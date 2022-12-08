checkAd

ees Europe 2023 Munich, June 14 - 16 / EES EUROPE AND INTERBATTERY COOPERATE SOUTH KOREA TO PRESENT IN MUNICH (FOTO)

Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - ees Europe, the largest and most international
exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems in Europe, and InterBattery,
South Korea's leading battery trade fair, have agreed to cooperate. For the
first time, the South Korean battery industry will present itself with an
"InterBattery Showcase" and a conference for battery cell manufacturers and
automotive companies at ees Europe 2023 from June 14 - 16 in Munich.

Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG
(FWTM) have recently signed the cooperation agreement. The companies are the
organizers of Europe's largest energy industry platform, The smarter E Europe,
with its four parallel exhibitions: ees Europe, Intersolar Europe, Power2Drive
Europe and EM-Power Europe. For the first time, ees Europe 2023 is cooperating
with the Korea Battery Industry Association (KBIA), South Korea's largest
exhibition and convention organizer Coex, and the state-run Korea
Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA). As part of the "InterBattery
Showcase", companies from the South Korean battery industry will present
themselves in a special exhibition area at ees Europe at Messe München. Within
the Showcase, InterBattery will also organize its own conference, The Battery
Day Europe, from June 14-15, which will discuss the latest technologies,
insights and forecasts of the global battery industry and analyze market
policies between Europe and Korea. The Battery Day Europe will perfectly
complement the ees Europe Conference (June 13 - 14).

Contacts with South Korean equipment manufacturers and suppliers

The ees Europe, whose focus is on battery and energy storage systems, is
strengthening its offering in the battery up-stream sector through this
cooperation. With InterBattery, which takes place in conjunction with ees
Europe, the organizers are creating Europe's largest industry event covering the
entire spectrum of the battery market. "The 'Interbattery Showcase' adds value
for our exhibitors and trade visitors from the battery industry ", says Markus
Elsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH. "At Europe's largest energy industry
platform, The smarter E Europe, exhibitors and trade visitors can make important
contacts with South Korean equipment suppliers and battery industry suppliers,"
Elsässer adds. "The Interbattery Showcase and The Battery Day Europe are
especially targeted at battery industry professionals, including cell
manufacturers, engineers, product developers, policy makers, as well as
professionals from related industries, such as automotive, EV and energy," adds
Dong Ki Lee, CEO of Coex.
