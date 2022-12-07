checkAd

Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen renew longstanding partnership

Oslo, Norway (ots/PRNewswire) - As new gear rolls out, Vail Resorts and Helly
Hansen team up to upcycle the old

Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen today announced the renewal of their longstanding
partnership, marked by the rollout of new uniforms within the Vail Professional
Program. For years, Helly Hansen, a leader in technical outdoor apparel has
provided professional grade gear to the Vail Resorts team of mountain
professionals, gathering insights and feedback which drives the design and
evolution of Helly Hansen uniforms to meet their needs across the demanding
weather conditions encountered on the mountain. Retired uniforms will take on a
new life as one-of-a-kind upcycled products to be sold to consumers.

The Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen partnership is founded on shared values,
including a commitment to innovation, safety, and the enjoyment of the outdoors,
serving their communities, and an obligation to respect and protect the
environment. As their partnership progresses, Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen will
continue to collaborate to define innovative solutions to help people stay and
feel alive in the outdoors.

"Hearing directly from our team on what they need and what matters most was a
critical part of this process," said Bill Rock, senior vice president of the
Mountain Division for Vail Resorts. "We also want to ensure we are upcycling our
gear in an environmentally responsible way, in line with our company values and
our Commitment to Zero goal: to have a zero net operating footprint by 2030. Our
partnership with Helly Hansen is rooted in these shared values and guides our
collaboration."

Working with professionals and top athletes from around the world, Helly Hansen
has a deep understanding of their needs, enabling them to create apparel and
gear that performs in even the harshest conditions. Based on a longstanding
relationship with the Vail Resorts team and employees, Helly Hansen has
redesigned the Vail Resorts uniforms this season with a focus on safety,
performance, and sustainability. Beginning during the 2022/23 season, and
rolling out over multiple years, team members at 37 of Vail Resorts' properties
will receive these completely redesigned uniforms, and Helly Hansen will
continue to work with their team to gather feedback to continuously evolve their
uniforms for future seasons.

"We are proud of our long-term relationship with the entire Vail Resorts team,
an organization that embodies our mission of creating professional grade gear to
help people stay and feel alive," said Oliver Flaser, Category Managing Director
for Professional Services at Helly Hansen. "With a multitude of resorts spanning
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  13   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen renew longstanding partnership As new gear rolls out, Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen team up to upcycle the old Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen today announced the renewal of their longstanding partnership, marked by the rollout of new uniforms within the Vail Professional Program. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Daewoong Pharmaceutical gibt Erfolg bei der Entwicklung eines neuen Antidiabetikums bekannt und ...
221 Leser
Q Suvoda bringt eCOA-spezifisches Sprach- und Design-Toolkit auf den Markt und geht in die zweite ...
221 Leser
WAZ: Chemiekonzern Evonik erwägt Kurzarbeit
216 Leser
Turn Biotechnologies verändert Paradigma der Hautverjüngung
216 Leser
COP15: internationale Konferenz über Lösungen für die zugrundeliegenden Ursachen des ...
199 Leser
TÜV SÜD: Das sind die Cybersecurity-Trends 2023 (FOTO)
115 Leser
PowMr ist weltweit auf der Suche nach Vertriebspartnern und will seinen Service durch die ...
115 Leser
Anaqua und PatSnap: Gemeinsame Lösung für das Management von geistigem Eigentum in der Pharmaindustrie
113 Leser
Schöne Bescherung, Kommentar zum Subventionsstreit von Stefan Reccius
111 Leser
Neuauftrag: Klüh neuer Catering-Partner der Handwerkskammer Düsseldorf
108 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6889 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2103 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
993 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
990 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
941 Leser
Neues Modell sorgt für mehr Tempo beim Glasfaserausbau in Deutschland / Erstes Projekt in der ...
752 Leser
Volle Flexibilität: Nect Ident kann zur Registrierung bei Krankenkassen verwendet werden und schafft Alternativen ...
740 Leser
Zinsen für Tages- und Festgeld weiter auf Rekordjagd (FOTO)
680 Leser
Zu mehr Fachkräften im neuen Jahr - Experte nennt 5 Tipps, wie Handwerksbetriebe den ...
583 Leser
GGPoker erhält deutsche Online-Poker Lizenz (FOTO)
547 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6889 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2103 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1455 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
1040 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
993 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
990 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
941 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
939 Leser
KVB Finanz informiert: So funktioniert eine Finanzierung mit den Experten der KVB
870 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6889 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3889 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3853 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
3049 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3036 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2944 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2592 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2520 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
2436 Leser