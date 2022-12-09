checkAd

ZEISS Academy Africa inaugurated (FOTO)

Johannesburg (ots) - Strategic step to strengthen presence in South Africa and
Sub-Saharan Africa - Customer enablement and training on new levels - German
Federal Minister Habeck visits ZEISS South Africa headquarters

During his visit to Namibia and to South Africa this week, the German Federal
Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, joined the CFO
of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Justus Felix Wehmer and ZEISS South Africa head Seyfi
Ceyhan for the inauguration of the ZEISS Academy Africa at the company's
regional headquarters in Johannesburg.

With a one million euro investment in equipment and facilities, the ZEISS
Academy Africa is an important step to strengthen the presence of the company in
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Through customer enablement and training on
sophisticated products and solutions, the academy unleashes the full value of
innovations in medical technology, industrial quality solutions and research
microscopy solutions. Doctors and medical staff, engineers and researchers have
access to hands-on training under near real-life conditions utilizing the most
current ZEISS product portfolio.

Furthermore, ZEISS is opening up its training facilities to the next generation.
This includes students in the medical and industrial engineering fields, in
scientific research and in nature conservation. The Academy Africa also supports
children and youth, especially from underprivileged areas, giving them access to
microscopy and encouraging them to get into STEM subjects.

Federal Minister Habeck comments: "The combination of making leading technology
available to top professionals in the African medical, industrial and research
sectors, and engaging youth in these fields holds substantial potential -
further strengthening the German-African partnership and close cooperation."

Go to press release:

https://www.zeiss.com/corporate/int/newsroom/press-releases/2022/zeiss-southafri
ca.html

Press contact

ZEISS Group
Jörg Nitschke, Head of Corporate Brand and Communications
Phone: +49 7364 20-3242
Email: mailto:joerg.nitschke@zeiss.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69120/5390726
OTS: Carl Zeiss AG



