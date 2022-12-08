Itzehoe/Tübingen (ots) -



- Customcells is a leading battery cell developer and producer with a focus on

customized solutions for the industry, as well as special applications

- The company plans to use the money to advance electric flying; further

internationalization planned

- CEO Dirk Abendroth announces ambitious growth course

- Europe's leading climate tech VC World Fund leads the round as lead investor

together with Hamburg-based family office Abacon Capital; Vsquared Ventures

and Porsche also participate



Customcells is aiming for a leading role in the global premium battery market.

To this end, the company has now successfully completed a Series A financing

round and raised a total of 60 million euros. Europe's leading climate tech

venture capitalist World Fund (https://www.worldfund.vc/) is the lead investor

together with the Hamburg-based family office Abacon Capital

(https://abacon.capital/) . Customcells intends to use the money to expand its

activities in the electrification of air traffic, intensify its research and

development work and drive forward its internationalization.





"Our goal is to create and shape a new premium segment in the internationalbattery cell market," says Dirk Abendroth, CEO of the Customcells Group sinceMay 2022. "This includes a next generation of battery cells that are tailor-madeto meet the needs of our customers. Customcells is set to become a global player- a major premium brand in its own right in the global battery cell business."The existing investor Vsquared Ventures (http://www.vsquared.vc) has once againincreased its stake in the company. With Porsche (http://www.porsche.com/) , asecond existing investor has participated in the financing round. The seedinvestor 468 Capital (https://www.468cap.com/) , which believed in Customcells'ideas early on, will remain involved in the company in the future, as willPrimepulse (https://primepulse.com/) . Customcells founders Leopold König andTorge Thönnessen will remain the company's largest shareholders after thefunding."Energy storage is the critical technology for the further expansion ofrenewable energy and thus for the further decarbonization of the globaleconomy," says Daria Saharova, co-founder of World Fund. "Customcells has theopportunity to enable the disruption of aviation and thus rapidly decarbonizethe entire industry."The World Fund only invests in companies with climate technologies that have thepotential to save at least 100 million tons of CO2e per year. To this end, theventure capitalist has developed its own methodology called Climate PerformancePotential, or CPP."The electrification of our economy is only just beginning and is driving thetransformation of the world's three largest markets - energy, buildings andmobility. Energy storage is the critical link," says Tobias Krauss, CEO ofAbacon Capital. "Customcells is uniquely positioned to do this and inspires itscustomers as a reliable partner."Customcells - with locations in Itzehoe and Tübingen - is a spin-off of theFraunhofer-Gesellschaft and has been active in the development and seriesproduction of state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery cells for more than tenyears. The company works along the entire value chain, from development tocertification and series production to recycling.Among other things, Customcells intends to use the investor funds to accelerateits position in the electrification of aviation and create competitiveadvantages through a first2market approach. This includes significantly morepowerful battery cells than the competition, and certifications by the EuropeanAviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).The company intends to further accelerate its technological lead with the helpof significantly increased research and development activities. Specifically, atotal of 50 patents will be registered in 2022, and these are to besignificantly expanded in the following years."Our fund stands for the industrialisation of next-gen technologies and atCustomcells the next generation of cell technology is currently being created.With ten years of know-how and numerous patents, the company is ideallypositioned to be the market leader in this field," says Herbert Mangesius,Partner at Vsquared Ventures.Contact for Media :Mike EisermannCUSTOMCELLS ItzehoeFraunhoferstr. 1b25524 ItzehoeE-Mail: mailto:mike.eisermann@customcells.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156638/5389393OTS: CUSTOMCELLS®