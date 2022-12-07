checkAd

Skyservice Expands its Network to California with New Jet Center

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - The modern facility will provide world-class aviation
services to the Napa community

Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice California" or "Skyservice"), a North
American leader in business aviation, announced today its award-winning private
jet center network will be expanding to Napa, California.

The 60,000-square-foot full-service private jet center at Napa County Airport
(APC) will include fixed-based operations (FBO) and maintenance services. The
new facility will also provide luxurious lounge amenities for passengers and
flight crews, conference room capabilities and upscale customer services.

"We are excited to develop a private jet facility that will serve as the
pinnacle gateway to one of North America's most renowned recreation hubs,"
stated Benjamin Murray, president, and CEO, Skyservice. "Our expansion in Napa
demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class private aviation services
in North America, supporting local communities and their economies."

The state-of-the-art facility will house a 40,000-square-foot hangar with
28-foot-high and 160-foot-wide doors that can accommodate newer aircraft such as
the Gulfstream 650 while supporting the airport's more popular Citation and
Challenger aircraft with ease. Upon completion, the facility will support some
of the industry's top sustainable operations solutions.

"We are passionate about shaping the future of business aviation by offering
innovative and responsible operations to our customers. With a strong commitment
to reduce carbon emissions and work toward climate action, we strive to improve
and implement sustainable initiatives in our industry and seek partners sharing
our vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future."

Construction will commence in the new year. Beginning January 2023, Skyservice
will temporarily operate out of a modular facility at Napa County Airport.
Skyservice Business Aviation has consistently been rated best FBO in Canada by
readers of Aviation International News (AIN) and by the Professional Pilot
Magazine, PRASE survey.

About Skyservice(TM)

https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3730743-1&h=597454837&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sky
service.com&a=Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation
dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence.
Celebrating its 36th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the
business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America.
Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities,
first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and
acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and
beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/ (https://c212.net/c/link
/?t=0&l=en&o=3730743-1&h=2226363764&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.skyservice.com%2F&a=http%
3A%2F%2Fwww.skyservice.com%2F) .

Vanessa Engel, Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, Skyservice
Business Aviation, T: +1 416.523.1089, Email:
mailto:Vanessa_Engel@skyservice.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963641/Skyservice_Business_Aviation_In
c____Mississauga__ON_Skyservice_E.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=37307
43-1&h=3492864699&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1963641%2FSkyserv
ice_Business_Aviation_Inc____Mississauga__ON_Skyservice_E.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmm
a.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1963641%2FSkyservice_Business_Aviation_Inc____Mississ
auga__ON_Skyservice_E.jpg)

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skyservice-exp
ands-its-network-to-california-with-new-jet-center-301697275.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167207/5389292
OTS: Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  24   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Skyservice Expands its Network to California with New Jet Center The modern facility will provide world-class aviation services to the Napa community Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice California" or "Skyservice"), a North American leader in business aviation, announced today its award-winning private jet …

Nachrichten des Autors

Turn Biotechnologies verändert Paradigma der Hautverjüngung
312 Leser
COP15: internationale Konferenz über Lösungen für die zugrundeliegenden Ursachen des ...
267 Leser
Anaqua und PatSnap: Gemeinsame Lösung für das Management von geistigem Eigentum in der Pharmaindustrie
257 Leser
Daewoong Pharmaceutical gibt Erfolg bei der Entwicklung eines neuen Antidiabetikums bekannt und ...
221 Leser
Q Suvoda bringt eCOA-spezifisches Sprach- und Design-Toolkit auf den Markt und geht in die zweite ...
221 Leser
Zusätzlicher Veröffentlichungstermin des Statistischen Bundesamtes (DESTATIS) am ...
211 Leser
Pride Index 2022: Ketchum gehört zu den Top 5 der LGBTIQ+ freundlichsten Arbeitgebenden im deutschen Mittelstand ...
189 Leser
Einride erhält 500 Millionen Dollar Finanzierung, um nachhaltige Transformation des ...
142 Leser
Lampe Asset Management besetzt Nachhaltigkeitskomitee neu
133 Leser
Top-10-Trends der Marketing-Kommunikation - Bundesverband Industrie-Kommunikation (bvik) stellt ...
119 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6913 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2111 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
993 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
990 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
965 Leser
Neues Modell sorgt für mehr Tempo beim Glasfaserausbau in Deutschland / Erstes Projekt in der ...
752 Leser
Volle Flexibilität: Nect Ident kann zur Registrierung bei Krankenkassen verwendet werden und schafft Alternativen ...
740 Leser
Zinsen für Tages- und Festgeld weiter auf Rekordjagd (FOTO)
680 Leser
Employer Branding neu gedacht - 5 Benefits, über die sich Handwerksmitarbeiter zum neuen Jahr ...
584 Leser
Zu mehr Fachkräften im neuen Jahr - Experte nennt 5 Tipps, wie Handwerksbetriebe den ...
583 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6913 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2111 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1455 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1054 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
1040 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
993 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
990 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
965 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
939 Leser
KVB Finanz informiert: So funktioniert eine Finanzierung mit den Experten der KVB
870 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
6913 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3889 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3857 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
3049 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3044 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2944 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2592 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2520 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
2436 Leser