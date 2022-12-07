checkAd
Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Kaufen
Original-Research Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Kaufen

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd

Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd
ISIN: AU000000ASP3

Anlass der Studie: Research Update
Empfehlung: Kaufen
Kursziel: 0.11 AUD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 30.09.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

FY-2022 preliminary report shows increased growth
 
The following are some of the company's highlights:
-Total revenue +17% at $18.7m
-Gross profit +15% at $12m, with gross margins of 64% -EBITDA +40% at $2.3m with margin of 12%
-Ana Gyorkos joined Aspermont as the Group Content Director -Soochow CSSD Capital Markets retained as corporate adviser  
The company has drastically improved their growth rate compared to historical results.
 
The growth rate has reached pre-COVID levels with revenues of over 18.7m. At the current cumulated rate, the company could grow at an accelerated 20% growth rate for FY2023e.
 
The company has also noticeably improved their recurring revenues to 75% up from 70%.
 
The company has now accumulated 25 consecutive growth quarters and generated positive return for shareholders over the past five years.  
Most importantly, the company is increasing their internal investments directly out of their cash flow and cash reserves. The company remains very strong financially with cash on hand of $6.6m and long-term debt free.  
We will be updating our valuation when the company publishes their FY financials in the next few weeks. We are therefore maintaining our BUY rating and our target price of 0.11 AUD / 0.08 EUR.
 

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26135.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date (time) Completion: 06.12.2022 (17:30 am)
Date (time) first transmission: 07.12.2022 (12.00 am)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Die Aspermont Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 0,014EUR gehandelt.


Rating: Kaufen
Analyst: GBC


Diskussion: Wer kennt Aspermont? Geheimtipp unter den Pennystocks
