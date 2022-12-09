ZEISS Academy Africa inaugurated (FOTO)

Johannesburg (ots) - Strategic step to strengthen presence in South Africa and

Sub-Saharan Africa - Customer enablement and training on new levels - German

Federal Minister Habeck visits ZEISS South Africa headquarters



During his visit to Namibia and to South Africa this week, the German Federal

Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, joined the CFO

of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Justus Felix Wehmer and ZEISS South Africa head Seyfi

Ceyhan for the inauguration of the ZEISS Academy Africa at the company's

regional headquarters in Johannesburg.





With a one million euro investment in equipment and facilities, the ZEISSAcademy Africa is an important step to strengthen the presence of the company inSouth Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Through customer enablement and training onsophisticated products and solutions, the academy unleashes the full value ofinnovations in medical technology, industrial quality solutions and researchmicroscopy solutions. Doctors and medical staff, engineers and researchers haveaccess to hands-on training under near real-life conditions utilizing the mostcurrent ZEISS product portfolio.Furthermore, ZEISS is opening up its training facilities to the next generation.This includes students in the medical and industrial engineering fields, inscientific research and in nature conservation. The Academy Africa also supportschildren and youth, especially from underprivileged areas, giving them access tomicroscopy and encouraging them to get into STEM subjects.Federal Minister Habeck comments: "The combination of making leading technologyavailable to top professionals in the African medical, industrial and researchsectors, and engaging youth in these fields holds substantial potential -further strengthening the German-African partnership and close cooperation."Go to press release:https://www.zeiss.com/corporate/int/newsroom/press-releases/2022/zeiss-southafrica.htmlPress contactZEISS GroupJörg Nitschke, Head of Corporate Brand and CommunicationsPhone: +49 7364 20-3242Email: mailto:joerg.nitschke@zeiss.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69120/5390726OTS: Carl Zeiss AG