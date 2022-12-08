Taking Automotive Central Computers to the Next Level

Berlin (ots) - OpenSynergy's hypervisors complement the Renesas R-Car S4



OpenSynergy announces its latest cooperation with Renesas to run its

VIRTIO-based virtualization platform on the new, powerful Renesas R-Car S4

system-on-chip (SoC). The integration of OpenSynergy's automotive platforms onto

the Renesas R-Car S4 allows customers to accelerate the convergence of a wide

range of functions within the vehicle and invent new use cases for high-end

central car computers.



The automotive industry is moving away from an E/E architecture consisting of

many ECUs to an architecture with a central, High-Performance Computer (HPC)

that is connected to local zonal computers. This architecture provides a

significant reduction of in-vehicle cabling and allows manufacturers to add

features easily as software functions, even to vehicles in the field. The usage

of heterogeneous, i.e. application and real-time, processors characterizes both

HPCs and zonal computers. While the zonal computers are used to consolidate the

traditional real-time microcontroller-based ECUs, the HPCs are used to

consolidate several domain controllers.



