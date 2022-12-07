Ferrero Group to acquire Wells Enterprises, maker of ice cream brands Blue Bunny® and Bomb Pop®

Luxembourg and Le Mars, Iowa (ots/PRNewswire) - Deal to fuel the continued

growth of two family companies



The Ferrero Group (Ferrero) and Wells Enterprises (Wells) today announced an

agreement for Ferrero to acquire Wells, its operations and its strong ice cream

brands, which include Blue Bunny®, Blue Ribbon Classics®, Bomb Pop® and Halo

Top®. The acquisition is part of Ferrero's strategic growth ambitions for the

ice cream category and Wells' vision for accelerated growth.



Ferrero and Wells are both family companies with extensive confectionery and ice

cream experience, quality products, proud heritage and a strong portfolio of

well-loved brands.





Ferrero - which started in 1946 as a small pastry shop in Alba, Italy - hasgrown to become a global leader in sweet-packaged foods, includingconfectionery, biscuits, ice cream and better-for-you-snacking. Its brandsinclude Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Ferrero Rocher®.Wells has become the world's largest family owned and managed ice cream companysince it was founded in 1913 as a dairy delivery wagon business.Wells Enterprises will remain a stand-alone business with its offices in LeMars, Iowa and production operations in Le Mars; Henderson, Nevada; and Dunkirk,New York. After the transaction closes, Mike Wells, member of the foundingfamily and current chief executive officer and chief engagement officer, willserve as an adviser to support the transition and maintain his active role inthe Le Mars community. Current Wells President Liam Killeen will be named ChiefExecutive Officer, and the existing leadership team will remain in place."We are a 100-year-old company focused on adapting for the next 100 years," saidMike Wells. "Ferrero is a likeminded company with a commitment to providinghigh-quality, premium sweet-packaged food products that bring joy to consumersaround the world. This acquisition puts the business in the best possible hands,and I look forward to supporting the entire Wells team and Ferrero with thetransition.""This is an exciting day that accelerates growth and ensures a bright future forour company and everyone associated with it," said Liam Killeen. "Ferrero'sbrands and reputation for world-class quality are a perfect match with what hasmade Wells so successful - and we will be even better together going forward."This deal continues the Ferrero Group's expansion agenda in North Americafollowing the successfully managed acquisitions of Fannie May (2017), formerNestlé U.S. confectionery business and Kellogg company's cookies and fruitsnacks businesses (2018). Ferrero's North American footprint expansion has beenfurther strengthened through its related parties, with the acquisition of