EUR 3.7 billion. The company
currently employs over 48,000 people (as of 30.09.2022) in approximately 60
countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert ser-vices,
they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from
vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and
building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products
and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the
company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a
safe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA
is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

Contact:

DEKRA e.V.
Corporate Communications

Uta Leitner
+49.711.7861-2877
+49.711.7861-742877
mailto:Uta.Leitner@dekra.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5388597
OTS: DEKRA SE



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  29   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

DEKRA sets direction for future growth (FOTO) In the context of accelerating transformation of the TIC industry, DEKRA announces new composition of its Board of Management. Some significant management and organizational changes are set to take place as of January 1st, 2023. These changes are …

Nachrichten des Autors

#digitalesForum: Reisen in bewegten Zeiten: Quo vadis Tourismus? / Interaktiver ADAC Live-Talk am Freitag, 9. ...
343 Leser
Größte Versicherung Deutschlands kündigt dem Fachzentrum für Finanzen die ...
298 Leser
CES 2023: Hyundai Mobis stellt neue Technologien für zweckgebundene Mobilität vor
271 Leser
REVEAL GENOMICS PRESENTS THE LATEST HER2DX® DATA IN HER2+ BREAST CANCER AT SABCS 2022
258 Leser
Verschmelzung von Fußball und Kunst in einer neuartigen NFT-Ausstellung
254 Leser
STIHL to increase depth of production with planned takeover of muffler manufacturer COSMOS (FOTO)
247 Leser
Invent Analytics nimmt 7,5 Millionen Dollar ein, um das Wachstum seiner KI-gesteuerten ...
228 Leser
Urteil zu ECI US Öl- und Gasfonds XIII GmbH & Co. KG: Schadensersatz für geschädigten Anleger
224 Leser
LectureLinx and PAYCE Announce a Global Expansion Through a Worldwide Exclusive Licensing ...
212 Leser
WAZ: Chemiekonzern Evonik erwägt Kurzarbeit
203 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6845 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2064 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
990 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
984 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
929 Leser
Neues Modell sorgt für mehr Tempo beim Glasfaserausbau in Deutschland / Erstes Projekt in der ...
749 Leser
Volle Flexibilität: Nect Ident kann zur Registrierung bei Krankenkassen verwendet werden und schafft Alternativen ...
740 Leser
Zinsen für Tages- und Festgeld weiter auf Rekordjagd (FOTO)
677 Leser
Zu mehr Fachkräften im neuen Jahr - Experte nennt 5 Tipps, wie Handwerksbetriebe den ...
583 Leser
GGPoker erhält deutsche Online-Poker Lizenz (FOTO)
547 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6845 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2064 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1449 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
1040 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
990 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
984 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
939 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
929 Leser
KVB Finanz informiert: So funktioniert eine Finanzierung mit den Experten der KVB
870 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6845 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3889 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3853 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
3043 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3029 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2944 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2592 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2520 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
2436 Leser