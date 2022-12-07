Invest today in climate resilience to avoid blackouts and rising costs - says Eurelectric
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Heat waves, wildfires, floods, and cold spells score
new records every year and have a particularly high impact on the electricity
value chain. As the climate clock is ticking and Europe's energy independence
demands faster electrification, the electricity sector needs stronger
investments in adaptation measures.
Over the past decade, extreme climate-related events caused over EUR145 billion
in economic losses across the EU. A new report
(https://resilience.eurelectric.org/) from industry body Eurelectric documents
the amplitude and acceleration of extreme weather impacts on the power sector.
In July 2021, floods in Belgium and Germany resulted in 200 000 customer
outages. During the winter 2021-2022, storms in the UK and Ireland led to over
one million households being without power.
The latest COP brought the need for climate adaptation to the attention of world
leaders. The power sector is already acting and investing now to avoid higher
costs later. Such investment is needed in the entire system: both in grids and
generation assets.
Eurelectric Secretary General Kristian Ruby said:
"Adaptation to climate change and extreme weather has become a big challenge for
power companies. Climate-related resilience is a growing component of utilities'
investment strategies and requires all actors to act together: utilities but
also policymakers and other sectors which are critical during extreme weather
events, such as telecommunications."
The need for grid investments amounts to some EUR400 billion by 2030, out of
which 8% (EUR32 billion) would be for resilience. This share is set to grow as
the world is not on track for the 1.5°C scenario. However, this cost should be
partly balanced out by the increase of cheaper renewables lowering energy
prices.
Investments need clear signals and political directions. The report thereby
recommends to:
- Better coordinate actions of all power system actors (utilities, regulators,
and grid operators);
- Promote a Resilience Incentive Mechanism to pursue adaptation measures and
remunerate system operators' digital investments;
- Consider the electricity market design effects on resilience;
- Reorganise climate adaptation EU funding.
The report will be launched at the digital event The Coming Storm - Building
electricity resilience to extreme weather (https://www.eurelectric.org/events/th
e-coming-storm-building-electricity-resilience-to-extreme-weather/) on 7
December at 15.00 CET.
Note to Editors:
Eurelectric (https://www.eurelectric.org/) represents the interests of the
European electricity industry. With members in over 30 European countries, we
speak for more than 3,500 companies in generation, distribution and supply.
Contact:
Eleonora RINALDI,
Press Officer,
Tel: +32473401729,
e-mail: erinaldi@eurelectric.org
