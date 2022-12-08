checkAd

Taking Automotive Central Computers to the Next Level

Berlin (ots) - OpenSynergy's hypervisors complement the Renesas R-Car S4

OpenSynergy announces its latest cooperation with Renesas to run its
VIRTIO-based virtualization platform on the new, powerful Renesas R-Car S4
system-on-chip (SoC). The integration of OpenSynergy's automotive platforms onto
the Renesas R-Car S4 allows customers to accelerate the convergence of a wide
range of functions within the vehicle and invent new use cases for high-end
central car computers.

The automotive industry is moving away from an E/E architecture consisting of
many ECUs to an architecture with a central, High-Performance Computer (HPC)
that is connected to local zonal computers. This architecture provides a
significant reduction of in-vehicle cabling and allows manufacturers to add
features easily as software functions, even to vehicles in the field. The usage
of heterogeneous, i.e. application and real-time, processors characterizes both
HPCs and zonal computers. While the zonal computers are used to consolidate the
traditional real-time microcontroller-based ECUs, the HPCs are used to
consolidate several domain controllers.

The new Renesas R-Car S4 combines both types of processors, application and
real-time processors in order to support different kinds of workloads. Both the
application processors as well as the real-time processors support hardware
virtualization. This way the new chip allows customers to reduce costs by
consolidating functionalities and integrating mixed-criticality applications up
to ASIL D. Moreover, it increases the security against malicious attacks from
outside by controlling the access to the system's devices.

OpenSynergy provides virtual technologies for both types of processors to run
the hypervisor on the application as well as the real-time processors. Its COQOS
Hypervisor SDK is an open-standards-driven virtualization platform. When
deployed on a powerful SoC such as the Renesas R-Car S4, the hypervisor isolates
software functions from each other as well as the underlying hardware, ensuring
freedom of interference between the individual functions and hardware.

"We have already realized several series projects with Renesas in which COQOS
Hypervisor SDK runs on the Renesas R-Car H3. In total, there are hundreds of
thousands of vehicles on the road with our joint technology," emphasized Isaac
Trefz,Product Manager, COQOS Hypervisor SDK at OpenSynergy. "We are now
extending this success story to the SoC R-Car S4. OpenSynergy's COQOS solution
is particularly well suited to support automotive functions realized in software
on top of such powerful HPC hardware. Our hypervisor variants fully leverage the
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  230   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Taking Automotive Central Computers to the Next Level OpenSynergy's hypervisors complement the Renesas R-Car S4 OpenSynergy announces its latest cooperation with Renesas to run its VIRTIO-based virtualization platform on the new, powerful Renesas R-Car S4 system-on-chip (SoC). The integration of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Chinesische Elemente glänzen in Saudi-Arabien, und der Boulevard "World ...
128 Leser
Förderunternehmen wollen mehr Gas und Öl in Deutschland fördern
115 Leser
Shanghai Futures Exchange und Shanghai International Energy Exchange geben Handelsvolumenstatistik ...
100 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2245 Leser
Invent Analytics nimmt 7,5 Millionen Dollar ein, um das Wachstum seiner KI-gesteuerten ...
795 Leser
CAMELOT erhält Best of Consulting Award für organisatorisches Transformationsprojekt bei ...
751 Leser
Zinsen für Tages- und Festgeld weiter auf Rekordjagd (FOTO)
723 Leser
Employer Branding neu gedacht - 5 Benefits, über die sich Handwerksmitarbeiter zum neuen Jahr ...
692 Leser
Zu mehr Fachkräften im neuen Jahr - Experte nennt 5 Tipps, wie Handwerksbetriebe den ...
658 Leser
Zahl der Verkehrstoten steigt im Jahr 2022 voraussichtlich deutlich auf rund 2 790
601 Leser
Schon vor der Mehrwegpflicht ab 1. Januar 2023 / Mehrweg-Pionieer Vytal spart 5 Millionen ...
598 Leser
WAZ: IG Metall warnt vor Aus für Stahlhersteller HKM
597 Leser
Unnütze Traditionen lähmen im Recruiting - drei von vier Firmen setzen auf Flyer, ...
582 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7112 Leser
Schutz vor Inflation / Darum gewinnen die Sachwerte auf Dauer immer
2245 Leser
Durch Investitionen die Welt verändern: Wie ein europäisches Investmentunternehmen Startup-Gründer der Zukunft unterstützt
1685 Leser
Casio bringt G-SHOCK mit abnehmbarer Lünette in einzigartigen, verspielten Designs auf den ...
1245 Leser
CCTV+: China-Afrika-Medienkooperation unter dem Konzept "Aufrichtigkeit, echte Ergebnisse, ...
1104 Leser
FIFA+ und Hisense werden Fans während der gesamten FIFA Fußball-Weltmeisterschaft Katar ...
1052 Leser
CETA nach zu langem Zögern beschlossen
1038 Leser
Proposed new packaging rules acknowledge environmental and climate benefits of compostable plastic ...
1010 Leser
KVB Finanz informiert: So funktioniert eine Finanzierung mit den Experten der KVB
971 Leser
Der Geschmack Chinas: die chinesische Spirituosenmarke Guoyuan auf der CIIE
939 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7112 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
3987 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3889 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
3285 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3128 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3048 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2966 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
2702 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2622 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2523 Leser