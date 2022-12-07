Invest today in climate resilience to avoid blackouts and rising costs - says Eurelectric

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Heat waves, wildfires, floods, and cold spells score

new records every year and have a particularly high impact on the electricity

value chain. As the climate clock is ticking and Europe's energy independence

demands faster electrification, the electricity sector needs stronger

investments in adaptation measures.



Over the past decade, extreme climate-related events caused over EUR145 billion

in economic losses across the EU. A new report

(https://resilience.eurelectric.org/) from industry body Eurelectric documents

the amplitude and acceleration of extreme weather impacts on the power sector.

In July 2021, floods in Belgium and Germany resulted in 200 000 customer

outages. During the winter 2021-2022, storms in the UK and Ireland led to over

one million households being without power.





The latest COP brought the need for climate adaptation to the attention of worldleaders. The power sector is already acting and investing now to avoid highercosts later. Such investment is needed in the entire system: both in grids andgeneration assets.Eurelectric Secretary General Kristian Ruby said:"Adaptation to climate change and extreme weather has become a big challenge forpower companies. Climate-related resilience is a growing component of utilities'investment strategies and requires all actors to act together: utilities butalso policymakers and other sectors which are critical during extreme weatherevents, such as telecommunications."The need for grid investments amounts to some EUR400 billion by 2030, out ofwhich 8% (EUR32 billion) would be for resilience. This share is set to grow asthe world is not on track for the 1.5°C scenario. However, this cost should bepartly balanced out by the increase of cheaper renewables lowering energyprices.Investments need clear signals and political directions. The report therebyrecommends to:- Better coordinate actions of all power system actors (utilities, regulators,and grid operators);- Promote a Resilience Incentive Mechanism to pursue adaptation measures andremunerate system operators' digital investments;- Consider the electricity market design effects on resilience;- Reorganise climate adaptation EU funding.The report will be launched at the digital event The Coming Storm - Buildingelectricity resilience to extreme weather (https://www.eurelectric.org/events/the-coming-storm-building-electricity-resilience-to-extreme-weather/) on 7December at 15.00 CET.Note to Editors:Eurelectric (https://www.eurelectric.org/) represents the interests of theEuropean electricity industry. With members in over 30 European countries, wespeak for more than 3,500 companies in generation, distribution and supply.View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invest-today-in-climate-resilience-to-avoid-blackouts-and-rising-costs--says-eurelectric-301696170.htmlContact:Eleonora RINALDI,Press Officer,Tel: +32473401729,e-mail: erinaldi@eurelectric.orgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156001/5388654OTS: Eurelectric