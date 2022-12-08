Infosys Research Nine out of Ten Executives Report ESG Delivers ROI
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - High-performing companies view ESG as value
creator, with senior executive accountability
Increased ESG investment correlates with higher profits, according to new
research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the thought leadership and
research arm of Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY)
(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and
consulting. The report identified actions that companies should take now to
achieve ESG goals and generate financial returns across sustainability
initiatives.
The Infosys report, ESG Redefined: From Compliance to Value Creation, reveals
that nearly all (90%) executives said their ESG spending led to moderate or
significant financial returns. Most respondents (66%) experienced ESG returns
within three years. The report acknowledges that despite ESG's clear link to
profit growth, budgets are likely to be an obstacle in the current economy. This
is worrisome, as companies need more financial resources and operating model
changes to achieve ESG goals and sustain profit growth.
Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said, "There is nothing novel about the idea
that you have to spend money to make money. However, although 90% of respondents
in our study say ESG gives ROI, there is still a lag in applying strategy to ESG
as it is done for other parts of their businesses. Companies must shift views to
recognize ESG as a value creator to reap the financial benefits of ESG
investments and to achieve maximum impact in creating a better, more sustainable
world."
Strategy alignment and execution will allow businesses to accelerate their ESG
initiatives with greater payoff. The Infosys Knowledge Institute revealed
several insights to guide companies to accelerate ESG's financial rewards:
- ESG is a proven moneymaker. The report found that a 10 percentage point
increase in ESG spending correlates with a 1 percentage point increase in
profit growth. A company that currently spends 5% of its budget on ESG can
expect a one percentage point profit increase if it aligns operating or
capital budget to increase ESG spending portion to 15%.
- Overlooking the 'S' and 'G' in ESG reduces profitability . Many companies
focus ESG efforts on the environmental segment with commitments to carbon
neutrality, net zero, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, there
are also opportunities to improve financial results through social and
governance initiatives. Research data shows social initiatives like board
diversity correlate to improved profitability.
- ESG leadership strategy correlates with a 2 percentage point increase in
