Ferrero Group to acquire Wells Enterprises, maker of ice cream brands Blue Bunny® and Bomb Pop®
Luxembourg and Le Mars, Iowa (ots/PRNewswire) - Deal to fuel the continued
growth of two family companies
The Ferrero Group (Ferrero) and Wells Enterprises (Wells) today announced an
agreement for Ferrero to acquire Wells, its operations and its strong ice cream
brands, which include Blue Bunny®, Blue Ribbon Classics®, Bomb Pop® and Halo
Top®. The acquisition is part of Ferrero's strategic growth ambitions for the
ice cream category and Wells' vision for accelerated growth.
Ferrero and Wells are both family companies with extensive confectionery and ice
cream experience, quality products, proud heritage and a strong portfolio of
well-loved brands.
Ferrero - which started in 1946 as a small pastry shop in Alba, Italy - has
grown to become a global leader in sweet-packaged foods, including
confectionery, biscuits, ice cream and better-for-you-snacking. Its brands
include Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Ferrero Rocher®.
Wells has become the world's largest family owned and managed ice cream company
since it was founded in 1913 as a dairy delivery wagon business.
Wells Enterprises will remain a stand-alone business with its offices in Le
Mars, Iowa and production operations in Le Mars; Henderson, Nevada; and Dunkirk,
New York. After the transaction closes, Mike Wells, member of the founding
family and current chief executive officer and chief engagement officer, will
serve as an adviser to support the transition and maintain his active role in
the Le Mars community. Current Wells President Liam Killeen will be named Chief
Executive Officer, and the existing leadership team will remain in place.
"We are a 100-year-old company focused on adapting for the next 100 years," said
Mike Wells. "Ferrero is a likeminded company with a commitment to providing
high-quality, premium sweet-packaged food products that bring joy to consumers
around the world. This acquisition puts the business in the best possible hands,
and I look forward to supporting the entire Wells team and Ferrero with the
transition."
"This is an exciting day that accelerates growth and ensures a bright future for
our company and everyone associated with it," said Liam Killeen. "Ferrero's
brands and reputation for world-class quality are a perfect match with what has
made Wells so successful - and we will be even better together going forward."
This deal continues the Ferrero Group's expansion agenda in North America
following the successfully managed acquisitions of Fannie May (2017), former
Nestlé U.S. confectionery business and Kellogg company's cookies and fruit
snacks businesses (2018). Ferrero's North American footprint expansion has been
further strengthened through its related parties, with the acquisition of
