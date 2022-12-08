checkAd

German battery pioneer closes Series A financing round 60 million euros for Customcells (FOTO)

Itzehoe/Tübingen (ots) -

- Customcells is a leading battery cell developer and producer with a focus on
customized solutions for the industry, as well as special applications
- The company plans to use the money to advance electric flying; further
internationalization planned
- CEO Dirk Abendroth announces ambitious growth course
- Europe's leading climate tech VC World Fund leads the round as lead investor
together with Hamburg-based family office Abacon Capital; Vsquared Ventures
and Porsche also participate

Customcells is aiming for a leading role in the global premium battery market.
To this end, the company has now successfully completed a Series A financing
round and raised a total of 60 million euros. Europe's leading climate tech
venture capitalist World Fund (https://www.worldfund.vc/) is the lead investor
together with the Hamburg-based family office Abacon Capital
(https://abacon.capital/) . Customcells intends to use the money to expand its
activities in the electrification of air traffic, intensify its research and
development work and drive forward its internationalization.

"Our goal is to create and shape a new premium segment in the international
battery cell market," says Dirk Abendroth, CEO of the Customcells Group since
May 2022. "This includes a next generation of battery cells that are tailor-made
to meet the needs of our customers. Customcells is set to become a global player
- a major premium brand in its own right in the global battery cell business."

The existing investor Vsquared Ventures (http://www.vsquared.vc) has once again
increased its stake in the company. With Porsche (http://www.porsche.com/) , a
second existing investor has participated in the financing round. The seed
investor 468 Capital (https://www.468cap.com/) , which believed in Customcells'
ideas early on, will remain involved in the company in the future, as will
Primepulse (https://primepulse.com/) . Customcells founders Leopold König and
Torge Thönnessen will remain the company's largest shareholders after the
funding.

"Energy storage is the critical technology for the further expansion of
renewable energy and thus for the further decarbonization of the global
economy," says Daria Saharova, co-founder of World Fund. "Customcells has the
opportunity to enable the disruption of aviation and thus rapidly decarbonize
the entire industry."

The World Fund only invests in companies with climate technologies that have the
potential to save at least 100 million tons of CO2e per year. To this end, the
venture capitalist has developed its own methodology called Climate Performance
Potential, or CPP.

"The electrification of our economy is only just beginning and is driving the
transformation of the world's three largest markets - energy, buildings and
mobility. Energy storage is the critical link," says Tobias Krauss, CEO of
Abacon Capital. "Customcells is uniquely positioned to do this and inspires its
customers as a reliable partner."

Customcells - with locations in Itzehoe and Tübingen - is a spin-off of the
Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft and has been active in the development and series
production of state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery cells for more than ten
years. The company works along the entire value chain, from development to
certification and series production to recycling.

Among other things, Customcells intends to use the investor funds to accelerate
its position in the electrification of aviation and create competitive
advantages through a first2market approach. This includes significantly more
powerful battery cells than the competition, and certifications by the European
Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The company intends to further accelerate its technological lead with the help
of significantly increased research and development activities. Specifically, a
total of 50 patents will be registered in 2022, and these are to be
significantly expanded in the following years.

"Our fund stands for the industrialisation of next-gen technologies and at
Customcells the next generation of cell technology is currently being created.
With ten years of know-how and numerous patents, the company is ideally
positioned to be the market leader in this field," says Herbert Mangesius,
Partner at Vsquared Ventures.

Contact for Media :

Mike Eisermann
CUSTOMCELLS Itzehoe
Fraunhoferstr. 1b
25524 Itzehoe
E-Mail: mailto:mike.eisermann@customcells.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156638/5389393
OTS: CUSTOMCELLS®



