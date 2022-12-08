Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 0.98 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



9-month 2022: Landi Renzo continues on a clear growth path despite difficult environment; positive operating earnings development; GBC estimates and price target confirmed after reaffirmation of corporate guidance



Business development 9-month 2022



Landi Renzo S.p.A. published its nine-month figures for the current business year at the end of November. According to these figures, the technology group continued its growth course in the first three business quarters despite a challenging environment (Ukraine war, COVID aftermath, supply chain problems, etc.). Compared to the same period of the previous year, consolidated revenues increased significantly by 33.1% to EUR 216.35 million (9M 2021: EUR 162.56 million).



The dynamic increase in group turnover was due to significant (organic) growth effects from an increased business volume in both business fields - Green Transportation and Clean Tech Solutions. The technology company benefited in particular from increased investments in gas and hydrogen infrastructures (infrastructure business) and robust after-market demand (automotive retrofit business). In addition, inorganic growth effects from acquisitions (Metatron Group and Ido Meccanica) also contributed significantly to the positive sales trend.



The Group's revenues were primarily driven by the core business area of Green Transportation. In this Group division, the revenue generated increased significantly by 17.9% to EUR 141.24 million (9M 2021: EUR 119.83 million), mainly due to the recovery effects in the aftermarket business in Latin America and Europe as well as increased orders from leading OEM customers. The Metatron Group, which was acquired last summer, contributed EUR 10.41 million to the increase in segment revenue.



The Clean Tech Solutions business field (SAFE & CEC, consolidation of the investment from May 2021) was also able to increase its segment revenue (excluding the revenue of Idro Meccanica S.r.l. of EUR 3.68 million acquired at the beginning of 2022) by 7.80% to EUR 71.44 million (pro forma revenue without Idro Meccanica 9M 2021: EUR 66.30 million). The significant increase in revenue reflects the increased interest of numerous countries in gas mobility, which are expanding their gas-based distribution networks (gas filling stations, etc.) as part of this. It should be noted here that the business development of the division was also negatively affected by difficulties on the procurement markets (unstable supply chains, etc.), and thus stood in the way of an even more positive business development.



