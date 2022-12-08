checkAd
Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): BUY
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Original-Research Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Bitcoin Group SE

Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE
ISIN: DE000A1TNV91

Anlass der Studie: Research Note
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 50.00 EUR
Letzte Ratingänderung: 31.12.2023
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

Foundation laid for a dividend stock.
 
Due to the significantly clouded capital and crypto markets, the company has adjusted its guidance. Thus, the management of Bitcoin Group SE now expects sharply declining revenues and an EBITDA in the lower single-digit million range. Previously, the guidance was for slightly declining revenues and EBITDA in the upper single-digit million range. We also assume that there will be no short-term recovery on the capital markets in the current fiscal year and have adjusted our forecast. We expect revenues of EUR 7.0 million for the current fiscal year 2022 (previously: EUR 14.57 million), followed by EUR 12.0 million (previously: EUR18.94 million) for the following fiscal year 2023.
 
We assume that the business model of Bitcoin Group SE is promising in the medium and long term and only marginally adjust our margin assumptions in the DCF model. The company is uniquely positioned in the German market in particular and was the first German provider to offer crypto-to-crypto trading opportunities on its platform. In addition, with its German headquarters and BaFin regulations with a banking license, it offers the greatest possible regulatory security and transparency from the customer's perspective. With rising crypto markets and high media attention, Bitcoin Group has always been able to benefit disproportionately from these trends. We expect that with an improvement of the market development, Bitcoin Group SE will also be able to participate disproportionately in this development again.
 
Furthermore, the company could grow further via M&A transactions. A company announcement was published on October 20, 2022, stating that the company is in takeover negotiations with potential targets, including Bankhaus von der Heydt.
 
In addition, the recent decision at the Annual General Meeting on July 1, 2022 has laid the foundation for a dividend stock. A sustainable dividend policy is to be pursued and an initial dividend of EUR 0.10 per share paid.  
The revenue development should also be reflected in the results and we expect EBITDA of EUR 1.68 million in the current fiscal year 2022 (previously: EUR 9.25 million), followed by EUR 5.27 million (previously: EUR 13.17 million) in 2023. For the coming fiscal year, we assume that there will be no further impairments of the crypto equity and expect a net result in the current fiscal year 2022 of EUR -3.5 million (previously: EUR -0.63 million), followed by EUR 5.1 million (previously: EUR 8.81 million) in fiscal year 2023.
 

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26163.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date and time of completion of the study: 08.12.22 (09:45) (German version: 06.12.2022 (17:26)) Date and time of the first distribution of the study: 08.12.22 (11:00) (German version: 07.12.2022 (10:00))

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  319   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Bitcoin Group SE Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE ISIN: DE000A1TNV91 Anlass der Studie: Research Note Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 50.00 EUR Letzte Ratingänderung: …

Nachrichten des Autors

ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger scheuen vor dem Wochenende das Risiko
476 Leser
Erste Drei-Länder-Gespräche mit Bund zum Elbschlick
115 Leser
ROUNDUP: Baerbock ruft London zum Einlenken im Nordirland-Streit auf
104 Leser
Ölpreise geben nach
1174 Leser
Ölpreise geraten erneut unter Druck
1128 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Flatexdegiro sacken vorbörslich ab - Gewinnwarnung, Bafin-Kritik
1105 Leser
Presse: Moskau erwägt drei Antworten auf Preisobergrenze für Öl
1070 Leser
ROUNDUP: Flatexdegiro kappt Prognose und Aufsicht sieht Mängel - Aktie stürzt ab
923 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Kursdebakel für Flatexdegiro - Gewinnwarnung und Bafin-Kritik
892 Leser
Ölpreise geben nach
856 Leser
Aktien New York: Weitere Verluste nach verpatztem Wochenauftakt
798 Leser
Aktien New York: Schwacher Wochenstart wegen Zinsunsicherheit
788 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax kaum erholt - Korrekturphase droht
750 Leser
ROUNDUP 2: Volkswagen legt Angebot für neuen Haustarif vor
2422 Leser
VW will erstes Angebot für neuen Haustarif vorlegen
1998 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Chef Powell löst Kursrally aus
1984 Leser
Aktien New York: Aussagen von Powell geben etwas Anschub
1825 Leser
Aktien New York Ausblick: Anleger warten auf Fed-Protokoll
1270 Leser
Ölpreise geben nach
1174 Leser
Unionsfraktionsvize: Munitionskrise zeigt unfassbares Versagen (7) 
1152 Leser
Ölpreise geraten erneut unter Druck
1128 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Flatexdegiro sacken vorbörslich ab - Gewinnwarnung, Bafin-Kritik
1105 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Compleo-Papiere setzen Kursfeuerwerk nach Zahlen fort
1072 Leser
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
30369 Leser
Devisen: Eurokurs steigt wieder - Pfund erholt sich
25693 Leser
London: Viele russische Truppen nicht mehr kampffähig
19263 Leser
Devisen: Euro nach jüngsten Gewinnen deutlich unter Druck
13401 Leser
Moskau sagt Zerfall der Ukraine in mehrere Kleinstaaten voraus
11685 Leser
ROUNDUP 2/Kretschmer: Nach dem Krieg wieder Gas aus Russland nutzen
8979 Leser
EU-Chefdiplomat warnt vor nuklearer Eskalation im Ukraine-Krieg
7322 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vor starkem Oktober-Fazit
7154 Leser
Devisen: Euro steigt über 0,98 US-Dollar - Britisches Pfund legt zu
6952 Leser
IPO: Porsche-Aktie kostet 82,50 Euro - Größter Börsengang seit 1996 (7) 
6873 Leser