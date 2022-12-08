Anlass der Studie: Management Interview

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 20.00 CHF

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer



The 'world's smallest gym' presented itself very well at the Munich Capital Markets Conference, investors can now also test the training system on site



EasyMotionSkin Tec AG presented itself very well with its 'smallest gym in the world' at the Munich Capital Markets Conference on November 15, 2022. For example, the company presented its EMS training suit with its patented dry electrode system to investors. By stimulating the body's muscles with low-frequency electrical impulses, oxygen uptake can be increased and an increase in performance as well as optimal training effects and regeneration can be achieved. After the conference, the company will offer investors the opportunity to see the technology product for themselves in person at the company's premises.



Matthias Greiffenberger, an analyst for GBC AG, took the opportunity at the MKK to conduct an interview with the head of sales, Michael Spitznagel, and the head of finance, Werner Murr, about the product, the company and the outlook going forward.



GBC AG: The MKK was the first capital market conference of EasyMotionSkin Tec AG after the IPO. How was your experience?



Michael Spitznagel / Werner Murr: For us as EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, it was very positive that numerous interested parties were present at our presentation. The MKK is a great opportunity for a company to present itself extensively to the capital market, the press and potential investors.



GBC AG: The past year was characterized by supply chain problems and the corona crisis. In your view, have these problems been completely resolved?

Michael Spitznagel / Werner Murr: Completely resolved is too much to say. But we are on the right track. Delivery times for various parts are still affected and gym operations are also suffering from the after-effects of corona. Despite these obstacles, we will succeed in significantly increasing our sales this year. We have used the recent past to optimize our product range and our distribution channels.



Analyst: GBC

