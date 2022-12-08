checkAd

First Majestic Announces Proposed Sale of The La Parrilla Silver Mine for Up To US$33.5 Million

 

December 7, 2022. Vancouver, BC, Canada - First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement dated December 7, 2022 to sell its 100% owned past producing La Parrilla Silver Mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico to Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag”) (GOG: TSX.V) for total consideration of up to US$33.5 million (the “Transaction”).

 

On closing of the Transaction, First Majestic will receive 143,673,684 Golden Tag shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.19 per share having an aggregate value of US$20.0 million (the "Consideration Shares") and representing approximately 40% of the outstanding shares in Golden Tag. First Majestic will receive up to US$13.5 million (see terms below) in the form of three milestone payments in either cash or shares in Golden Tag with the share price and number of shares to be determined upon the anniversary date (where applicable).

 

Milestone:

Agreement Terms:

 (in the amount of):

Repayment

Payable upon the earlier of (1) 18 months following the closing of the Transaction; and (2) receipt of certain approvals in Mexico.

US$2,700,000 Cash

First Deferred Payment

Payable upon receipt of a written resource estimate prepared by a qualified person, of (i) 5 million ounces or more of AgEq reserves on La Parrilla, or (ii) 22 million ounces of AgEq measured and indicated resources on La Parrilla.

US$5,750,000 Cash or Shares

Second Deferred Payment

Payable upon receipt of a written resource estimate prepared by a qualified person, of 12.5 million ounces of AgEq measured and indicated resources in a new zone on La Parrilla, in respect of which no mineral reserves or resources have been identified.

US$5,050,000 Cash or Shares

 

The Consideration Shares are subject to a six-month holding period in which 25% of the Consideration Shares will vest semi-annually over a 24-month period (see table below).

Seite 1 von 4


Diskussion: First Majestic, ein Silberjunior auf dem Weg in die Mittelklasse?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  161   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

First Majestic Announces Proposed Sale of The La Parrilla Silver Mine for Up To US$33.5 Million  December 7, 2022. Vancouver, BC, Canada - First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement dated December 7, 2022 to sell its 100% owned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Scryb meldet erfolgreiches Listing von Cybeats Technologies und damit zusammenhängende ...
388 Leser
Oberon Uranium führt die Explorationsaktivitäten auf seinem ehemals produzierenden Lucky Boy ...
100 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: CBD: Ein Wirkstoff mit vielen Anwendungsbereichen - und Chancen für Innocan Pharma
1136 Leser
Usha Resources identifiziert Evaporitkristalle, die auf Solezone in geringer Tiefe im ...
423 Leser
Scryb meldet erfolgreiches Listing von Cybeats Technologies und damit zusammenhängende ...
388 Leser
Alpha Lithium schließt bedingungslosen Kaufvertrag für Tolillar Salar, Argentinien, ab
369 Leser
Sovereign gliedert eigenständige Grafitprojekte aus
339 Leser
Patriot Battery Metals nimmt den Handel an der ASX auf
324 Leser
Vicinity Motor Corp. meldet Partnerschaft mit Omega Liquid Waste Solutions zur Umrüstung des VMC ...
244 Leser
CropEnergies baut Anlage für erneuerbares Ethylacetat bei Zeitz
238 Leser
Gartner bezeichnet Cybeats in seinem jüngsten Bericht über 2022 neu entstehende Technologien als ...
232 Leser
Recharge Resources durchteuft in der Bohrung 1 im Lithiumsalarprojekt Pocitos 1 den ersten ...
222 Leser
Innocan Pharma meldet Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal 2022 mit einer Umsatzsteigerung von 700 % im ...
2383 Leser
Innocan Pharma unterzeichnet einen ersten Beratungsvertrag zur Kommerzialisierung seines ...
1429 Leser
TECO 2030 ASA erhält ca. 100 Millionen NOK strategische Investition von SunHydrogen, Inc. mit Sitz ...(1) 
1362 Leser
Uranium Energy Corp. erhöht die lizenzierte Kapazität von Hobson als größte Urananlage in Texas ...
1229 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: CBD: Ein Wirkstoff mit vielen Anwendungsbereichen - und Chancen für Innocan Pharma
1136 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Klinische Testphase erreicht: Innocan Pharmas Meilensteine auf dem Weg zu CBD-Patenten
1112 Leser
Core One Labs bereitet sich auf die kommerzielle Produktion von Psilocybin in API-Qualität vor; ...
1017 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations zu Innocan Pharma - CBD-Patente (Cannabis) von Innocan Pharma: Warum jeder Meilenstein im Patent-Prozess zählt
938 Leser
Trillion Energy informiert über aktuelle Betriebssituation im Gasfeld SASB
915 Leser
Halo Collective gibt umsatzstärkstes Quartal für Budega-Einzelhandelsstandorte bekannt und plant ...
887 Leser
Sibanye Stillwater: Betriebs- und Finanzergebnisse für die sechs Monate zum 30. Juni 2022
17781 Leser
Marc Geen, Gründer von Speakeasy, informiert über Aktuelles aus dem Unternehmen
4857 Leser
PowerTap meldet den aktuellen Stand der Unternehmenstätigkeiten
4826 Leser
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Bohrergebnisse entwickeln Projekt Skaergaard weiter
4152 Leser
TopTrade Investor: APPLE, AMAZON oder GOLDPREIS? Zahlenflut!
4033 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations zu CoinAnalyst: Kanadische Unternehmen an den deutschen Börsen
3923 Leser
TopTrade Investor: CRASH - DAX mit Kursziel 8.000 – Netflix schwach – Goldpreis kontert
3262 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Der „göttlich schöne“ Rohstoff bringt Vielfalt: Vanadium Resources, thyssenkrupp und Energy ...
3156 Leser
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: InnoCan erreicht Schlüsseletappe mit Cannabis-Wirkstoff
3055 Leser
GOLDINVEST: Spey Resources verpflichtet Lithium-Sole-Schwergewicht Phillip Thomas als neuen CEO
2824 Leser