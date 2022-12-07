Skyservice Expands its Network to California with New Jet Center

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - The modern facility will provide world-class aviation

services to the Napa community



Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice California" or "Skyservice"), a North

American leader in business aviation, announced today its award-winning private

jet center network will be expanding to Napa, California.



The 60,000-square-foot full-service private jet center at Napa County Airport

(APC) will include fixed-based operations (FBO) and maintenance services. The

new facility will also provide luxurious lounge amenities for passengers and

flight crews, conference room capabilities and upscale customer services.





"We are excited to develop a private jet facility that will serve as thepinnacle gateway to one of North America's most renowned recreation hubs,"stated Benjamin Murray, president, and CEO, Skyservice. "Our expansion in Napademonstrates our commitment to providing world-class private aviation servicesin North America, supporting local communities and their economies."The state-of-the-art facility will house a 40,000-square-foot hangar with28-foot-high and 160-foot-wide doors that can accommodate newer aircraft such asthe Gulfstream 650 while supporting the airport's more popular Citation andChallenger aircraft with ease. Upon completion, the facility will support someof the industry's top sustainable operations solutions."We are passionate about shaping the future of business aviation by offeringinnovative and responsible operations to our customers. With a strong commitmentto reduce carbon emissions and work toward climate action, we strive to improveand implement sustainable initiatives in our industry and seek partners sharingour vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future."Construction will commence in the new year. Beginning January 2023, Skyservicewill temporarily operate out of a modular facility at Napa County Airport.Skyservice Business Aviation has consistently been rated best FBO in Canada byreaders of Aviation International News (AIN) and by the Professional PilotMagazine, PRASE survey.About Skyservice(TM)Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviationdedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence.Celebrating its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of thebusiness aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America.Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities,first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales andacquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above andbeyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.Vanessa Engel, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, SkyserviceBusiness Aviation, T: +1 416.523.1089, Email:Vanessa_Engel@skyservice.com