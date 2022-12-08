Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - ees Europe, the largest and most internationalexhibition for batteries and energy storage systems in Europe, and InterBattery,South Korea's leading battery trade fair, have agreed to cooperate. For thefirst time, the South Korean battery industry will present itself with an"InterBattery Showcase" and a conference for battery cell manufacturers andautomotive companies at ees Europe 2023 from June 14 - 16 in Munich.Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG(FWTM) have recently signed the cooperation agreement. The companies are theorganizers of Europe's largest energy industry platform, The smarter E Europe,with its four parallel exhibitions: ees Europe, Intersolar Europe, Power2DriveEurope and EM-Power Europe. For the first time, ees Europe 2023 is cooperatingwith the Korea Battery Industry Association (KBIA), South Korea's largestexhibition and convention organizer Coex, and the state-run KoreaTrade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA). As part of the "InterBatteryShowcase", companies from the South Korean battery industry will presentthemselves in a special exhibition area at ees Europe at Messe München. Withinthe Showcase, InterBattery will also organize its own conference, The BatteryDay Europe, from June 14-15, which will discuss the latest technologies,insights and forecasts of the global battery industry and analyze marketpolicies between Europe and Korea. The Battery Day Europe will perfectlycomplement the ees Europe Conference (June 13 - 14).Contacts with South Korean equipment manufacturers and suppliersThe ees Europe, whose focus is on battery and energy storage systems, isstrengthening its offering in the battery up-stream sector through thiscooperation. With InterBattery, which takes place in conjunction with eesEurope, the organizers are creating Europe's largest industry event covering theentire spectrum of the battery market. "The 'Interbattery Showcase' adds valuefor our exhibitors and trade visitors from the battery industry ", says MarkusElsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH. "At Europe's largest energy industryplatform, The smarter E Europe, exhibitors and trade visitors can make importantcontacts with South Korean equipment suppliers and battery industry suppliers,"Elsässer adds. "The Interbattery Showcase and The Battery Day Europe areespecially targeted at battery industry professionals, including cellmanufacturers, engineers, product developers, policy makers, as well asprofessionals from related industries, such as automotive, EV and energy," addsDong Ki Lee, CEO of Coex.