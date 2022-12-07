Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen renew longstanding partnership
Oslo, Norway (ots/PRNewswire) - As new gear rolls out, Vail Resorts and Helly
Hansen team up to upcycle the old
Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen today announced the renewal of their longstanding
partnership, marked by the rollout of new uniforms within the Vail Professional
Program. For years, Helly Hansen, a leader in technical outdoor apparel has
provided professional grade gear to the Vail Resorts team of mountain
professionals, gathering insights and feedback which drives the design and
evolution of Helly Hansen uniforms to meet their needs across the demanding
weather conditions encountered on the mountain. Retired uniforms will take on a
new life as one-of-a-kind upcycled products to be sold to consumers.
The Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen partnership is founded on shared values,
including a commitment to innovation, safety, and the enjoyment of the outdoors,
serving their communities, and an obligation to respect and protect the
environment. As their partnership progresses, Vail Resorts and Helly Hansen will
continue to collaborate to define innovative solutions to help people stay and
feel alive in the outdoors.
"Hearing directly from our team on what they need and what matters most was a
critical part of this process," said Bill Rock, senior vice president of the
Mountain Division for Vail Resorts. "We also want to ensure we are upcycling our
gear in an environmentally responsible way, in line with our company values and
our Commitment to Zero goal: to have a zero net operating footprint by 2030. Our
partnership with Helly Hansen is rooted in these shared values and guides our
collaboration."
Working with professionals and top athletes from around the world, Helly Hansen
has a deep understanding of their needs, enabling them to create apparel and
gear that performs in even the harshest conditions. Based on a longstanding
relationship with the Vail Resorts team and employees, Helly Hansen has
redesigned the Vail Resorts uniforms this season with a focus on safety,
performance, and sustainability. Beginning during the 2022/23 season, and
rolling out over multiple years, team members at 37 of Vail Resorts' properties
will receive these completely redesigned uniforms, and Helly Hansen will
continue to work with their team to gather feedback to continuously evolve their
uniforms for future seasons.
"We are proud of our long-term relationship with the entire Vail Resorts team,
an organization that embodies our mission of creating professional grade gear to
help people stay and feel alive," said Oliver Flaser, Category Managing Director
for Professional Services at Helly Hansen. "With a multitude of resorts spanning
