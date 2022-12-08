Infosys Research Nine out of Ten Executives Report ESG Delivers ROI

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - High-performing companies view ESG as value

creator, with senior executive accountability



Increased ESG investment correlates with higher profits, according to new

research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the thought leadership and

research arm of Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY)

(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and

consulting. The report identified actions that companies should take now to

achieve ESG goals and generate financial returns across sustainability

initiatives.



The Infosys report, ESG Redefined: From Compliance to Value Creation, reveals

that nearly all (90%) executives said their ESG spending led to moderate or

significant financial returns. Most respondents (66%) experienced ESG returns

within three years. The report acknowledges that despite ESG's clear link to

profit growth, budgets are likely to be an obstacle in the current economy. This

is worrisome, as companies need more financial resources and operating model

changes to achieve ESG goals and sustain profit growth.



