Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen renew longstanding partnership

Oslo, Norway (ots/PRNewswire) - As new gear rolls out, Vail Resorts and Helly

Hansen team up to upcycle the old



Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen today announced the renewal of their longstanding

partnership, marked by the rollout of new uniforms within the Vail Professional

Program. For years, Helly Hansen, a leader in technical outdoor apparel has

provided professional grade gear to the Vail Resorts team of mountain

professionals, gathering insights and feedback which drives the design and

evolution of Helly Hansen uniforms to meet their needs across the demanding

weather conditions encountered on the mountain. Retired uniforms will take on a

new life as one-of-a-kind upcycled products to be sold to consumers.



The Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen partnership is founded on shared values,

including a commitment to innovation, safety, and the enjoyment of the outdoors,

serving their communities, and an obligation to respect and protect the

environment. As their partnership progresses, Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen will

continue to collaborate to define innovative solutions to help people stay and

feel alive in the outdoors.



