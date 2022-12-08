Taking Automotive Central Computers to the Next Level
Berlin (ots) - OpenSynergy's hypervisors complement the Renesas R-Car S4
OpenSynergy announces its latest cooperation with Renesas to run its
VIRTIO-based virtualization platform on the new, powerful Renesas R-Car S4
system-on-chip (SoC). The integration of OpenSynergy's automotive platforms onto
the Renesas R-Car S4 allows customers to accelerate the convergence of a wide
range of functions within the vehicle and invent new use cases for high-end
central car computers.
The automotive industry is moving away from an E/E architecture consisting of
many ECUs to an architecture with a central, High-Performance Computer (HPC)
that is connected to local zonal computers. This architecture provides a
significant reduction of in-vehicle cabling and allows manufacturers to add
features easily as software functions, even to vehicles in the field. The usage
of heterogeneous, i.e. application and real-time, processors characterizes both
HPCs and zonal computers. While the zonal computers are used to consolidate the
traditional real-time microcontroller-based ECUs, the HPCs are used to
consolidate several domain controllers.
The new Renesas R-Car S4 combines both types of processors, application and
real-time processors in order to support different kinds of workloads. Both the
application processors as well as the real-time processors support hardware
virtualization. This way the new chip allows customers to reduce costs by
consolidating functionalities and integrating mixed-criticality applications up
to ASIL D. Moreover, it increases the security against malicious attacks from
outside by controlling the access to the system's devices.
OpenSynergy provides virtual technologies for both types of processors to run
the hypervisor on the application as well as the real-time processors. Its COQOS
Hypervisor SDK is an open-standards-driven virtualization platform. When
deployed on a powerful SoC such as the Renesas R-Car S4, the hypervisor isolates
software functions from each other as well as the underlying hardware, ensuring
freedom of interference between the individual functions and hardware.
"We have already realized several series projects with Renesas in which COQOS
Hypervisor SDK runs on the Renesas R-Car H3. In total, there are hundreds of
thousands of vehicles on the road with our joint technology," emphasized Isaac
Trefz,Product Manager, COQOS Hypervisor SDK at OpenSynergy. "We are now
extending this success story to the SoC R-Car S4. OpenSynergy's COQOS solution
is particularly well suited to support automotive functions realized in software
on top of such powerful HPC hardware. Our hypervisor variants fully leverage the
