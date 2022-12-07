Skyservice Expands its Network to California with New Jet Center
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - The modern facility will provide world-class aviation
services to the Napa community
Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice California" or "Skyservice"), a North
American leader in business aviation, announced today its award-winning private
jet center network will be expanding to Napa, California.
The 60,000-square-foot full-service private jet center at Napa County Airport
(APC) will include fixed-based operations (FBO) and maintenance services. The
new facility will also provide luxurious lounge amenities for passengers and
flight crews, conference room capabilities and upscale customer services.
services to the Napa community
Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice California" or "Skyservice"), a North
American leader in business aviation, announced today its award-winning private
jet center network will be expanding to Napa, California.
The 60,000-square-foot full-service private jet center at Napa County Airport
(APC) will include fixed-based operations (FBO) and maintenance services. The
new facility will also provide luxurious lounge amenities for passengers and
flight crews, conference room capabilities and upscale customer services.
"We are excited to develop a private jet facility that will serve as the
pinnacle gateway to one of North America's most renowned recreation hubs,"
stated Benjamin Murray, president, and CEO, Skyservice. "Our expansion in Napa
demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class private aviation services
in North America, supporting local communities and their economies."
The state-of-the-art facility will house a 40,000-square-foot hangar with
28-foot-high and 160-foot-wide doors that can accommodate newer aircraft such as
the Gulfstream 650 while supporting the airport's more popular Citation and
Challenger aircraft with ease. Upon completion, the facility will support some
of the industry's top sustainable operations solutions.
"We are passionate about shaping the future of business aviation by offering
innovative and responsible operations to our customers. With a strong commitment
to reduce carbon emissions and work toward climate action, we strive to improve
and implement sustainable initiatives in our industry and seek partners sharing
our vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future."
Construction will commence in the new year. Beginning January 2023, Skyservice
will temporarily operate out of a modular facility at Napa County Airport.
Skyservice Business Aviation has consistently been rated best FBO in Canada by
readers of Aviation International News (AIN) and by the Professional Pilot
Magazine, PRASE survey.
About Skyservice(TM)
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3730743-1&h=597454837&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sky
service.com&a=Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation
dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence.
Celebrating its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the
business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America.
Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities,
first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and
acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and
beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/ (https://c212.net/c/link
/?t=0&l=en&o=3730743-1&h=2226363764&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.skyservice.com%2F&a=http%
3A%2F%2Fwww.skyservice.com%2F) .
Vanessa Engel, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Skyservice
Business Aviation, T: +1 416.523.1089, Email:
mailto:Vanessa_Engel@skyservice.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963641/Skyservice_Business_Aviation_In
c____Mississauga__ON_Skyservice_E.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=37307
43-1&h=3492864699&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1963641%2FSkyserv
ice_Business_Aviation_Inc____Mississauga__ON_Skyservice_E.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmm
a.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1963641%2FSkyservice_Business_Aviation_Inc____Mississ
auga__ON_Skyservice_E.jpg)
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyservice-exp
ands-its-network-to-california-with-new-jet-center-301697275.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167207/5389292
OTS: Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON
pinnacle gateway to one of North America's most renowned recreation hubs,"
stated Benjamin Murray, president, and CEO, Skyservice. "Our expansion in Napa
demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class private aviation services
in North America, supporting local communities and their economies."
The state-of-the-art facility will house a 40,000-square-foot hangar with
28-foot-high and 160-foot-wide doors that can accommodate newer aircraft such as
the Gulfstream 650 while supporting the airport's more popular Citation and
Challenger aircraft with ease. Upon completion, the facility will support some
of the industry's top sustainable operations solutions.
"We are passionate about shaping the future of business aviation by offering
innovative and responsible operations to our customers. With a strong commitment
to reduce carbon emissions and work toward climate action, we strive to improve
and implement sustainable initiatives in our industry and seek partners sharing
our vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future."
Construction will commence in the new year. Beginning January 2023, Skyservice
will temporarily operate out of a modular facility at Napa County Airport.
Skyservice Business Aviation has consistently been rated best FBO in Canada by
readers of Aviation International News (AIN) and by the Professional Pilot
Magazine, PRASE survey.
About Skyservice(TM)
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3730743-1&h=597454837&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sky
service.com&a=Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation
dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence.
Celebrating its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the
business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America.
Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities,
first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and
acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and
beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/ (https://c212.net/c/link
/?t=0&l=en&o=3730743-1&h=2226363764&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.skyservice.com%2F&a=http%
3A%2F%2Fwww.skyservice.com%2F) .
Vanessa Engel, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Skyservice
Business Aviation, T: +1 416.523.1089, Email:
mailto:Vanessa_Engel@skyservice.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963641/Skyservice_Business_Aviation_In
c____Mississauga__ON_Skyservice_E.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=37307
43-1&h=3492864699&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1963641%2FSkyserv
ice_Business_Aviation_Inc____Mississauga__ON_Skyservice_E.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmm
a.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1963641%2FSkyservice_Business_Aviation_Inc____Mississ
auga__ON_Skyservice_E.jpg)
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyservice-exp
ands-its-network-to-california-with-new-jet-center-301697275.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167207/5389292
OTS: Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 24 | 0 |